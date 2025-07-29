Scroll Top

Family, faith help shape seminarian’s vocation

July 29, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

Before Diocese of Dallas seminarian Nick Weiss considered a call to the priesthood, he had a few other paths in mind, his parents said. As a child, he dreamed he would become a paleontologist. Then he set his sights on a career in video game design. As he grew into adolescence, he put aside dreams of dinosaur skulls and gaming systems to pursue a new calling, this time to the priesthood — and he has not looked back since. Nick’s parents, Amy and Corey Weiss, reminisced on this journey from childhood whimsy to God-given vocation and divulged their own experience of accompanying a child through the discernment process.

Looking back, the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church parishioners could not pinpoint a lone event that catalyzed their son’s pursuit of priesthood. A lot of factors — from homeschooling to altar serving — probably contributed. 

“We were always at church; and he was involved with the youth group all the time,” his father, Corey, said. Nick’s homeschool education also gave him the freedom to attend daily Mass, which may have been another factor in his discernment; but ultimately, Corey said, “The Pines was probably his biggest influence in becoming a priest.” 

Nick first attended The Pines Catholic Camp, a faith-based camp set in the timbered town of Big Sandy, Texas, when he was about 9 years old. He was hooked from the start. 

“The first year he came home from The Pines, he was so excited about the Catholic faith,” Amy remembered. “I think that was a big thing that influenced him. You’re away from your phone; you’re away from technology; and you have some quiet time to experience adoration, confession, but also while having fun and building relationships.” 

As Nick attended The Pines, he felt a tug toward service to the Church; and, at 11 years old, he began dreaming of one day becoming a deacon. This desire grew and evolved, so that by his senior year of high school, he was set on entering the seminary to discern a priestly vocation.  

For Corey and Amy, this was a surprising development. 

“I was surprised only because it’s such a rare thing,” Amy said. “It took a minute, and then it was almost exciting. We were like, ‘Okay, let’s figure out how to help him get where he needs to be to start the discernment process.’” 


‘A learning process’

Although fully supportive of their son’s call, the Weisses were initially unsure how to guide Nick through the process of joining the seminary. After all, they had never had a child discern that path before.  

“We didn’t know the whole process of becoming a priest and what the education was like during college and that kind of thing… There were a lot of unknowns,” Amy said. “It was a learning process for us.” 

She and her husband took to the internet to find answers, typing their queries into the search bar — How do you join a seminary? What if you discern out? — and perusing the results that popped up.

“I don’t remember it being stressful,” Corey said of the experience, “but it was frustrating sometimes.” 

Eventually, the couple found success: After graduating high school, Nick entered Holy Trinity Seminary in 2017, before continuing his formation at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans in 2021.

A new community

With Nick officially in the seminary, Amy and Corey discovered a new resource for understanding the formation process: other parents of seminarians. Suddenly, the two could lean on this community of parents for the guidance they previously sought via search engine. They could also rely on the priests at the seminary for answers to their questions, along with the seminarians themselves.

“One of the big things I’ve enjoyed the most is meeting the other seminarians,” Amy said. “They’re all so different,” with some seminarians possessing more outgoing personalities, for example, while others are quiet or bookish, “but they’re discerning the same priestly vocation.”  

Reflecting on their experience of parenting a seminarian, Amy and Corey said they now have a deeper appreciation for priests and seminarians, especially for all the work that goes into their formation.

“Growing up, you just thought they were priests, but going through this process of meeting so many of the young priests and the seminarians — they’re just kids,” Corey said. “Yes, they’re holy… but they’re regular people.”  

“I didn’t realize until Nick was in seminary how much they need our prayers and our support,” Amy added. “However you can pray for them, pray for them.”
 
Editor’s note: This article is the second in a three-part series sharing stories of religious and priestly vocations from the perspective of the parents.

Cutline for featured image: Diocese of Dallas seminarian Nick Weiss, center, poses for a picture with family members, from left, Zack Weiss, Corey Weiss, Amy Weiss, Luke Weiss, and Michael Weiss. (Weiss family photo)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Seminarian awaits return to seminary in Ukraine

Francisco Moran said it was God’s will that motivated him as a 23-year-old working as an elementary school teacher’s aide in Navarro County to stand before thousands of people in Rio de Janeiro and publicly commit to pursuing a vocation in the priesthood. Seven years into his assignment to the Redemptoris Mater seminary in war-torn Ukraine, Moran sat in a dining hall at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and similarly said, “If it’s His will for me to go back, then with His will I’ll go back.”

11 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022