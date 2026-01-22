Skip to main content Scroll Top

McGee joins national effort to renew children’s faith formation

January 22, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

RICHARDSON — As the first communicants of St. Joseph Catholic Church traverse the aisles of the sanctuary to receive the Blessed Sacrament for the first time, their faces often glow with the joy of the sacramental moment. Christie McGee, who as the Richardson parish’s director of children and family ministry has witnessed this heartening scene many times, said that the faces of the communicant’s parents also radiate jubilance in that moment — but all too often, the parents remain a step removed from the sacrament itself.

“You could see these glowing faces,” McGee said, “but the thing that struck me was how many parents went up and crossed their arms and did not receive. I began to think, ‘Gosh, there’s a gap here. There’s some sort of pastoral gap that we’re missing.’”

That “pastoral gap,” as McGee put it, has become a focus of her research and reflection since last fall, when she became a participant in the first Contours of Wonder Leadership Cohort. Through her involvement in the select cohort, McGee has entered deeply into the study of childhood faith formation with hopes of creating a transformative capstone project that will benefit the families of her own parish community.

“We want there to be a place at the table for everyone; and so, my project is: How can we fill in that pastoral gap?” McGee explained. “How can we form families where everyone is in a position to receive the Eucharist?”

‘A vision of formation’

The Contours of Wonder Leadership Cohort is part of a larger Contours of Wonder project that commenced in 2023: a multi-year initiative of the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame. Funded by Lilly Endowment Inc., the initiative focuses on the intersection of children’s liturgical formation and the present technocratic age.

“Contours of Wonder is about recovering a vision of formation that begins in childhood and extends across a lifetime,” said Timothy P. O’Malley, academic director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy. “Children are not simply passive recipients of religious education; they are active participants in the mystery of God’s presence.”

This vision of faith formation — one that pulls from the human elements of imagination, wonder, and contemplation — leads to a more profound religious experience among the faithful, according to Juan Carlos Moreno, director of the office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life for the Diocese of Dallas.

“It is an antidote against modernity’s focus on expedience and productivity. It ultimately dignifies the person, the child, by honoring our God-given abilities to encounter the mystery of the divine in worship,” Moreno explained, adding, “It was truly an honor to collaborate with the McGrath Institute with the Spanish version of the initial presentation to the diocese,” which took place at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2024.

The leadership cohort launched in the fall of 2025. The cohort consists of 20 pastoral leaders, hailing from 10 diocese across the United States, who were chosen to reimagine religious formation for children through engagement in a year-long program of coursework, mentorship, and project development. McGee is the only participant representing a Texas diocese.

“I think that she is going to be able to learn a lot through her participation in this cohort and be able to bring that back to St. Joseph’s,” Diocese of Dallas Director of the office of Worship Jeanne Marie Miles said of McGee, “but I’m also hopeful that she’s able to bring that back to a wider audience,” including the “larger diocesan community.”

“It’s not lost on me what an honor this is,” McGee said of her participation in the cohort. “I’m super humbled, super grateful, and just trying to soak up as much as I can.”

Seeds of insight

On the desk in McGee’s office at St. Joseph, a stack of books piled high: texts from Pope Benedict XVI, from Romano Guardini, from Sofia Cavalletti. These works and others, McGee explained, are all a part of the leadership cohort’s program of study, which kicked off its coursework last September. The courseload can be demanding, McGee admitted with a laugh, but it has also been transformative.

“I went into this cohort thinking: content,” she said, “and this has really been so much more than that. This has been personal and spiritual formation as well.”

During its fall session, which wrapped in December 2025, the cohort covered a range of heady topics: the effect of the present technologic age on children, for example, and the essential role of community and mystery in liturgical worship. Course readings were supplemented by assigned activities — such as a 24-hour digital fast or an intentional time of silent adoration — as well as virtual cohort meetings that continued the conversation.

“Each assignment also always has an artifact,” McGee added. “That may be an image to look at; it may be a poem to read; it may be a video to watch, but it always complements what we are studying during that unit.”

Members of the leadership cohort navigate the course with an eye towards the development of individual capstone projects that address the faith formation needs of their own parishes, schools, and diocesan communities.

“In the true meaning of formation, some of our projects have shifted, and maybe entirely changed, from what we had originally thought,” McGee said. Her own project idea — a family formation that welcomes all to the eucharistic table — remains the focus of her capstone, she said; but her conception of the project has expanded and matured through her engagement with the Contours of Wonder coursework.

“Christie’s encounter with the program has seeded not only new insights but also a deep connection to the heart of what it means to accompany children and their families,” said Jodi Hunt, the executive director of the Neuhoff Institute for Ministry & Evangelization at the University of Dallas, who has served as a diocesan conversation partner for McGee during her cohort leadership program. “I am excited to see where the seeds planted through these conversations will blossom.”

This upcoming summer, McGee will travel to the University of Notre Dame to present her capstone project: the culmination of a year of research, reflection, and prayer — and some plain grit too. Her hope is that the project will bear fruit for the Church, especially for those families formed in faith within the St. Joseph community.

“I think we could change St. Joseph in so many ways by better forming families, by really and truly accompanying them through these processes, by really and truly bringing them into a lived life of faith,” McGee said, “and if that can serve the larger diocese, then I think that would be amazing.”

Cutline for featured image: Christie McGee, the director of children and family ministry at St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Richardson, is a participant in the first Contours of Wonder Leadership Cohort of the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame. McGee is the only participant representing a diocese within Texas. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Inspired to share her faith through art

One never knows what might spark inspiration. Leftover paint. A worldwide pandemic. A leap of faith. For Allison Hsu, a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richardson, all three of those things played a role in inspiring her to illustrate a recently published children’s book, “The Gospel of Matthew for Little Ones.”

29 Nov 2022