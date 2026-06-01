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Diocesan Mass honors ministry leaders

June 1, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

Calling ministry leadership central to parish life, Bishop Edward J. Burns thanked more than 130 ministry leaders from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas during a May 8 Mass celebrated to honor their service and encourage them to remain rooted in prayer and accompaniment.

During the Mass of Appreciation for Ministry Leaders celebrated at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Burns said that parish ministries depend on intentional leadership and spiritual discernment.

“It is because of all of you that I am able to effectively shepherd this diocese,” Bishop Burns said during his homily. “I rely on you and all the good work you do in advancing the Gospel message and the mission of Jesus Christ.”

The bishop thanked ministry leaders for their service across parish and diocesan life, including outreach, liturgy, formation, hospitality, administration, and youth ministry. He said their work reflects the broader mission of  both the Diocese of Dallas and the universal Church.

“The life of the parish does not happen on its own,” Bishop Burns said. “You strategize; you reflect; you pray.”

Reflecting on readings from the Acts of the Apostles, Bishop Burns acknowledged that challenges and tensions have always existed within the Church, stressing that leadership must remain grounded in prayer and openness to the Holy Spirit rather than personal ambition.

“One of the most beautiful lines of the readings is, ‘It is the decision of the Holy Spirit and of us,’” Bishop Burns said. “That leadership is not rooted in egos … It’s rooted in prayer, unity, and service.”

Bishop Burns said that kind of leadership is precisely the type of leadership the Church needs today.

“And I see that in you,” he said, thanking ministry leaders for their humility, selflessness, zeal, and fervor in their service in the countless unseen ways they help bring Jesus Christ to his people through the work of  the Church. “It is important for us to gather at a Mass like this to give thanks to almighty God for all you do.”

Turning to the Gospel reading, Bishop Burns highlighted Jesus’ words to his disciples: “I no longer call you slaves. I call you friends.” The bishop told ministry leaders that the fruits of their work are visible throughout the diocese and encouraged them to remain rooted in love and service.

“This is my commandment: Love one another,” Bishop Burns said, citing Jesus’ words. “May that always remain at the heart of all you do.”

Cutline for featured image: Sister Marta Alicia Aldrete, center, and Alma Hernandez, right, both of St. Monica Catholic Parish, kneel in prayer during the celebration of the Diocese of Dallas Mass of Appreciation for Ministry Leaders, celebrated May 8 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

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