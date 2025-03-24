Scroll Top

Father Dankasa: The discipline of speech in Christian life

March 24, 2025

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

One of my most cherished scriptural readings comes from the eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year C). In this reading, the Gospel of St. Luke is beautifully paired with the Old Testament book of Sirach to remind us of the importance of being conscious of, and responsible for, the words we use — even when we may not intend to send a particular message. Using the imagery of a tree and its fruit, these scriptures teach us that our speech is a direct reflection of our inner lives.

Jesus tells us in the Gospel of Luke, “A good tree does not bear rotten fruit, nor does a rotten tree bear good fruit” (Luke 6:43), and then He adds, “for from the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45). Likewise, the Book of Sirach observes, “The fruit of a tree shows the care it has had; so speech discloses the bent of a person’s heart” (Sirach 27:6). These passages highlight a profound spiritual truth: The words we speak — and by extension, all we communicate in any way — reveal what is hidden within our hearts.

Our words, whether spoken or written, wield immense power. They can build up or tear down, encourage or discourage, bless or curse. In today’s world, where unfiltered speech and instant digital communication are the norms, embracing the discipline of speech becomes even more critical in our Christian walk. I once read a story about a little boy in kindergarten who was asked, “What is your mother’s name?” He replied confidently, “Stupid.” His response shocked those around him until they realized that he had simply repeated what he constantly heard at home — his father calling his mother stupid. Hence, this little boy thought that was his mother’s name. This heartbreaking example serves as a stark reminder that our words shape not only our own character, but also the lives and perceptions of those around us, especially impressionable children.

The influence of our words extends well beyond spoken conversation. Social media and online platforms magnify our speech, sometimes creating impressions that are hard — if not impossible — to correct. A single careless post can foster misunderstanding, tarnish reputations, or spread falsehoods, while a well-considered message can inspire and uplift. In a digital world where words travel swiftly and can be difficult to retract, thoughtful reflection before posting is more crucial than ever.

Just as the care a tree receives determines the fruit it bears, the influences we allow into our lives shape the quality of our words. We must consider what television shows and movies we watch, the company we keep, the material we read, and the content we share online. Our surroundings — both physical and digital — play a significant role in nurturing our spiritual growth or exposing us to temptation and moral compromise. Much like the old adage from computer science, “garbage in, garbage out,” what we feed our minds ultimately shapes the words we speak and the fruit we bear.

This season of Lent invites us to a renewed commitment to self-discipline in both everyday speech and online communication. Jesus calls us to look inward and ask: What kind of fruit do I bear? Do my words radiate kindness and truth, or do they contribute to division and harm? By speaking with grace and love we not only honor God, but we also bring life, hope, and encouragement to a world in desperate need of all three. May we strive to be people whose words build bridges, inspire change, and reflect the fullness of a heart nurtured in love and truth.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: People having a conversation while seated on a park bench. (OSV News photo/Mabel Amber, Pixabay)

