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Novena, resources respond to ‘urgent pastoral challenge’ of mental health

October 10, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

As the global community marks World Mental Health Day Oct. 10, the U.S. Catholic bishops have renewed their ongoing commitment to address an issue the Vatican has named an “urgent pastoral challenge.”

That challenge affects more than 1 billion globally, and at least 1 in 5 in the U.S. every year.

In an Oct. 10 press release, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced the 2026 start of its annual Novena for Mental Health, which takes place Oct. 10-18.

The nine days of prayer — which concludes on Oct. 18, the feast of St. Luke, the evangelist and a patron of healthcare — focus on various aspects of mental health and its impact. (In 2026, the feast is superseded on the Roman calendar by the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time.)

The novena was introduced in 2023 during the launch of the USCCB’s National Catholic Mental Health Campaign, currently spearheaded by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, and Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas.

Prayers and reflections for the novena, available in both English and Spanish, can be found online at usccb.org/mental-health-novena.

The USCCB also pointed to the novena as “an invitation for parishes to participate in Mental Health Sunday,” an Oct. 11 observance established by the U.S. Catholic bishops as part of the mental health campaign.

The USCCB directed faithful interested in forming a mental health ministry to visit usccb.org/mentalhealth, and to consult the International Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers and Catholic Charities USA for additional resources.

In its statement, the USCCB promoted the Oct. 10 message for World Mental Health Day from Sister Alessandra Smerilli, a member of the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco and prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Sister Alessandra stressed in her message that “no psychological wound can ever erase the dignity of a human person.”

“Caring for mental health belongs to integral human development, which seeks the good of every person and of the whole person,” she said.

Pope Leo XIV has “named the problem clearly,” she added, quoting the pope’s observation, made during his June papal visit to Spain, that mental health “is increasingly threatened in the context of societies that consider themselves advanced,” a sign that “there is something deeply wrong with a certain notion of progress.”

“Today, interior, emotional and relational wounds represent one of the most profound dimensions of human suffering,” said Sister Alessandra.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people worldwide had some form of mental health disorder as of September 2025. WHO called for “greater investment and action” to scale up global responses to mental health needs.

In the U.S., more than 1 in 5 adults experience mental health issues in a given year, 1 in 20 seriously, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

NAMI noted that over 1 in 7 U.S. youth ages six through 17 experience a mental health disorder each year, with 75% of all lifetime mental illness beginning by age 24.

Sister Alessandra said that “parishes, schools, religious communities and small ecclesial communities are often where people bring their suffering and seek a listening ear, accompaniment and support in times of psychological vulnerability.”

As a result, she said, “in many local Churches, mental health is emerging as one of the most urgent pastoral challenges.”

She drew attention to two groups particularly vulnerable to mental health suffering — those who have lived through humanitarian crises, and youth.

“War, forced migration, political instability, environmental disasters and structural poverty” all “leave deep trauma in individuals and communities,” she said.

Young people “face new forms of emotional vulnerability linked to social pressure, economic uncertainty and isolation,” Sister Alessandra said.

While “the situations differ,” she said, “the root is the same: a person becomes vulnerable when security, relationships, meaning and hope are missing.”

She noted the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day — an observance established in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health — is “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”

That focus speaks to the need for both listening to those suffering from mental illness and taking action to address their situation, she said.

Sister Alessandra also stated that “the Church cannot limit herself to occasional or reactive responses” to the issue of mental health.

“As Christians, we are called to develop a stable, competent, compassionate and preventive ministry that embraces the person in their totality: body, mind and spirit,” she said. “This requires trained pastoral workers, collaboration with health professionals, clear referral pathways, attention to suicide prevention, support for families and care for young people.”

In his October prayer intention, Pope Leo has called for Church-wide mental health ministry and an end to the stigma and discrimination those with mental illness often encounter.

“Those who live with mental suffering are not only recipients of care: they are protagonists of the path forward, and their voices must help shape the answers,” said Sister Alessandra. “Caring for them is not a marginal concern. It belongs to the heart of the Church’s mission.”

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