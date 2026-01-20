Skip to main content Scroll Top

NY state drops case to mandate religious groups cover abortion in employee health insurance

January 20, 2026

By OSV News

ALBANY, New York — In a sudden development in a case that has lingered in the courts for nearly a decade, the state of New York has given up on trying to enforce an insurance regulation that would have forced Catholic and other religious organizations to pay for abortions.

Recent actions by two of the plaintiffs in a coalition of religious groups had rendered moot the case of Diocese of Albany v. Harris, state officials said in a stipulation and order signed Jan. 16 and filed with the state Supreme Court in Albany.

Attorney General Letitia James; Peter Dean, the general counsel for the state Department of Financial Services; and Kaitlin Astrow, acting superintendent of the department, noted that Catholic Charities of Brooklyn has created a self-insured plan for its employees that will not be subject to state regulations, and the Sisters of St. Mary, an Anglican order with a house in Greenwich, is in the process of moving to a facility out of state.

Other plaintiffs were the Catholic dioceses of Albany and Ogdensburg, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church Society of Amherst, the Teresian House Nursing Home Co. in Albany, Depaul Housing Management Corp., and Baptist and Lutheran churches.

The state requires most private insurance plans to cover abortion.

In 2017, the Department of Financial Services mandated that employers in their employee health insurance plans cover both abortifacients and surgical abortions, although abortion has been legal in the state for decades prior to that mandate.

Then state officials narrowed an exemption only to religious entities that primarily employ and serve people of their own faith.

Attorneys for Becket, a Washington-based religious liberty law firm, which represented the coalition, along with Jones Day and Tobin and Dempf, claimed victory.

“For nearly a decade, New York bureaucrats tried to strong-arm nuns into paying for abortions because they serve all those in need,” said Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket, in a statement. “At long last, the state has given up its disgraceful campaign. This victory confirms that the government cannot punish religious ministries for living out their faith by serving everyone.”

The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court twice.

In 2021, the court vacated rulings by New York state courts and asked them to reconsider the case in light of its ruling in Fulton v. Philadelphia. In that case, the high court ruled Philadelphia’s refusal to contract with Catholic Social Services for the provision of foster care services — unless CSS agreed to certify same-sex couples as foster parents — violated the First Amendment’s free exercise clause.

New York courts found the Fulton decision inapplicable. Then, on June 16, 2025, the Supreme Court asked New York courts to reconsider the case in light of the Supreme Court’s June 5 ruling in Catholic Charities Bureau Inc. v. Wisconsin Labor and Industry Review Commission, which affirmed that Catholic Charities could receive the same unemployment tax exemptions as other religious entities in Wisconsin.

“The Supreme Court has made it abundantly clear that religious groups shouldn’t be bullied for staying true to their faith,” Windham said in the statement. “We are glad that New York finally agreed to settle this case and protect religious objectors from discrimination.”

In 2019, the state of New York under Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic-controlled Legislature expanded legal abortion even further throughout the third trimester.

In November 2024, New York voters approved what was called the Equal Protection of Law Amendment, which enshrines access to abortion in the state constitution.

Cutline for featured image: A file photo shows the front of the New York state Capitol in Albany. The state of New York ended its effort to apply its abortion mandate to Catholic and Anglican nuns, Catholic dioceses, Christian churches, and faith-based social ministries, bringing its long-running fight in Diocese of Albany v. Harris to a close. (OSV file photo/Mike Crupi, Catholic Courier)

Related Posts

Upstate NY sanctuary honoring St. Kateri, Jesuit martyrs confirmed as a national shrine

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has confirmed the national shrine status of Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine in Auriesville, New York.

31 Jan 2025
Knights of Columbus mark 125 years of patriotic degree at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The Knights of Columbus, the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, celebrated the 125th anniversary of its patriotic fourth degree with an exemplification ceremony, Mass, and unveiling of a statue of its founder Blessed Michael J. McGivney at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

24 Feb 2025
Peace, dignity emphasized at prayer service ahead of UN General Assembly

Pleas for peace and the dignity of every person from Catholic and United Nations leaders marked the United Nations Annual Prayer Service, held at the Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.

11 Sep 2025
Men, women in the law can be ‘architects of hope’ to nation, cardinal says at Red Mass

At the Red Mass celebrated on the day before the Supreme Court’s new term, Washington Cardinal Robert W. McElroy emphasized that “men and women of the law are architects of hope by reason of their vocation.”

06 Oct 2025
Consecrated life shows beauty of authentic love, trust in God, pope says

All human beings need consistent, lasting, and healthy experiences of authentic love, Pope Leo XIV said.

09 Oct 2025
Pope to hermits: Your isolation is a connection with God, others, creation

Modern hermits seek solitude not to escape the world but to learn how to listen more closely to God, to their neighbors, and to creation, Pope Leo XIV said as he met about 50 Italian hermits who came to the Vatican for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life.

14 Oct 2025
Celebrating 150 years of faith and service

Today, as we gather in gratitude to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, the Word of God offers us a message that could not be more fitting: a message of welcome, mercy, and mission that crosses every border.

05 Nov 2025
Pope delivers fierce defense of the unborn in address to diplomatic corps

Pope Leo XIV strongly defended the family, marriage, and unborn life during his first-ever New Year’s address to the diplomatic corps Jan. 9, telling the diplomats accredited to the Holy See that abortion “cuts short a growing life and refuses to welcome the gift of life.”

09 Jan 2026
‘Many challenges remain’ in making abortion ‘unthinkable,’ says bishop

As the nation’s Catholics are set to remember unborn children in prayer, a U.S. bishop is stressing that amid several positive developments in safeguarding human life, “many challenges remain” in making abortion “unthinkable.”

13 Jan 2026