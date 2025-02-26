Foundation elects new board chair, names three new trustees

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Foundation board of trustees has elected Tom Yoxall as board chair, succeeding Dan Odom who served as board chair the past two years. The board also elected three new trustees: Mark Koch, Carolyn Shaw, and Sinead Soesbe.

Yoxall will serve a two-year term that concludes at the end of 2026, and the new trustees will serve two, three-year terms, ending in 2030.

“Tom brings a resounding sense of passion and energy to support the needs of our donors,” Matt Kramer, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation, said. “Tom’s leadership, enthusiasm, and drive make him an excellent board chair who will build upon our 70 year history of fulfilling charitable intentions of donors, and influencing generations of families through impactful Catholic philanthropy.”

Yoxall joined The Catholic Foundation board of trustees in 2020. A partner and chair of the financial services department at Troutman Pepper Locke LLP, he handles financial services cases, class action litigation, and general commercial litigation. A Dallas native, Yoxall is a graduate of St. Pius X Catholic School and Bishop Lynch High School and is a former chair and current director on the Bishop Lynch board of directors. Yoxall is also a member of the Serra Club of Dallas. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas and a law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law. He and his wife, Tish, are the parents of three grown children and are parishioners at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Koch is the owner of Koch Fabricating Machinery, a machinery distributorship serving the metal fabricating industry, an industry he has been involved in for more than 40 years. Koch attended Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Houston and earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Southern Methodist University. He currently serves on the board of Catholic Charities Dallas and is president of the Archangels Men’s Network. Koch and his wife, Tricia, are long time parishioners at St. Rita Catholic Community. Married 45 years, the couple have two daughters, two son-in-laws, and six grandchildren.

Shaw, one of seven siblings, is the daughter of Kay and Henry Neuhoff. A native Dallasite, Carolyn attended St. Rita Catholic School, Ursuline Academy, and Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business. For nearly 25 years, she served as the administrative assistant at St. Rita Catholic School before retiring. She previously served as board secretary at Cristo Rey Dallas College Preparatory School for three years. Shaw and her husband, Scott, are parishioners at St. Rita Catholic Community. They share six children and 16 grandchildren.

Soesbe serves as senior vice president and general counsel at The Rosewood Corporation, where she also serves on the board of The Rosewood Corporation. In addition, she serves as a trustee of The Rosewood Foundation and The Family Place. Earlier in her career, she served as senior counsel at Vistra and worked at Locke Lord LLP (now called Troutman Pepper Locke LLP) in its litigation section. Soesbe earned her J.D. with honors from The University of Texas School of Law and a bachelor’s degree with highest honors from the University of Texas at Austin. Soesbe and her family are parishioners at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

The outgoing trustees, Matt Bowen, Dan Odom, and David Yost, provided strong leadership, engagement, and collaboration during their terms that expired at the end of 2024, Kramer said.

Odom served on every committee at The Catholic Foundation and as board chair in 2023 and 2024. Bowen served as board secretary, chair of the audit and administrative committee, as well as the development, distribution, and investment committee. Yost served on the audit and administrative, distribution, and investment committees.

With the addition of three new trustees, The Catholic Foundation Board is comprised of 20 people. The 2025 board of trustees include:

Fred Bangs, managing director, Marsh & McLennan Agency

Fernando Blanco, vice president, CHRISTUS Health

Most Rev. Edward J. Burns, bishop of the Diocese of Dallas

Lois Cartwright, senior vice president, Merrill Lynch

Dr. Mauricio Delgado, professor, UT Southwestern Medical Center

John Dziminski, president and CEO, The Rosewood Corporation

Elsa Alcalá Grivas, retired executive

Mark Howard, executive, Momentum Wealth Strategies

Richard D. Kelly, principal, Luma Residential, Inc.

Mark Koch, owner, Koch Fabricating Machinery

Rick Martinez, president/CEO, r2 Technologies, Inc.

Maria Castañón Moats, retired partner, PwC

Thomas Reidy, executive vice president, Inspired Intellect

Jeff Schiefelbein, managing partner, Undivided Life

Carolyn Shaw, retired Catholic school administrator

Sinead Soesbe, senior vice president and general counsel, The Rosewood Corporation

Dr. Mayra Thompson, professor, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Jean M. White, retired principal, Deloitte

Ana Esteve Yoder, community volunteer

Thomas G. Yoxall, partner/chair of financial services department, Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Cutline for featured image: Matt Kramer, far right, president and CEO of The Catholic Foundation, poses with, far left, Tom Yoxall, new chair of the foundation’s board of trustees, and new board members, from left, Carolyn Shaw, Mark Koch, and Sinead Soesbe. (The Catholic Foundation photo)