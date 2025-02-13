Scroll Top

‘Martyr of the Amazon’: Recalling Sister Dorothy Stang’s ministry 20 years after her murder

February 13, 2025

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, a new species of screech owl, dubbed the Xingu screech owl, was discovered by scientists in 2021. However, what caught the attention of many was the scientific name given to the bird: “Megascops stangiae.”

While the Latin word “megascops” denoted the bird’s species, the word “stangiae” was inspired by the name of Sister Dorothy Stang, a U.S.-born Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, who was killed on Feb. 12, 2005, by gunmen hired to assassinate the 73-year-old nun religious for her work protecting the Amazon forest and the people living there.

“I like to think Dorothy would find this absolutely fascinating and such a joy!” wrote Sister Judith Clemens, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur and a close friend of Sister Dorothy, in a reflection shared with OSV News. “For me, it is so fitting. It is symbolic of her life, her insistence on struggling against deforestation and the effects on both animals and humans, especially people made poor.”

In the lead up to the 20th anniversary of the death of Sister Stang, who is considered by many as a “Martyr of the Amazon,” a relic containing blood-soaked soil from the site of her murder was enshrined at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew on Tiber Island in Rome on Jan. 10.

The basilica was recognized as a shrine to the “new martyrs” of the 20th century in 2002 by St. John Paul II. The inclusion of Sister Dorothy’s relics at the shrine made her the first American woman to be honored among the modern-day martyrs.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Sister Dorothy professed her perpetual vows in 1956. A decade later, she began her ministry in Brazil. Her work would often involve going against ranchers and loggers who would resort to illegal tactics to pressure residents off their land.

Locals and peasant farmers saw an advocate and a fearless defender who did now allow herself to be intimidated. In an interview with OSV News Feb. 3, Sister Judith, who first arrived in Brazil in 1968 and worked alongside Sister Dorothy, recalled their time in mission aiding “tenant farmers in their land struggles.”

“We walked with our people, listening to their stories and asking what they needed; what was God’s dream for them,” she said.

Sister Stang “was intelligent and knew well the land laws of Brazil, the rights of the farmers, and the land demarcation of her region,” allowing her to defend local farmers and the Indigenous population while attracting the ire of greedy ranchers.

“Dorothy spoke to government ministers, ranchers, and her people in a characteristic kind, soft voice; at the same time, you knew she meant business,” Sister Judith told OSV News.

However, it was her boldness that made her a target, and a group of wealthy ranchers plotted to have her murdered.

On a rainy day on Feb. 12, 2005, Sister Dorothy was making her way to the tiny northern village of Boa Esperança Sustainable Development Project, where property belonging to peasant farmers and Indigenous residents was burned down.

Traveling on foot with her Bible in hand, the nun was taunted by several men who stopped her along the way. She opened her Bible and began reading as the men aimed their guns and shot her six times.

Sister Judith, who was living in Florida working with Brazilian immigration families when she heard the news of the Sister Dorothy’s assassination, told OSV News that she and her fellow sisters who worked in Brazil were well aware of the dangers they faced, including Sister Dorothy, who knew she “had a price on her head.”

“In some ways, we never imagined it would happen, both because we were nuns and because we were old!” she said. “It was a tremendous shock, of course.”

However, the deadly act, which was meant to quiet anyone preventing the ranchers from stealing land, only emboldened residents angered by the nun’s assassination to fight even harder. Less than a week after her death, Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva issued a proclamation declaring the land Sister Dorothy lived and died for as protected property for sustainable development.

The “ranchers and loggers thought that killing Dorothy would bring so much fear that the farmer families would leave the area,” Sister Judith said. “That has not happened and the organization among these small communities has flourished.”

Nevertheless, Sister Judith told OSV News that while Sister Dorothy continues to stand “as a symbol of justice and hope for the people,” the circumstances “have really not changed in terms of conflict over land rights” for residents in the Amazon who continue to fight to protect their land.

Sister Dorothy’s legacy, however, continues to impact the world and the slain nun’s “deep faith in the capacity of human persons to turn toward justice and goodness was, without a doubt, her gift to all of us,” she said.

“Dorothy’s understanding of the interrelatedness of all creation was a deep part of who she was. I say today that way before Pope Francis spoke of integral ecology, Dorothy was living it. Her single mindedness, her focus on all of creation was a part of her legacy,” Sister Judith said.

“My personal image of Dorothy lying in the blood-soaked soil, face down, blending her whole self into God’s earth inspires me to live the Eucharist message: ‘Do this in memory of me,'” she added. “We are called to pour ourselves out in love for God’s creation. … ALL of God’s creation.”

Cutline for featured image: U.S. Sister Dorothy Stang, a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, is pictured in a 2004 file photo in Belém, Brazil. Feb. 12, 2025, was the 20th anniversary of the killing of Sister Dorothy, a citizen of Brazil and the United States, who spent nearly four decades defending the rights of poor settlers as well as working to save the rainforest from powerful ranchers bent on destroying it. (OSV News photo/Reuters)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022