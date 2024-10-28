Certificate course in theology for women religious in Africa is in full swing

By Sister Gladys Karimi Ndege

OSV News

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Hilton Foundation, in collaboration with Hekima University College in Nairobi, has put at the forefront the promotion of women theologians under the Hilton-Hekima Sisters Scholars Program for religious sisters across Africa.

An opportunity for training sister theologians, it offers a one-year online certificate course in “Introduction to Theology” for religious and laypeople.

The Second Vatican Council called for an open study of theology for all, but consecrated persons, religious sisters, and the laity have generally not had the opportunity to study theology as their priest counterparts have. The study of theology in Africa has been male-dominated, left only to those interested in the priesthood.

A degree in theology offers limited opportunities to earn a living as a woman theologian, since one can only be a lecturer at a theological institution, a catechist, or, for religious women, a formator.

However, theology has become part of religious formation, and formation is incomplete without a basic introduction to theology. The certificate course has made participants realize a course in theology is integral to their spirituality, apostolates, and pastoral work.

The Conrad Hilton Foundation has made it possible for more than 400 women religious to acquire knowledge in theology, and the number of women religious applying for the theology program at Hekima University College has continued to rise steadily over the last three years since the program began in 2021.

The foundation “continues to support several programs, because we believe skills development is key to unlocking individuals’ potential and abilities,” said Sister Jane Wakahiu, a member of the Institute of the Little Sisters of St. Francis, Kenya, who is associate vice president for program operations and head of Catholic Sisters for the foundation, a major funder of Global Sisters Report.

This year, the program has 195 sisters from 15 African countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Benin, Nigeria, Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, and South Sudan. Others will be in attendance from Italy, France, Canada, Congo, and Scotland.

The program accommodates sisters from diverse professional fields and apostolates, including teachers, social workers, nurses, doctors, formators, administrative officers, and pastoral agents. The first group (2021-22) had 135 students, the second group (2022-23) had 143, and the third group (2023-24) had 162.

According to an evaluation report on the program, a lot has been achieved among those who have participated, and while some remain at the certificate level, many more are pursuing further studies in theology.

Those taking the course say it has helped build their confidence. The program is also cultivating a culture of study among women religious because Hekima faculty members emphasize rigorous research.

The program conducts virtual classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nairobi time, allowing the sisters to attend to their congregational obligations and different apostolates. In addition, the department conducts periodic visits to the students’ countries for evaluation, mentorship, and encouragement.

The program’s success has not been without challenges, such as limited digital literacy among sisters and poor internet connectivity in many parts of Africa. However, students have demonstrated resilience by adapting to new technologies, forming supportive communities, managing their time effectively, and finding creative ways to stay motivated and engaged.

Cutline for featured image: Graduates of the Hilton-Hekima Sisters Scholars Program hold up their certificates in celebration after the May 2024 graduation in Nairobi, Kenya. The religious sisters had completed a one-year online certificate course in theology. (OSV News photo/courtesy of Religious Sisters Communicators’ Foundation Uganda via Global Sisters Report)