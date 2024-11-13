Community comes together to champion Catholic education

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

FRISCO—The 14th Annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament welcomed golfers, supporters, and community members to Stonebriar Country Club to once again raise funds for Catholic education in the Diocese of Dallas. Established in 2011 by Jane and Don Hanratty, the Bishop’s Invitational has grown into a pivotal annual event, uniting parishes, schools, and supporters across the diocese with a shared mission: providing quality Catholic education to more students throughout north Texas.

“It is incredibly special to see our community pull together with a common goal,” Bishop Edward J. Burns said. “This is indeed a glorious day and an opportunity for us to celebrate our Catholic schools.”

This year’s tournament drew 130 sponsors and a nearly sold-out course. All proceeds from the event, held for the second consecutive year at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, provide tuition assistance for students to attend Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas.

“This day was made possible through the generous help and support of 130 sponsors, 52 golf teams, dozens of school students and volunteers, and a dedicated committee, alongside the faithful across the diocese committed to supporting the ‘Saints and Scholars’ entrusted to our care,” said Kelly Halaszyn, diocesan director of development. “I extend our sincere appreciation to CHRISTUS Health for their continued commitment to Catholic education as the tournament’s title sponsor and to all of our supporters who make Catholic education possible.”

A lasting impact

During a morning ceremony where selected students were recognized for receiving tuition-assistance scholarships from tournament title sponsor CHRISTUS Health, Bishop Burns thanked the organizers and supporters alike for their gifts to students at Catholic schools.

“Within this Diocese of Dallas, we are grateful for the 36 Catholic schools in which we continue the mission of proclaiming Jesus Christ, and we continue with the charge of forming our young men and women into disciples of Christ, equipping them for the future in the world, so that they may excel in so many ways,” Bishop Burns said. “We are just so very grateful to everyone who has made this annual event a success again this year and to all those who continue to support our Catholic schools in such a special way.”

Bishop Burns offered his gratitude to CHRISTUS Health for their continued support, serving as the tournament’s title sponsor for the 11th year.

“CHRISTUS Health has been such a blessing to the Diocese of Dallas and to our Catholic schools. The level of commitment and generosity that they have offered has been truly transformational,” the bishop said. “Without them and other sponsors, this tournament could not have the level of impact that it has today.”

Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health, called the company’s involvement with the Bishop’s Invitational one of the highlights of its partnership with the Diocese of Dallas.

“By participating in supporting Catholic education, we’re supporting the development of our future. We’re supporting the development of leaders of this great country, of this great diocese, and in those who will make a difference in how lives are changed, not only just today but also in the future,” Sadau said, noting that the core mission of CHRISTUS Health is to extend the building ministry of Jesus Christ. “So, we’re investing in the future, and we really appreciate this opportunity.”

Prior to a shotgun start of the tournament, Bishop Burns acknowledged the efforts of this year’s event chairs, Tere and Javier Creixell Sr. and Ana and Javier Creixell Jr., for their dedicated leadership.

“They have devoted themselves tirelessly to give our Catholic school students advantages that last a lifetime,” he said.

Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly then offered a blessing over the golfers, expressing his gratitude for each supporter’s role in making the event a success.

Scholarship recipients from Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools join, back from left, Javier Creixell Sr., co-chair of the 2024 Bishop’s Invitational; Tere Creixell, co-chair; Javier Creixell Jr., co-chair; Ana Creixell, co-chair; Bishop Edward J. Burns; Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health; Dr. Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools; and Jane and Don Hanratty, founders of the Bishop’s Invitational, following a morning ceremony where the students were recognized for receiving tuition-assistance scholarships from tournament title sponsor CHRISTUS Health. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Joy and gratitude

Those words of gratitude were echoed by Dr. Rebecca Hammel, who serves as the superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools. Hammel noted that in its 14 years, the Bishop’s Invitational has raised more than $8 million which has funded the awarding of more than 4,100 scholarships to Catholic school students.

“I pray that you realize that you are making an impact in the lives of others,” Hammel told golfers, donors, and supporters at the evening’s awards dinner. “The true impact of your support is deeper than the figures, though. The real story is in the hearts of parents and children who, without financial assistance, would not be able to attend a Catholic school. Most of these parents sacrifice, work multiple jobs, and do whatever it takes for their children to attend one of our schools.”

Hammel said those parents realize that through a Catholic education, they are providing their children a different opportunity.

“It’s something more — something deeper that equips them to live their lives with hope, faith, and love — and a desire to serve others,” she said.

At a time when poverty in Dallas County has risen, with 25 percent of children facing food insecurity, and essential costs across north Texas remaining high, Hammel said Catholic school tuition costs are one more challenge parents face.

“Yet, they sacrifice — and with that, combined with your support, we are able to provide a way for hundreds of families to join our Catholic schools,” she said. “My words are insufficient to fully represent the gratitude these families often relay to us — often through tears. But I hope you will recall the joy you witnessed in our students today and know that you contributed to that joy — you contribute to the goodness of our Catholic schools and make a lasting impact on our children, whose lives are changed as a result.”

While the 2024 Bishop’s Invitational fundraising goal was met, the need is still great. To invest in and support Catholic education in the Diocese of Dallas, please visit www.bishopsgolf.org. The 15th Annual Bishop’s Invitational golf tournament will be held Sept. 22, 2025.

Cutline for featured image: Prince of Peace Catholic School students Dahnbi Cheung, left, and Eugenio Murcio pose for a photo as they welcome golfers to the 14th Annual Bishop’s Invitational golf tournament on Oct. 28 in Frisco. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)