Parish community bids farewell as longtime pastor retires

July 28, 2025

By Seth Gonzales
Special to The Texas Catholic

Lisa Linnebur promised herself there would be no tears on Father Stephen Mocio’s final day before retiring as pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison; but after nearly 10 years as one of Father Mocio’s closest advisors and friends, it was harder to say goodbye than she thought it would be.

“We truly became more like a family than employees,” Linnebur, who has served the parish in a variety of roles since 2016, said. “It was kind of hard to let that go.”

Linnebur was one among many parishioners young and old who came to say thank you to the beloved priest during a retirement party thrown in his honor on June 28. Two days later, Father Mocio was officially a retired priest, a new title to which, he said, he is quickly adjusting.

“It dawned on me that there’s no demand right away,” Father Mocio, who will celebrate 50 years of priesthood in May 2026, said. “I don’t have to be at a meeting, and I don’t have to be responsible for a decision other than making sure I shower and brush my teeth.”

It is a well-earned reward after leading St. Patrick for 16 years. His tenure included the dramatic revitalization of the parish’s now 114-year-old sanctuary. Father Mocio led the effort to help renovate the historic building, but credited parishioners with doing much of the leg work. That included a fundraising campaign that was so successful it kept the parish from having to borrow money for the repairs. The long-awaited completion of that project included replacing the church’s brick and mortar, deep-cleaning stained-glass windows, and refurbishing the organ.

“[The parishioners] were very engaged every step of the way and participated in a way that I did not expect,” Father Mocio, who credited the project with injecting new life into the parish, said. “It was a source of pride for the church, the community, and for the city of Denison.”

Developing those relationships with parishioners was a priority for Father Mocio since taking the helm at St. Patrick in 2009. Linnebur said Father Mocio developed a keen sense of when someone needed help or just an ear to listen.

“He tries to be very compassionate and help as much as he can,” Linnebur said. “It’s part of why I call him a St. Francis figure. He brought a lot of wisdom with him. He wanted to get to know us, but he did it in such a gradual, peaceful way.”

It was not long, Father Mocio said, before trust began developing between pastor and parishioners, providing an opening for him to see the fruit of his labors.

“The plus of being in a parish in a period of time is that people become comfortable with you and embrace you as part of their family, so you actually not only participate in sacraments but their occasions of celebration,” Father Mocio said. “All of that is very gratifying and touches upon your human emotions.”

Cutline for featured image: Father Stephen Mocio, left, poses with Deacon Gary Vogel on June 28 during a farewell party for the priest, who retired at the end of June after serving 16 years as the pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. (JOSHUA RUSSELL/Special Contributor)

