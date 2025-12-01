CRS pilot program aims to raise awareness, strengthen engagement

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

ALLEN — St. Jude Catholic Church became the seedbed for a national effort Nov. 16, when Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass designed to raise awareness about Catholic Relief Services, its worldwide impact, and its pressing financial challenges.

The Mass was part of the parish’s “CRS Saves Lives” weekend, an effort described by organizers as a pilot program to strengthen understanding of CRS as an extension of the Church’s missionary spirit, marking the first step in what they hope will grow into a movement across parishes and dioceses nationwide.

According to Patricia Connolly, a St. Jude parishioner and member of the Catholic Relief Services Foundation board, the goal of the grassroots effort was to bring Catholic Relief Services to the parish level.

“We want to reintroduce CRS to those who may know it and share it with many parishioners who don’t,” Connolly explained, noting that St. Jude is the first parish to host such a CRS weekend, not only in the diocese but in Texas and the nation as well. “We want to deliver our message in a way that’s meant for the ears of the parishioners, asking them to participate in a call to pray, a call to learn more, and a call to prayerfully consider some level of financial support.”

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Catholic bishops, working in more than 120 countries to provide emergency aid, promote development, and uphold human dignity. Founded in 1943 by the U.S. bishops, CRS addresses poverty, hunger, and disaster relief worldwide. One of its most recognized initiatives is the Lenten Rice Bowl campaign, launched 50 years ago, which invites Catholics to practice prayer, fasting, and almsgiving during Lent. Through simple meals and donations collected in iconic cardboard bowls, the program funds global relief efforts while supporting local diocesan projects, fostering solidarity with vulnerable communities across the globe.

“Our mission is rooted in the Gospel and Catholic social teaching,” Connolly said. “We serve because we believe every person is made in the image of God and deserves dignity, safety, and hope.”

CRS serves more than 130 million people worldwide, providing water, food, education, and peace in places where poverty and violence threaten lives. Federal funding cuts, however, have forced Catholic Relief Services to scale back its global humanitarian work.

In the interim, Connolly said that she and Bishop Burns have advocated on Capitol Hill for the restoration of funding, noting that CRS is adapting through new partnerships and alternative funding sources, seeking to raise awareness and mobilize private support.

“Every gift, large or small, literally saves lives,” she said.

During his homily at St. Jude, Bishop Burns, who also serves on the CRS Foundation board, highlighted the universal mission of the Catholic Church, and the vital role that CRS plays in that mission.

“Our Catholic Church knows no borders,” Bishop Burns said. “No matter where you travel in the world, you build a Catholic church, you build your home. That is what is so special about our Catholic faith.”

Drawing from the day’s readings, Bishop Burns spoke of perseverance and faithfulness as hallmarks of discipleship.

“These are not just biblical terms,” he said. “They are indeed terms of a missionary spirit. They are the heartbeat of our identity as Catholics … to be charitable and live as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

The bishop added that Catholic Relief Services fulfills what the faithful need to do as a missionary Church, providing “a global form of charity, mercy, and solidarity.”

“CRS represents us in going out into the world,” Bishop Burns explained. “It stands firm in places where there are fear and famine, poverty and violence, injustice and displacement of many people.”

Bishop Burns also shared stories from his visits to Nicaragua and Kenya, where CRS projects brought water, peace, and hope to communities in need.

“One woman in Nicaragua walked six hours daily to fetch water,” he said. “CRS built a pump that brought water into her home. She pointed to the pipe and said, ‘You know what that is? That is luxury.’”

Witnessing such stories, Bishop Burns urged the faithful to understand that “CRS is not just a charity that is out there, but rather, CRS is your Church” in action.

“Every act of mercy is an opportunity to witness to the love of Jesus Christ,” he said. “Every water pumping station, every child fed, every family given hope through CRS is a living proclamation of the Gospel.”

Likewise, the bishop highlighted Catholic Relief Services overall role in the U.S. Church, calling on the faithful to both advocate for CRS and consider financially supporting the organization.

“When you support CRS, you’re not just giving to a charity. You are participating in the Gospel mission of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Burns said. “May our generosity ripple into places we’ve never visited, touching souls we’ve never met.”

Editor’s note: To learn more about Catholic Relief Services and its “CRS Saves Lives” effort, visit crs.org/save-lives.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns offers a blessing for Elijah Reolada, 11, a St. Jude Catholic Church parishioner, during a Nov. 16 Mass at the Allen parish. The bishop visited St. Jude as part of a pilot program to raise awareness and support for Catholic Relief Services, the official international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Catholic bishops.(MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)