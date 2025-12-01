Skip to main content Scroll Top

CRS pilot program aims to raise awareness, strengthen engagement

December 1, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

ALLEN — St. Jude Catholic Church became the seedbed for a national effort Nov. 16, when Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass designed to raise awareness about Catholic Relief Services, its worldwide impact, and its pressing financial challenges.

The Mass was part of the parish’s “CRS Saves Lives” weekend, an effort described by organizers as a pilot program to strengthen understanding of CRS as an extension of the Church’s missionary spirit, marking the first step in what they hope will grow into a movement across parishes and dioceses nationwide.

According to Patricia Connolly, a St. Jude parishioner and member of the Catholic Relief Services Foundation board, the goal of the grassroots effort was to bring Catholic Relief Services to the parish level.

“We want to reintroduce CRS to those who may know it and share it with many parishioners who don’t,” Connolly explained, noting that St. Jude is the first parish to host such a CRS weekend, not only in the diocese but in Texas and the nation as well. “We want to deliver our message in a way that’s meant for the ears of the parishioners, asking them to participate in a call to pray, a call to learn more, and a call to prayerfully consider some level of financial support.”

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Catholic bishops, working in more than 120 countries to provide emergency aid, promote development, and uphold human dignity. Founded in 1943 by the U.S. bishops, CRS addresses poverty, hunger, and disaster relief worldwide. One of its most recognized initiatives is the Lenten Rice Bowl campaign, launched 50 years ago, which invites Catholics to practice prayer, fasting, and almsgiving during Lent. Through simple meals and donations collected in iconic cardboard bowls, the program funds global relief efforts while supporting local diocesan projects, fostering solidarity with vulnerable communities across the globe.

“Our mission is rooted in the Gospel and Catholic social teaching,” Connolly said. “We serve because we believe every person is made in the image of God and deserves dignity, safety, and hope.”

CRS serves more than 130 million people worldwide, providing water, food, education, and peace in places where poverty and violence threaten lives. Federal funding cuts, however, have forced Catholic Relief Services to scale back its global humanitarian work.

In the interim, Connolly said that she and Bishop Burns have advocated on Capitol Hill for the restoration of funding, noting that CRS is adapting through new partnerships and alternative funding sources, seeking to raise awareness and mobilize private support.

“Every gift, large or small, literally saves lives,” she said.

During his homily at St. Jude, Bishop Burns, who also serves on the CRS Foundation board, highlighted the universal mission of the Catholic Church, and the vital role that CRS plays in that mission.

“Our Catholic Church knows no borders,” Bishop Burns said. “No matter where you travel in the world, you build a Catholic church, you build your home. That is what is so special about our Catholic faith.”

Drawing from the day’s readings, Bishop Burns spoke of perseverance and faithfulness as hallmarks of discipleship.

“These are not just biblical terms,” he said. “They are indeed terms of a missionary spirit. They are the heartbeat of our identity as Catholics … to be charitable and live as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

The bishop added that Catholic Relief Services fulfills what the faithful need to do as a missionary Church, providing “a global form of charity, mercy, and solidarity.”

“CRS represents us in going out into the world,” Bishop Burns explained. “It stands firm in places where there are fear and famine, poverty and violence, injustice and displacement of many people.”

Bishop Burns also shared stories from his visits to Nicaragua and Kenya, where CRS projects brought water, peace, and hope to communities in need.

“One woman in Nicaragua walked six hours daily to fetch water,” he said. “CRS built a pump that brought water into her home. She pointed to the pipe and said, ‘You know what that is? That is luxury.’”

Witnessing such stories, Bishop Burns urged the faithful to understand that “CRS is not just a charity that is out there, but rather, CRS is your Church” in action.

“Every act of mercy is an opportunity to witness to the love of Jesus Christ,” he said. “Every water pumping station, every child fed, every family given hope through CRS is a living proclamation of the Gospel.”

Likewise, the bishop highlighted Catholic Relief Services overall role in the U.S. Church, calling on the faithful to both advocate for CRS and consider financially supporting the organization.

“When you support CRS, you’re not just giving to a charity. You are participating in the Gospel mission of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Burns said. “May our generosity ripple into places we’ve never visited, touching souls we’ve never met.”

Editor’s note: To learn more about Catholic Relief Services and its “CRS Saves Lives” effort, visit crs.org/save-lives.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns offers a blessing for Elijah Reolada, 11, a St. Jude Catholic Church parishioner, during a Nov. 16 Mass at the Allen parish. The bishop visited St. Jude as part of a pilot program to raise awareness and support for Catholic Relief Services, the official international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Catholic bishops.(MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Catholics need better understanding of the Mass, pope says

The “sense of mystery” and awe Catholics should experience at Mass is not one prompted by Latin or by “creative” elements added to the celebration, but by an awareness of sacrifice of Christ and his real presence in the Eucharist, Pope Francis said.

30 Jun 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022