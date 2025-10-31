Dialogues of Faith, Oct. 26, 25

In this episode of “Dialogues of Faith,” The Texas Catholic reporter Amy White visits with Catholic author and speaker Julianne Stanz during the 2025 Diocese of Dallas Parish Leadership Conference at Bishop Lynch High School.
Related Posts
Dialogues of Faith, August 2025
In this edition of Dialogues of Faith, Amy White, a reporter for The Texas Catholic, and Juan Carlos Moreno, director of the office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life, visit with Jose Manuel de Urquidi, a digital missionary and founder of Juan Diego & Co., about the July 2025 Jubilee for Digital Missionaries in Rome.
14 Aug 2025
Parish ministry leaders gather to renew hope, mission
Hundreds of parish ministry leaders from communities across the Diocese of Dallas gathered Oct. 11 at Bishop Lynch High School for the 2025 Parish Leadership Conference, a daylong event aimed at renewing and equipping the faithful for the Church’s mission.
21 Oct 2025