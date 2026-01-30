Skip to main content Scroll Top

Nuestra Señora del Pilar community celebrates 25 years of faith lived through service

January 30, 2026

By Violeta Rocha
Special to The Texas Catholic

It was a day of pure joy on Jan. 8 as the community of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish came together in a spirit of gratitude for a special thanksgiving Mass celebrating 25 years of the parish’s history.

United in prayer and reflection, parishioners gathered to give thanks for the faith, service, and shared memories that have shaped the parish over the years.

This joyful celebration honored the past while renewing a collective commitment to continue building a vibrant and faithful community for generations to come.

Seeing dozens of parishioners gathered at the thanksgiving Mass, Father Roshan Fernandes, the parish’s pastor, described Nuestra Señora del Pilar as a “community of communities, where all the faithful want to get to know each other and bear witness to their faith.”

“We are a Church that lives in God’s providence, and this speaks to his faithfulness, which always helps us in ways we don’t believe,” he said.

Church on the move

Father Fernandes recalled the beginnings of the parish under the leadership of then-Bishop Charles V. Grahmann, who sought to alleviate the needs of a community that the neighboring parishes of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Church could not serve.

“The first Mass that was celebrated in Nuestra Señora del Pilar gathered about 70 people,” the priest said. “Today, when we are celebrating 25 years, we count 4,000 people at each Sunday Mass.”

The community of Nuestra Señora del Pilar has celebrated several joyful moments that reflect the dedication of parishioners who work together to carry out important projects for the parish, the priest said.

Among them, Father Fernandes mentioned the installation of a crucifix in the parish sanctuary completed in 2022, the placement of a sculpture of St. Joseph in 2023, and the completion in 2025 of the embellishment of the interior ceiling with the mystical crown.

The Nuestra Señora del Pilar community has forged emblematic ministries that contribute to extending the bonds of fraternity and unity among the families that live in south Dallas, he said.

Among them, Father Fernandes highlighted the Neocatechumenal Way communities, the Family Group, the Divine Mercy Ministry, and the recently formed post-confirmation group, which brings together more than 200 young people between the ages of 14 and 18.

“This is a very active church that goes out to evangelize,” said Servando Hernandez, who along with his wife is a member of the Neocatechumenal community.

“Today we saw the fruits of the parish,” his wife, Patricia Hernandez, added.

The couple raised seven children in Nuestra Señora del Pilar and joyfully celebrated when one of their sons decided to enter Redemptoris Mater Seminary in New Jersey.

“When one is faithful to God, God is faithful to one,” Servando said.

“God always comes to give us the answer that we must continue working,” said José Salazar, the director of the parish’s safe environment program.

Salazar also serves as catechist and extraordinary minister of communion, among other roles.

“I know that if there are projects for our community, we will be able to complete those,” Salazar said. “We have achieved a lot in 25 years, and I know that God will guide us.”

Father Fernandes said that the spirit of the recent Jubilee year will continue at Nuestra Señora del Pilar with celebrations focused on each of the parish ministries.

“May they serve to renew our spirit by celebrating together as a church,” the priest said.

He also mentioned that the parish will continue working on future projects, such as the construction of a bell tower and the installation of a lighting system in St. James Community Center.

Father Fernandes said plans also include building a soccer field for the youth of the church. The priest said he is grateful for the grant awarded by The Catholic Foundation last November, which made possible the lighting installation.

Cutline for featured image: Altar servers process from the altar at the conclusion of a Mass celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish on Jan. 8. (TACHO DIMAS/Special Contributor)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022