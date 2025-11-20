Dialogues of Faith, Nov. 16, 2025

Join us for this episode of Dialogues of Faith as we explore the Solemnity of Christ the King, a profound celebration marking the close of the liturgical year. Discover its rich meaning within the Church, its historical roots, and how it calls us to recognize Christ’s reign in our lives today.
