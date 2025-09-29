Scroll Top

Father Bayer: ‘The Benedict Option’

September 29, 2025

By Father John Bayer, O. Cist.
Special to The Texas Catholic

Rod Dreher’s “The Benedict Option” (2017) has been on my list of things to read for a long time. As a Cistercian monk rooted in the Benedictine tradition and apostolically engaged as a priest and teacher, I basically felt like it was required reading, given how often people refer to it.

I finally read it, and I’m glad I did. Dreher helps his readers think through many important issues. I’ve seen critics accuse him of advocating an unevangelical withdrawal from the world, but I think he is far more sensitive and balanced than that.

His thesis presumes we are in a “post-Christian nation” and therefore must assume responsibility for cultivating a Christian culture. We cannot any longer (if we ever could) simply trust that mainstream or well-established institutions (e.g., political parties, conventional ministries and schools, professional guilds, new economies and technologies) will do this work for us. The culture is not Christian and will not mechanically help us to become so; it is in fact in various ways opposed to Christianity. We must, Dreher argues, therefore work diligently to rediscover “ways of thinking, speaking, and acting that incarnate the Christian in culture and pass it on from generation to generation” (236). Our happiness – the salvation of souls — depends upon our resolution “to grow in new life, nourished by the never-ending torrent of God’s grace” (238). For the sake of the world, we must learn again to live the Gospel richly, and find the courage to begin “the long and patient work of reclaiming the real world from the artifice, alienation, and atomization of modern life” (236).

Dreher’s thesis seems obvious to me. Statistics continue to reveal how much the practice of the faith is receding in most western countries. In truth, “the Benedict Option” does not seem to me like an “option” at all. For we cannot expect profit-driven corporations, click-driven media, power-driven political parties, or any other secular institution to form Christian culture for us. We must be the ones to immerse ourselves in the tradition so that we might think deeply about the roots of our cultural crisis and how to respond. We must be the ones not only to turn off the TV, so to speak, but then also to fill our homes with prayer and the fruits of living faith, to foster friendship and push each other forward in Christian life.

Deep down I think most Christians know this; and I suspect some of the recoil against Dreher’s thesis comes not from an inability to sympathize with his criticism of contemporary culture, or with his exhortation to dive deeply into the beauty of our tradition. I suspect the recoil comes from the understandable fear that comes with acknowledging out loud — even if only to oneself — the challenge of our situation. It is not trivial to question the goodness and credibility of conventional authorities; doubting them can send us all (whether we admit it or not) into real anxiety. We need to be able to trust and rely upon each other, especially our leaders; and if our leaders in so many crucial spheres of human life appear inept, ideologically captured, or just painfully out-to-lunch, what then do we do?

Some people, sadly, thrive on this anxiety, because they play upon people’s fears to advance themselves. These are the all-too-eager prophets of doom, looking for money, or at least a flattering following, by trying to be the first and the harshest to appear like courageous truthtellers and messiahs — meanwhile, they risk little and, again, even seek to profit from the turmoil. Anyone who scapegoats and promises a quick fix to our problems should not be followed.

But rejection of false messiahs should not keep us from acknowledging the reality of our situation. It might lead us, indeed, into a moment of fear – but that, I believe, is the precious opportunity for the life of faith. Our times are truly exciting. It is so easy for me to see how we, like the Israelites, are journeying through the desert searching for the Promised Land. We will of course be afraid. The Egyptians and Amalekites are all around us, and we must rely day by day upon Providence for our sustenance (Ex 16:4). We are still many years from the Promised Land. It is in accepting the poverty of our situation that we will learn to perceive the Column of Fire guiding us by night, and the Column of Cloud guiding us by day — the presence of God (Ex 13:20-22).

And this, ultimately, is the main reason I like Dreher’s book. He is not a messiah asking to be followed. He has no service to sell, no party to support. His exhortation is simply to love, pray, fast, foster community, form your conscience, and courageously ask God what he wants you to do to advance his Kingdom. Yes, Dreher’s tone communicates a sense of urgency — but so did Jesus and the apostles. Whether we live in 50 AD or 2025, we cannot outsource the sustenance of Christian culture or our own spiritual lives. No, we must enjoy the excitement of conversion and evangelization for ourselves.

If you are looking for motivation and ideas about where to begin, I recommend “The Benedict Option” by Rod Dreher.

Father John Bayer, O. Cist., is a monk at the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas in Irving.

Cutline for featured image: A Little Free Library holds books in Houston, Texas, May 3, 2023. (OSV News photo/Callaghan O’Hare, Reuters)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Father Esposito: Mary, mother of every beloved disciple

Mary is never named in the Gospel of John. In the only scenes featuring her, the beloved disciple refers to her simply as “the mother of Jesus.” Those two episodes act as bookends to John’s presentation of Jesus’ ministry, and highlight the role of Mary as mother both of the Church and of every individual Christian.

05 May 2022
Father Bayer: Listening at the Dallas Synod

Plans are well underway for the 2024 Synod — that big meeting to advise the bishop about the spiritual, material and administrative situation of the Dallas Diocese. Essential to its success are the “listening sessions” now taking place: two years of honest and charitable dialogue for the good of the Church and her mission in the world.

20 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022