Scroll Top

Pray, recommit to journeying with young for vocations, says bishop

October 17, 2025

By Gina Christian
OSV News

An annual observance centered on vocations is a moment for prayer and rededication to helping young people find their place in God’s plan, Bishop Earl A. Boyea of Lansing, Michigan, said.

“With fervor … let us pray and renew our commitment to journey with and encourage young people as they discover the hope God has placed in their hearts through discerning how he has called them to be witnesses of the love ‘poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit,'” Bishop Boyea said, quoting Romans 5:5.

The bishop, who serves as chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations, issued an Oct. 15 statement ahead of National Vocation Awareness Week, which the nation’s Catholics will mark Nov. 2-8.

Launched in 1976 by the U.S. bishops, the observance was moved in 1997 to coincide with the feast of the Baptism of the Lord in January, then returned in 2014 to the first full week in November.

Regardless of scheduling, the goal of National Vocations Awareness Week remains timeless and crucial — and the aim is a whole-of-Church effort, the USCCB said in its Oct. 15 media release containing Bishop Boyea’s statement.

“Each year, national Catholic organizations, dioceses, schools, and local parish communities sponsor events and provide different resources to raise awareness for vocations, and help those who are discerning a vocation, particularly one to ordained ministry or consecrated life,” the USCCB said.

The USCCB’s website includes a dedicated page with resources for National Vocations Awareness Week — available in both English and Spanish — including prayers, handouts, and bulletin inserts, a recommended reading list for those discerning a vocation, and links to helpful ministries and organizations.

The Catholic Church defines a vocation — from the Latin word “vocare,” meaning “to call” — as “the calling or destiny we have in this life and hereafter.”

Laity are intended to shape temporal affairs in accord with God’s will, while priestly and religious vocations “are dedicated to the service of the Church as the universal sacrament of salvation,” states the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

“In this Jubilee Year of Hope, let us celebrate all who have responded to God’s call whether to serve as husbands, wives, parents, priests, and others as ordained ministers, or consecrated persons,” Bishop Boyea said.

He quoted a June 24 meditation Pope Leo XIV offered during the Jubilee of Seminarians, in which the pope said, “If you cultivate your heart through daily periods of silence, meditation, and prayer, you will learn the art of discernment. “

In that meditation, Pope Leo stressed the importance of “learning discernment,” since young hearts in particular can “overflow with desires, dreams, and ambitions,” often rendering them “overwhelmed and bewildered.”

By following the example set by Mary, the pope said, “we will surely learn to keep all those things in our heart and meditate on them.”

Cutline for featured image: A young woman prays July 19, 2024, during the third revival night of the National Eucharistic Congress at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In a statement Oct. 15, 2025, Bishop Earl A. Boyea of Lansing, Michigan, encouraged prayer and a renewed commitment to journey with young people in their vocations during National Vocation Awareness Week Nov. 2-8. Bishop Boyea is chair of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

Related Posts

Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Helping young Catholics grow in faith, build community

A recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Edith Torres Monzón arrived at the Diocese of Dallas in July to serve as the associate director of Outreach and Diversity Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

12 Oct 2022
Bishop’s Annual Appeal: Your gift can impact countless lives

The Diocese of Dallas is truly an incredible and faithful Catholic community, full of volunteers, teachers, diocesan and parish ministry staff members, and clergy serving our diocese every day. We are blessed in the Diocese of Dallas and you will often hear Bishop Burns share that as the Diocese continues to grow so does the urgency in raising funds so that we can keep pace with our responsibilities.

26 Jan 2023
Vocations culture starts at home, Bishop Burns says

The future of the church in north Texas starts at home, Bishop Edward J. Burns told a room full of participants gathered for a Diocese of Dallas Synod listening session on “Vocations and Ministerial Formation” in the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church parish hall on Jan. 28.

30 Jan 2023
Answering the call to ‘Come, follow me’

At the depth of every human heart is a vocational calling. It is the echo of Christ’s voice speaking to His people where we cannot help but listen and follow after Him. Pope St. John Paul II wrote, “In the hidden recesses of the human heart the grace of a vocation takes the form of a dialogue. It is a dialogue between Christ and an individual, in which a personal invitation is given. Christ calls the person by name and says: ‘Come, follow me.’”

19 Oct 2023
U.S. Catholics urged to promote, encourage, pray for vocations Nov. 5-11

Every year the U.S. Catholic Church dedicates a week in November to pray for and promote vocations to the priesthood, the diaconate and consecrated life through prayer and education.

05 Nov 2023
St. Andrew’s Dinner offers opportunities for dialogue on discernment

Sixty-two young men, high-school-aged or older, and their families attended the St. Andrew’s Dinner sponsored by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Vocation on Nov. 7 at Holy Trinity Seminary. A St. Andrew’s Dinner provides an opportunity for young men interested in priestly vocations to meet, pray, dialogue, and dine with the bishop and diocesan priests in a “no pressure” atmosphere.

08 Nov 2023
Community wishes fond farewell to pastor emeritus

The community of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Dallas packed the sanctuary Jan. 6 as Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly concelebrated a 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Epiphany of the Lord preceding a “Fond Farewell” reception for Father Josef Vollmer-König, who served as the parish’s pastor and then pastor emeritus.

08 Jan 2024
You better believe theses nuns can run — even wearing their habits

Not everyone can run a half marathon. And it’s probably a safe bet that even fewer can do so in a habit. But in a January half marathon in Naples, among runners dressed in tank tops, short running shorts or even shirtless were two consecrated women religious in their in white, long-sleeved habits and black athletic shoes.

09 Feb 2024
Priestly ministry speaks with deeds rather than words, pope says

Life as a parish priest is a “Eucharistic adventure” that involves serving God’s people under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis told transitional deacons.

26 Feb 2024
Pope tells priests: Be icons of Christ, wipe tears like Veronica

Priests are called to be “a true icon of Jesus,” drawing closer to God the Father by devoting their lives to the care of all God’s children, Pope Francis wrote.

05 Apr 2024
‘Don’t be afraid to take leap’ and consider a call to vocation, nuns tell students

It was the first time some of the students had ever seen a nun. A pair of Sister Servants of the Lord visited St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes earlier this year to give the religious education students a look at women in habits. They talked about their call to the vocation, how they live and what it’s like to be a nun.

17 Apr 2024