Novena to St. Gianna to unite faithful in prayer for pregnant, parenting moms in need

April 21, 2025

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Catholics across the country will unite in prayer for pregnant and parenting moms in need during an April 19-27 novena inspired by St. Gianna Beretta Molla, an Italian doctor, wife, and mother who sacrificed her own life for the life of her child.

The novena is sponsored by Walking With Moms in Need, an initiative of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington.

St. Gianna “is a powerful patron for pregnant and parenting mothers,” says the text for the first day of the novena posted on the Walking With Moms in Need website, www.walkingwithmoms.com/saint-gianna-novena.

“As a physician, wife, and mother, she knew intimately what it was like to struggle with a challenging medical diagnosis during pregnancy,” the text continues. “We ask St. Gianna’s prayers for all women who are pregnant during this time, especially those who are particularly vulnerable, that they be supported and strengthened by God and their loved ones.”

While pregnant with her fourth child in 1961, St. Gianna learned she had a tumor in her uterus. Doctors discussed having an abortion to preserve St. Gianna’s life. Instead, she chose to only have the tumor removed, understanding this could save her child but lead to further, perhaps deadly, complications for her.

Both the baby and St. Gianna survived the surgery. Knowing she could lose her life delivering her child, St. Gianna prayed to God and told the doctors and her family: “If you must decide between me and the child, do not hesitate: Choose the child. I insist on it. Save the baby.”

On April 21, 1962, Gianna Emanuela Molla was born. Over the next few days, her mother experienced serious complications and despite several treatments, died a week after giving birth.

As word spread of St. Gianna’s action, the Catholic Church opened her cause for sainthood. She was beatified by St. John Paul II in 1994 and canonized in 2004.

The first day of the novena is a prayer offered “for all women facing difficult or challenging pregnancies.” Prayers on subsequent days are offered for: all health care workers, healthy supportive marriages, family life, service organizations, faithful to be inspired by service, families facing a difficult or challenging diagnosis, the sick, and all mothers.

The full text of the novena can be found in English and Spanish on the Walking With Moms in Need site, which has a link for participants to sign up to receive daily emails with the novena intention, prayers, and a brief reflection. It also has a link to a Vatican biography of the saint.

Cutline for featured image: St. Gianna Beretta Molla is seen with her children in this 1959 photo. The Italian doctor and mother, who sacrificed her own life for the life of her child, was canonized by St. John Paul II in 2004. (OSV News photo/courtesy Diocese of Springfield)

