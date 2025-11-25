Skip to main content Scroll Top

Priests, diocesan leaders meet ahead of pastoral letter and plan release

November 25, 2025

From staff reports

On Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Edward J. Burns is expected to release his post-synodal letter and pastoral plan, a milestone marking the culmination of four years of prayer, listening, dialogue, and discernment through the Diocese of Dallas synodal process. The plan will serve as a catalyst and framework for how the Diocese of Dallas moves forward together in faith.

Leading up to that historic moment, two gatherings held Nov. 18 and 19 brought clergy and parish leaders together to hear directly from Bishop Burns about the vision for the future. The first meeting, held Nov. 18, gathered priests from across the diocese to the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Parish Hall in Richardson. The second, held on Nov. 19 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish in Plano, welcomed parish and school leadership, including all delegates from the recent diocesan synod.

“These meetings were an opportunity for priests and representatives from parishes and schools to hear directly from Bishop Burns about the future of the diocese,” said Lacy de la Garza, executive director of the Diocese of Dallas Synod. “It is important that the vision and steps that will guide us forward are articulated from the bishop to those in attendance.”

Both events helped set the stage for implementation efforts that will begin in 2026. According to de la Garza, the gatherings “ensured that everyone is made aware what is coming in this next chapter.”

“This was about the renewal of our hearts and how we approach our work as we prepare to live out the fruits of the synod,” de la Garza said.

The post-synodal pastoral letter and plan represent those fruits of the diocesan synod, which officially began with the celebration of a Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell on Dec. 12, 2021. Over the next nearly two and a half years, the Synod Preparatory Commission held 30 listening sessions across the diocese to gather input from the faithful. Thousands of Catholics shared input that the bishop and preparatory commission then reviewed over 18 months and shaped into 376 resolutions that were voted on during the Synod Assembly in December 2024. Upon recommendations made by the implementation commission, which consists of clergy and lay leaders, Bishop Burns over the last 11 months has crafted his pastoral letter and plan, calling on the faithful to embrace their apostolic mission and for a renewed commitment to proclaim the Gospel throughout the diocese.

“I ask that we hold in our prayers all those who will take part in bringing this vision to life,” de la Garza said. “May the Holy Spirit guide every step of this process, so that together we can renew our mission to share the Gospel with all.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Edwin Leonard, pastor of St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, joins his brother priests in praying the Diocese of Dallas Synod prayer during a meeting Nov. 18 at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Parish Hall in Richardson where Bishop Edward J. Burns provided an update on his post-synodal pastoral letter and plan to be released on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dec. 12. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

