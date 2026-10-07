Golfers tee up support for Catholic schools

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

FRISCO — The annual Diocese of Dallas Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament raised more than $735,000 for tuition assistance at Catholic schools across the diocese, pushing the tournament’s 16-year fundraising total above $10 million.

The Sept. 28 tournament at Stonebriar Country Club brought together more than 50 teams and 123 sponsors. The funds raised provide tuition assistance for students in pre-K through eighth grade at Catholic schools throughout the diocese.

The impact of that support was highlighted that morning at the CHRISTUS Health Scholarship Awards Breakfast, where students from 10 Catholic schools were recognized for receiving tuition assistance through the annual tournament. Representatives of title sponsor CHRISTUS Health joined Bishop Edward J. Burns and other diocesan and school leaders at the breakfast.

Jeannette Lambert, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Dallas, praised the generosity of the Catholic community in helping make Catholic education possible for more families.

“This tournament each year brings together wonderful people from across the Diocese of Dallas who believe in Catholic education,” Lambert said. “Their generosity truly benefits our schools, opening doors to Catholic education to students who may not have been able to otherwise attend one of our Catholic schools.”

At the breakfast program, Bishop Burns thanked CHRISTUS Health for its longstanding support of Catholic education in the diocese.

“Your generosity is absolutely phenomenal. You help change lives in the work that you do in healthcare, but also with the support that you offer Catholic education here in the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Burns said. “We are blessed to partner with you.”

Gabriela Saenz, senior vice president of corporate services at CHRISTUS Health, told those in attendance that Catholic education is personal for her. A scholarship helped her attend Catholic schools as a child, and her two sons now attend Catholic schools.

“To the parents out there, I know sometimes it can be hard, but please know you are giving your kids a gift,” Saenz said, “and to those kids, make sure that you thank your parents, because they are the ones that are giving you that gift.”

Saenz said the investment in Catholic education is part of CHRISTUS Health’s broader commitment to health equity.

“We believe that education and healthcare go hand in hand,” she said. “The more educated you are, the healthier you are, and so that’s why our investment in healthcare — and in community and charity care — is our number one priority.”

Don Hanratty, who, along with his wife, Jane Hanratty, helped found the tournament in 2011, emphasized the continued need for tuition assistance.

“Our mission of immediate tuition assistance is very important at this time,” Hanratty said. “We still have empty seats.”

Hanratty said the tournament’s goal is to help families who need assistance now while helping Catholic schools fill those available seats.

Gerald Dunn, who chaired this year’s tournament with his wife, Michele Dunn, said they were honored to lead the event.

“What a great celebration of Catholic schools,” he said. “It’s been an amazing experience.”

In the tournament competition, the team of Landon Usry, Adam Lindberg, Davis Edward, and Webb DeWitt of Chicago Title placed first on the Dye Course. The team of Jeff Baum, Austen Long, Vernon Fiddler, and David Baum of Autoplex placed first on the Fazio Course.

The team of Ben Amstein, Nick Ginn, Josh Caldwell, and Austin Leone of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish won the 2026 Bishop’s Cup.

Editor’s note: While the 2026 Bishop’s Invitational fundraising goal was met, the need is still great. To invest in and support Catholic school students, visit bishopsgolf.org.

Cutline for featured image: Students from Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas display banners and signs of gratitude for those participating in the 16th annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament, held Sept. 28 at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)