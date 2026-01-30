Nuestra Señora del Pilar community celebrates 25 years of faith lived through service

By Violeta Rocha

Special to The Texas Catholic

It was a day of pure joy on Jan. 8 as the community of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish came together in a spirit of gratitude for a special thanksgiving Mass celebrating 25 years of the parish’s history.

United in prayer and reflection, parishioners gathered to give thanks for the faith, service, and shared memories that have shaped the parish over the years.

This joyful celebration honored the past while renewing a collective commitment to continue building a vibrant and faithful community for generations to come.

Seeing dozens of parishioners gathered at the thanksgiving Mass, Father Roshan Fernandes, the parish’s pastor, described Nuestra Señora del Pilar as a “community of communities, where all the faithful want to get to know each other and bear witness to their faith.”

“We are a Church that lives in God’s providence, and this speaks to his faithfulness, which always helps us in ways we don’t believe,” he said.

Church on the move

Father Fernandes recalled the beginnings of the parish under the leadership of then-Bishop Charles V. Grahmann, who sought to alleviate the needs of a community that the neighboring parishes of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Church could not serve.

“The first Mass that was celebrated in Nuestra Señora del Pilar gathered about 70 people,” the priest said. “Today, when we are celebrating 25 years, we count 4,000 people at each Sunday Mass.”

The community of Nuestra Señora del Pilar has celebrated several joyful moments that reflect the dedication of parishioners who work together to carry out important projects for the parish, the priest said.

Among them, Father Fernandes mentioned the installation of a crucifix in the parish sanctuary completed in 2022, the placement of a sculpture of St. Joseph in 2023, and the completion in 2025 of the embellishment of the interior ceiling with the mystical crown.

The Nuestra Señora del Pilar community has forged emblematic ministries that contribute to extending the bonds of fraternity and unity among the families that live in south Dallas, he said.

Among them, Father Fernandes highlighted the Neocatechumenal Way communities, the Family Group, the Divine Mercy Ministry, and the recently formed post-confirmation group, which brings together more than 200 young people between the ages of 14 and 18.

“This is a very active church that goes out to evangelize,” said Servando Hernandez, who along with his wife is a member of the Neocatechumenal community.

“Today we saw the fruits of the parish,” his wife, Patricia Hernandez, added.

The couple raised seven children in Nuestra Señora del Pilar and joyfully celebrated when one of their sons decided to enter Redemptoris Mater Seminary in New Jersey.

“When one is faithful to God, God is faithful to one,” Servando said.

“God always comes to give us the answer that we must continue working,” said José Salazar, the director of the parish’s safe environment program.

Salazar also serves as catechist and extraordinary minister of communion, among other roles.

“I know that if there are projects for our community, we will be able to complete those,” Salazar said. “We have achieved a lot in 25 years, and I know that God will guide us.”

Father Fernandes said that the spirit of the recent Jubilee year will continue at Nuestra Señora del Pilar with celebrations focused on each of the parish ministries.

“May they serve to renew our spirit by celebrating together as a church,” the priest said.

He also mentioned that the parish will continue working on future projects, such as the construction of a bell tower and the installation of a lighting system in St. James Community Center.

Father Fernandes said plans also include building a soccer field for the youth of the church. The priest said he is grateful for the grant awarded by The Catholic Foundation last November, which made possible the lighting installation.

Cutline for featured image: Altar servers process from the altar at the conclusion of a Mass celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish on Jan. 8. (TACHO DIMAS/Special Contributor)