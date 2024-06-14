Scroll Top
‘Expression of Gratitude’ chosen as theme for 19th Annual Art on the Plaza competition 
June 14, 2024

Special to The Texas Catholic

Texas artists 18 years of age and older have until Sept. 5 to submit one original work of art and vie for the $5,000 grand prize in the 19th annual Catholic Foundation Art On The Plaza competition. 

In addition to the cash prize, the winning artist will have his or her artwork digitally reproduced and displayed for one year on the Foundation’s 28-by-9 foot public art wall located between The National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Honorable mention(s) will receive $500. 

The competition’s submission guidelines can be found online at www.catholicfoundation.com/Support-Tools/Catholic-Foundation-Art-Competition

Entries do not require a religious theme but should be respectful in tone and embody an expression of gratitude. No photography or computer generated art will be accepted, and the artwork must be a painting that uses acrylic, oil or watercolor techniques only. 

No entry fees are required, and submissions must measure 28 inches long by 9 and 2/3 inches high and be accompanied by a professional resume of the artist and a letter that explains how the entry relates to the Plaza and Dallas Arts District and serves as an expression of gratitude. 

“We are grateful for the charitable giving choices made by donors who give through The Catholic Foundation. Their philanthropic decisions enhance the lives of people who worship, study and serve others at local Catholic churches and schools and area nonprofit organizations,” says Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation. “We anticipate another wonderful collection of entries and look forward to hearing from others how the winning piece of art serves as a reminder to them of being grateful.” 

A panel of judges from the Dallas-area arts community will review all entries and select the piece to be dedicated at a public ceremony Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. 

