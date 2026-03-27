Mission strengthens families, faith in Diocese of Trujillo

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Twenty‑one missionaries from the Diocese of Dallas traveled to the Diocese of Trujillo, Honduras, Feb. 20-27 for a medical and catechetical mission that served nearly 1,000 patients and provided formation for couples from parishes across that diocese.

The group included four catechetical missionaries, four volunteers, one priest — Father Juan Torres of Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish in Farmers Branch — and Sister Edyta Krawczyk, CSFN. The medical team consisted of 11 providers, including two doctors, one pharmacist, and eight nurses. The medical mission was based at Clínica La Semilla in Bonito Oriental.

Over the course of the mission, the team treated 980 patients, including 216 pediatric patients and 494 adults. Missionaries also served 175 families and provided 95 dental consultations. CHRISTUS Health supported the effort with a $24,000 grant to help cover health associates, medications, and medical supplies, according to Juan Rendon, director of the Diocese of Dallas office of Catholic Social Ministries. Good Space donated an additional $10,000 to assist with the mission efforts.

“Serving 980 patients who otherwise would not have access to primary care had a tremendous impact on the faith and hope of communities around Bonito Oriental,” Rendon said. “Our mission‑driven medical team was able to provide both healing and hope, and through that work, they were able to better see and appreciate their own vocation.”

Rendon said the diocesan team members’ faith was evident in the way they approached their work, noting that missionaries celebrated every patient they served. He added that patients repeatedly commented on the missionaries’ compassion, telling the team, “They are very kind to us; no one here would ever do what you do.”

‘Truly a blessing’

Honduran residents said the medical mission provided care that would otherwise be difficult to access.

Estela Sarmiento, who attended the medical mission in Bonito Oriental to receive assistance, said she heard about the services being offered through a friend.

“She told me that this medical brigade was very good, and I’m really delighted with the care provided here,” Sarmiento said. “Everything I’ve seen has been wonderful.”

Sarmiento said she was grateful for the opportunity to receive the medical care.

“I’m taking advantage of this medical mission, because chances like this don’t come every day,” she said. “It is truly a blessing from God to be here.”

The catechetical portion of the mission focused on formation for couples involved in family life ministry. Juan Carlos Moreno, director of the diocesan office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life, attended the mission to coordinate the catechetical work and was joined by Alicia Saucedo, associate director for the office.

“The catechetical mission consisted of two days of formation for couples in family life ministry,” Moreno said. “Their work mainly consists in preparing couples to celebrate the sacrament of matrimony at their local parish.”

He said 50 participants from the 11 parishes in the Diocese of Trujillo took part. The first day of the catechetical sessions included prayer, confessions with the help of local clergy, and formation.

“We shared formation on topics like the sacrament of marriage, Christian anthropology, communication, and family of origin,” Moreno said. “We wanted to reflect on God’s plan for the human person and the sacramental meaning of the union between husband and wife.”

This theological foundation helped participants rediscover that marriage is not simply a social arrangement but a vocation and a path to holiness, Moreno said.

The day concluded with eucharistic adoration.

“This spiritual dimension of our time together showed that the strength of the family ultimately flows from our relationship with Christ,” Moreno said.

The second day opened with Mass and featured sessions on domestic violence awareness, machismo — or aggressive masculine pride — addictions, and artificial intelligence.

“Our catechetical mission was intentionally designed to support families by integrating faith formation, personal reflection, and practical tools for married life,” Moreno said.

Participants said the formation strengthened parish ministry efforts.

“What motivates us is the desire to learn more about the area we represent, which is family ministry,” said Wenceslao Chirino, a member of the family ministry at San Martín de Porres Catholic Parish in the Diocese of Trujillo. “We want to work for families.”

Leonardo Melendez, a parishioner of San Pedro y San Pablo Catholic Parish in Sangrelaya, attended the sessions with his wife, Aurora Melendez Celaya Castillo.

“From the very beginning of the sessions, we reflected on what it means to be human — that God created us in his image and likeness,” he said. “That is one of the fundamental principles of family life: that it is not good for a person to be alone.”

Moreno said couples were invited to make concrete commitments to their marriages and parish ministries.

“Our hope is that they return not only better prepared for ministry,” he said, “but also renewed in their own vocation to live and witness the Gospel within their families.”

A shared bond of faith

Rendon said the Diocese of Trujillo is a sister diocese to Dallas, emphasizing the bond and covenant of solidarity the two dioceses share through their “hermanamiento,” or “twinning.” The program allows Catholic parishes or dioceses in the United States to develop and maintain relationships with counterparts in underdeveloped countries.

“We are family, and as family, we help each other,” he said.

While the medical mission and pastoral outreach bring healing and hope to the people they serve, Rendon said the experience is also transformative for those who participate. He said that the communities they encountered model a simplicity of faith that deepens the missionaries’ own understanding.

“They remind us of the simplicity of faith, hope, and love. They teach us how to be missionaries. They show us what solidarity, fraternity, and communion looks like,” he said, adding that the experience helps participants better understand what it means to be “a Church of communion.”

Rendon said the mission ultimately calls participants to live the Gospel more fully.

“We become the Good Samaritan, because our missionaries can touch Christ in the flesh; and by doing so, he can transform our hearts,” he said, encouraging others to support the work of the missions and to consider becoming involved. “I invite anyone who is interested in participating in a mission experience, either financially or traveling with our team, to contact our office.”

Cutline for featured image: Twenty‑one missionaries from the Diocese of Dallas traveled to the Diocese of Trujillo, Honduras, for a medical and catechetical mission, Feb. 20-27. (Diocese of Dallas photo)