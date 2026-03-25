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Father Dankasa: Evangelization begins with a conversation

March 25, 2026

By Father Jacob Dankasa
Special to The Texas Catholic

When we hear the word “evangelization,” we sometimes imagine grand gestures such as preaching to large crowds, missionary work in distant lands, or public debates about faith. While these certainly have their place in the life of the Church, Jesus’ approach to this concept reminds us that evangelization often begins in something far simpler, something found in ordinary human encounters. Every interaction we have can become an opportunity to draw someone closer to Christ.

During the season of Lent, the Church celebrates the Scrutinies with those preparing for the sacraments of initiation at Easter. The Gospel proclaimed for the First Scrutiny is the beautiful and deeply human encounter between Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well (Jn 4:5–42). In many ways, this story serves as a model for how evangelization truly happens.

Jesus arrives at Jacob’s well tired from his journey. A Samaritan woman comes to draw water, and what begins as a seemingly ordinary interaction becomes a moment of transformation. Yet, what is striking about this encounter is how Jesus approaches it. He does not begin with accusations. He does not start by pointing out the woman’s moral failures or by confronting her about the religious divisions between Jews and Samaritans. Instead, he begins with a simple request: “Give me a drink.”

With those few words, Jesus opens the door to a conversation. He meets the woman where she is. He engages her in dialogue, listens to her responses, and patiently leads her deeper into the truth of who he is. He recognizes her dignity and her longing, which is her thirst not only for water but for meaning, belonging, and hope.

In this encounter, we see the heart of authentic evangelization. Evangelization is not confrontation. It is not about winning arguments or forcing others to accept our beliefs. Rather, it is about drawing people toward Christ with the same affection, patience, and mercy that Christ himself shows to those who are searching.

Jesus gradually reveals to the Samaritan woman that he is offering something greater than the water in the well. He speaks to her about “living water,” which is the grace that satisfies the deepest thirst of the human heart. At the same time, he gently invites her to confront the truth of her own life. Even when he touches on the painful realities of her past, he does so without condemnation. His words do not humiliate her; they awaken her; and that awakening changes everything.

The woman who arrived at the well alone, perhaps carrying the weight of isolation and shame, suddenly becomes a witness. She leaves her water jar behind and runs back to her town saying, “Come see a man who told me everything I have done. Could he possibly be the Christ?”

Her encounter with Jesus transforms her from someone who was searching into someone who is proclaiming. Through her simple testimony, many in her town come to believe. This is how evangelization often unfolds — not through dramatic arguments but through genuine encounters that reveal the love of God.

Too often, Christians can fall into the trap of thinking that evangelization requires confrontation or correction first. Yet, the Gospel shows us something different. Jesus first builds a relationship. He listens. He shows respect. He draws the woman into a deeper conversation about her life and her longing. Only then does transformation take place.

In our own lives, evangelization happens in much the same way. It may occur in a conversation with a coworker who is going through a difficult time, in a moment of patience with someone who is struggling, or in a kind word offered to a neighbor. It may be as simple as listening attentively, offering encouragement, or showing compassion where it is least expected. These ordinary encounters can become wells of grace. When people experience genuine love, patience, and authenticity in us, they begin to desire something deeper — the presence of Christ himself. In that moment, a seed of faith is planted and a thirst awakens; and sometimes, without our even realizing it, someone begins to move closer to God.

The story of the Samaritan woman reminds us that the people we encounter each day may already be searching for something more. Beneath the surface of everyday life, there is often a deep spiritual thirst. Our task is not to force belief but to invite dialogue and reflect Christ’s presence so naturally that others are drawn toward him.

Like Jesus at the well, we are called to meet people where they are. Like the Samaritan woman, those who encounter Christ’s love through us may one day find themselves inviting others: “Come and see.”

As we journey toward Easter, may we renew our own commitment to live as witnesses of Christ. May every conversation, every gesture of kindness, and every act of compassion become an opportunity to share the living water of God’s love. For in the end, evangelization often begins not with a sermon but with a simple human encounter.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish.

Cutline for featured image: University of San Diego students and a young resident of Albergue Las Memorias in Mexico laugh
 together. (CNS photo/University of San Diego)

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