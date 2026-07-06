Skip to main content Scroll Top

Father Bayer: St. Lutgarde and the Sacred Heart

July 6, 2026

By Father John Bayer, O. Cist.
Special to The Texas Catholic

Imagine being born in 1182, at a time when you could happily spend your whole life in the same community. But while you are a child, a shipwreck takes away the money your father had intended to be your dowry, and so, while you are at the age of 12 your parents decide, at least for the moment, to send you away to a convent for an education. There’s no way to phone home, and instead of being with your family and friends, you have to follow the strict schedule of some nuns. As a child, you don’t want to become a nun, and instead you care a lot about what you look like and about impressing potential suitors. After all, until that shipwreck took your dowry, you were hoping to get married relatively soon.

Well, that might be a strange set of circumstances to imagine, but it was basically the reality of St. Lutgarde, the Cistercian nun whose feast we celebrate on June 16. As a young woman, she felt trapped, and understandably so. And yet, her story doesn’t end in bitterness. So, what happened?

Several years later, when she was 20, St. Lutgarde had an experience of Christ that changed her forever. One day, as she was speaking with a boy who was trying to impress her, she suddenly sensed Jesus in herself. Somehow, Jesus revealed to her the spear-wound in his side and gave her an insight into his love, into his readiness to sacrifice for her and everyone else. And he encouraged her to abandon her attachment to the pleasures of the world — to all the natural things she thought would make her happy, like being attractive or getting married. Instead, he encouraged her to give herself entirely to his own way of loving. According to her biographer, she was so moved that she suddenly turned to the potential suitor and told him, “Get away from me … I already belong to another Lover.”

One way to describe what happened to St. Lutgarde is that she fell in love with Love, and in that Love she found the freedom to detach from everything that was inessential. Life suddenly became simple. Everything became about her romance with God.

It is important to emphasize that St. Lutgarde did not fall in love with Love in just any sense of the word love. She did not fall in love with the sentimentalism of a romantic comedy, or with the emotional experience of infatuation over a crush, or with self-indulgent fantasies about being marooned on a tropical island with a supermodel. She fell in love with the infinitely generous force that created the world. She fell in love with the unconquerable heart that overcomes every obstacle to bring life to others — she fell in love with the Sacred Heart of God himself.

Imagine a river gently overflowing its banks and cleaning every street and building, carefully carrying away every piece of trash, watering every plant, quenching the thirst of every creature, and giving every child a place to play. She fell in love with a force like that, with the river that purifies and brings life to the whole world.

Her vocation continued to develop as she grew ever closer to Jesus’ heart. Like lovers making great sacrifices to be together, her desire to make sacrifices for the sake of love grew ever more ardent. In fact, when she suffered blindness for the last eleven years of her life, she came to see her handicap as a gift, because it helped her to focus even more on her intercession for others in union with the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

We are all called to the same kind of growth. Vocations are not one-off moments — like the day of a wedding or an ordination. Vocations are lifelong relationships of growth in love. No matter where we are in life, no matter what success or failure we think we have experienced, it is possible, right now, to surrender to the loving movements of the Sacred Heart. St. Lutgarde could peacefully accept even the loss of her eyesight, along with all the monkish joys of reading, because for her everything could, in the end, be caught up into the river of love.

St. Lutgarde’s life is a lesson in the deep joy of continual detachment. When she was young, she surrendered her natural desires to be beautiful and find a husband when she became a nun. She didn’t cling to her losses. She detached and went with the flow of love. Similarly, when she was old, she surrendered even spiritual delights like reading when she became blind. She didn’t cling even to legitimate comforts and noble activities. She let go and discovered God in docility. Thankfully, Jesus had taught her early in her vocation that what really matters for happiness is sharing in his Sacred Heart — in learning to love as he loves.

Father John Bayer, O. Cist., is a monk at Our Lady of Dallas Cistercian Abbey in Irving.

Cutline for featured image: A statue depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus is seen at Sacred Heart Church in the North End neighborhood of Boston April 22. On May 15, Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle issued a pastoral letter on the Sacred Heart of Jesus, titled “Meek and Humble of Heart.” (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Related Posts

Father Bayer: Renewing the joyful gift of Catholic schools

Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year) is a time to reflect on the gift of Catholic education and to support the many men and women who work so hard to offer that education to children throughout the world.

05 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: The expanding heart that casts out fear

St. Benedict concludes the Prologue of his Rule for monks with an uplifting exhortation: “Do not be daunted immediately by fear and run away from the road that leads to salvation. It is bound to be narrow at the outset. But as we progress in this way of life and in faith, we shall run on the path of God’s commandments, our hearts expanding with the inexpressible delight of love.” For Benedict, the monastic life is a school in which the monks, who graduate only at death, never cease learning how to love the Lord. The relentless rigors of work and prayer stretch the heart, pushing it outward and generating an ever-greater capacity to love and be loved.

15 Feb 2022
Father Bayer: But what is diversity anyway?

One of the shibboleths of our times is the word diversity. Our use of the word can easily signal our social, political and philosophical sympathies. It is ubiquitous in our culture, advertising and corporate life, and it is frequently portrayed as a moral value, one of the few claimed by our ostensibly secular society.

24 Feb 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Wilderness and the Dynamics of Conversion

This Lent I’m studying the “wilderness” or “desert” in Scripture, and especially in the journey of Israel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The dangerous wild is a powerful image for the spiritual life, and it plays a large part in the lives of figures like Jacob, Moses, David, Elijah, John the Baptist and Jesus. What about in yours?

28 Mar 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Father Esposito: Mary, mother of every beloved disciple

Mary is never named in the Gospel of John. In the only scenes featuring her, the beloved disciple refers to her simply as “the mother of Jesus.” Those two episodes act as bookends to John’s presentation of Jesus’ ministry, and highlight the role of Mary as mother both of the Church and of every individual Christian.

05 May 2022
Father Bayer: Listening at the Dallas Synod

Plans are well underway for the 2024 Synod — that big meeting to advise the bishop about the spiritual, material and administrative situation of the Dallas Diocese. Essential to its success are the “listening sessions” now taking place: two years of honest and charitable dialogue for the good of the Church and her mission in the world.

20 May 2022
Father Esposito: Mortality and weakness: A Father’s Day meditation

Being a father requires a man to acknowledge his mortality. From a purely biological perspective, the sexual drive is a program for reproduction that presumes the death of the one generating new life. Leon Kass, a brilliant physician and philosopher, asserts this truth in a stark manner: “Sexual desire, in human beings as in animals, points to an end that is partly hidden from, and ultimately at odds with, the self-serving individual: sexuality as such means perishability and serves replacement. The salmon swimming upstream to spawn and die tell the universal story: sex is bound up with death, to which it holds a partial answer in procreation. This truth the salmon and the other animals practice blindly; only the human being can understand what it means.”

18 Jun 2022
Father Bayer: Read this book on racial reconciliation

For a while, I have been studying the topic of race in American and Catholic history. It is a difficult topic for obvious reasons, but it is also a rewarding one. In fact, I have been greatly edified learning about figures like Venerable Augustus Tolton, St. Katharine Drexel, Servant of God Thea Bowman and others. If you’re looking for a way into such stories, check out “Black Catholics on the Road to Sainthood.”

14 Jul 2022
Father Esposito: The graced adventure of simplicity

The future is not simply an adventure; it’s the adventure, according to the Latin roots ad, “to, toward” and ventura, “what will come.” While many students eagerly anticipate the start of a new school year and engaged couples impatiently count down the days to their wedding, dread of the approaching unknowns is familiar to virtually everyone. Regardless of one’s age, fear of the future is a dominant emotion that inhibits our joyful living of the blessed adventure that God wishes every life to be.

22 Aug 2022
Father Bayer: Spiritual direction from God

Every moment becomes a kind of sacrament, so to speak, since the treasures of grace lie concealed beneath what is very plain and visible.

04 Sep 2022
Father Esposito: Technology’s trap and our humanity

I reached a new low recently when I felt an overwhelming and irresistible itch to catch up on emails mere minutes after my first check of the day, which happened mere minutes after I finished celebrating Mass. I had long lamented the sight of my students reaching addictively for their phones as soon as class ended, but the realization that the contagion had spread to me was a sad revelation.

20 Sep 2022
Father Bayer: Discerning the will of God

One of the most laudable questions I receive is about how to discern God’s will. A decision is easy to make when the choice is between something right and something wrong. But a decision can be difficult when the choice is between two goods and I have to discover the specific will God has for me. I recently read a great book on this topic, and I want to share its theses. The book is “Discerning the Will of God: An Ignatian Guide to Christian Decision Making” by Father Timothy Gallagher.

29 Sep 2022