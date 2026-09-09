Diocese honors couples celebrating 50 years of marriage

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

More than 60 couples gathered with families and friends at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Aug. 29 for the Diocese of Dallas’ annual Golden Anniversary Mass, celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns to honor couples who have been married for 50 years.

In his homily, Bishop Burns said the annual celebration gives the diocese an opportunity to give thanks for the couples and the witness their marriages provide.

“I will tell you that as the shepherd of this diocese, it just makes me so happy and pleased that we take a moment aside to truly bring all of you to give thanks to almighty God for your marriage,” the bishop said. “Your marriage, as much as it is for one another, it’s a gift to all of us.”

Among the couples celebrating their golden anniversary were Boyd and Cary Roberts, who made the nearly 70-mile trek to the cathedral from Commerce, where they are longtime parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Parish.

“I really appreciate that the diocese has this Mass,” Boyd Roberts said. “It’s nice to be able to get dressed up … and come to this special occasion with the bishop and get his blessing.”

Cary Roberts added, “It’s a special Mass, and we really enjoyed it.”

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel, Bishop Burns in his homily connected the couples’ marriages to Jesus’ commandment to love God and one’s neighbor.

“Your closest neighbor is the one right next to you,” he said. “You’ve been side by side for over 50 years now, knowing each other, loving each other, and we just absolutely cherish that.”

Bishop Burns said the couples’ commitment reflects the sacrificial love at the heart of the sacrament of marriage. He compared the sacrifices spouses make for one another to Christ’s sacrifice for the Church, saying couples must sometimes make sacrifices so their marriages can grow.

“A good marriage is not a story of two perfect people,” he said. “None of us are perfect. It’s a story of two people who repeatedly rely on God’s love and grace, so that their love can be perfect for each other.”

Bishop Burns thanked the couples for remaining faithful to their marriage vows and for showing younger generations what a lifelong commitment looks like.

“Thank you for your fidelity, for your witness, your sacrifices, and the way in which you show a younger generation what it is to be married and what it is to live out the bonds of marriage that are unbreakable,” Bishop Burns said. “Thank you for reminding the Church that in all these moments and all the changes in the world, there is something that you truly hold on to.”

The bishop told the golden anniversary couples gathered that their marriages serve as an inspiration to future generations.

“In 1976, you began your journey together,” he said. “In 2026, we celebrate how far your journey has brought you, and we pray that God will grant you many more years together, so that you can continue to witness to God’s love and to the love you have for each other.”

Bishop Burns concluded his homily by pointing to the Scripture’s teaching on enduring love and urged the couples to continue serving as witnesses to that love.

“Love is patient. Love is kind. Love bears all things. Love believes all things. Love hopes all things. Love endures all things,” he said. “And after 50 years of marriage, you stand here today as witnesses with that final promise: Love never fails.”

Following the Mass, a reception was held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Cutline for featured image: Donna and Deacon Al Karcher of St. Jude Catholic Parish in Allen pose for a photo during a reception at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Aug. 29 that followed the annual Diocese of Dallas Golden Anniversary Mass, celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (SANTOS MARTINEZ/Special Contributor)