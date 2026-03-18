Skip to main content Scroll Top

Nicaragua’s Sandinista regime halts ordinations in four dioceses

March 18, 2026

By David Agren
OSV News

Ordinations of priests and deacons have been halted in four Nicaraguan dioceses, aggravating a shortage of priests as the Sandinista regime continues its suffocation of the Catholic Church.

No ordinations have occurred recently in the dioceses of Jinotega, Siuna, Matagalpa, and Estelí, according to researcher Martha Patricia Molina, an exiled lawyer who tracks Church persecution in Nicaragua.

The four dioceses are led by bishops in exile: Bishop Carlos Enrique Herrera of Jinotega, president of the Nicaraguan bishops’ conference; Bishop Isidoro Mora of Siuna; and Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa. Bishop Alvárez is also apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Estelí.

The relentless persecution of the Catholic Church has decimated the priesthood in the dioceses where bishops are absent. Molina estimated barely 30% of the priests in the Diocese of Matagalpa remain in place compared to 2018, when the ruling Sandinistas cracked down on the Catholic Church and society at large after mass demonstrations. She estimated 30% of the remaining priests in Matagalpa are elderly.

“Several of those priests were already retired with illnesses but have to return to service until they die,” Molina told OSV News, “and what happens when these priests die and no one can be ordained?”

At least 304 prelates, priests, nuns, and seminarians have been exiled, forced to flee Nicaragua or denied reentry after traveling abroad, according to Molina.

Molina said Co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, who is Ortega’s wife, are likely seeking a renewal in Catholic leadership, with clergy supportive of the regime populating the hierarchy; but she noted the four exiled prelates have been publicly backed by Pope Leo XIV.

The Sandinista regime has actively thwarted attempts at ordaining priests and deacons. Bishop Herrera was exiled in 2024 after criticizing a local public official for playing loud music outside Sunday Mass, which was part of the regime’s ongoing harassment; but he had previously traveled to Matagalpa to ordain a priest and deacons, according to Molina.

Father Frutos Constantino Valle Salmerón, an octogenarian serving as an ad omnia administrator in the Diocese of Estelí remains confined to a diocesan seminary and unable to publicly perform ministry. Father Valle was detained in July 2024, after being told by police that the ordination of three priests scheduled for the next day were prohibited.

Dioceses in Nicaragua continue to have a strong interest in vocations, according to Molina; but she said sources have told her, “The young men are asking themselves: Why study here if we’re not going to be ordained?”

The regime’s impeding of ordinations deepens church repression in the deeply Catholic country. Processions and Holy Week celebrations must be kept to church property. Priests report police and paramilitaries spying on Mass and tracking their activities. Religious orders have been forced to leave the country, while church charitable projects and Catholic schools and universities have lost their legal status.

Cutline for featured image: Worshippers holding candles pray during a Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, Oct. 28, 2018, in support of Nicaraguan Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Jose Báez Ortega and to demand the release of demonstrators detained during protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government. (OSV News photo/Jorge Cabrera, Reuters)

Related Posts

Los Angels Auxiliary Bishop Slawomir S. Szkredka shakes hands with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
LA’s rookie auxiliaries share formative, memorable moments from Vatican’s ‘bishops school’

The closest thing the Church has to a learning certificate for new bishops is a weeklong formation program in Rome — sometimes referred to as the “baby bishops course” — where they spend time with one another, Vatican officials, and the pope himself.

31 Oct 2024
African bishops cry out for their people amid horrific persecution in 2024

From Nigeria to Mozambique, Sudan and Congo to Burkina Faso, Christians across Africa were victims of horrific persecution in 2024, mainly because of their faith.

13 Dec 2024
Diocese of Dallas celebrates ordination of four new priests

The pews of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church were packed with family, friends, clergy, seminarians, and faithful from across north Texas and beyond to witness the rite of ordination to the priesthood of Father Bryce Baumann, Father Allen-Michael Muench, Father Peter Whitfield, and Father David Piquer May 24 during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns.

02 Jun 2025
Young men explore call to priesthood at Calling of Andrew retreat

Sixty-four young men representing 46 different schools and 27 parishes across the Diocese of Dallas gathered May 31 for the 2025 Calling of Andrew: Venite et Videte Retreat, an immersive weekend designed to help them prayerfully discern whether God may be calling them to the priesthood.

25 Jun 2025
Jesus’ call is a call to joy and friendship, pope tells priests

When a priest has experienced the joy of truly believing in Jesus Christ and embracing him as a friend, it shows, Pope Leo XIV told priests.

27 Jun 2025
Full text of the homily of Pope Leo XIV on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart

This is the full text of Pope Leo XIV’s homily on June 27, 2025, the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

27 Jun 2025
Being a bishop requires humility, creativity, pope says

“Maybe some of you are still saying: Why was I chosen? At least I ask myself that,” Pope Leo XIV said Sept. 11 during a meeting with bishops in Rome for the Vatican’s annual formation courses for new bishops.

11 Sep 2025
Catholic bishops mourn deadly attack on Latter-day Saints church in Michigan

Several Catholic bishops are expressing their sorrow over a deadly attack at a Michigan house of worship, which took place just weeks after a mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic church.

30 Sep 2025
US bishops’ president begs Americans to see Christ ‘in every person,’ reject political violence

Five years after the release of Pope Francis’ encyclical on fraternal love, and amid a rise in political violence, the leader of the U.S. Catholic bishops is pleading for a rediscovery of — and respect for — a common humanity.

02 Oct 2025
Consecrated life shows beauty of authentic love, trust in God, pope says

All human beings need consistent, lasting, and healthy experiences of authentic love, Pope Leo XIV said.

09 Oct 2025
Pope to hermits: Your isolation is a connection with God, others, creation

Modern hermits seek solitude not to escape the world but to learn how to listen more closely to God, to their neighbors, and to creation, Pope Leo XIV said as he met about 50 Italian hermits who came to the Vatican for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life.

14 Oct 2025
Vatican statistics show fewer priests, more lay missionaries

While the number of Catholic priests and religious continues to decline, the number of lay missionaries, catechists, and permanent deacons continues to increase, according to the news agency Fides.

17 Oct 2025
Nigeria: Diocese mourns following death of kidnapped teen seminarian

The Diocese of Auchi, Nigeria, announced the death of a young seminarian who, along with two fellow seminarians, was kidnapped by bandits in July.

06 Nov 2025
Pope asks priests in diplomatic corps to be witnesses of hope

The priests who staff nunciatures and other Vatican diplomatic missions around the world must be priests first and diplomats second, Pope Leo XIV told them.

18 Nov 2025
Bishops: Affordable housing, just wages, environmental safeguards reduce food insecurity

“Give us this day our daily bread.” With those words from the Lord’s Prayer, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is framing a new national reflection on food insecurity.

25 Nov 2025