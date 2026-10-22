Skip to main content Scroll Top

Catholic groups raise alarm about DOJ guidance on institutionalizing persons with disabilities

October 22, 2026

By Kate Scanlon
OSV News

WASHINGTON — Key Catholic organizations, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, sent a joint letter to Congress calling a recent Department of Justice guidance lowering the threshold for institutionalizing persons with disabilities “deeply troubling.”

Olmstead v. LC, a landmark 1999 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, held that persons with disabilities have the right to receive care in integrated settings, rather than be segregated to institutions, as long as certain conditions are met, such as a program’s ability to provide appropriate care.

But a DOJ slip opinion issued in June — a document that does not have the force of law but is rather internal guidance concerning actions taken by the Executive Branch — argued neither section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act nor Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act requires states to provide such services in integrated settings.

“We recognize that this view of Olmstead’s import is out of step with the common understanding of that decision within the federal courts,” the slip opinion said.

“Legitimate justifications,” it said, “could include concerns about the safety of the individual or the community.”

In their Oct. 14 letter, six Catholic leaders raised alarm at the prospect. They are: Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre of Louisville, Kentucky, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development; Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas, chair of the USCCB Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth; Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States; Leo Zanchettin, board chair of the National Catholic Partnership on Disability; Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA; and Jesuit Father Christopher Kellerman, secretary of the Office of Justice and Ecology at the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States.

“Subsequent actions taken by DOJ call into question its commitment to enforce the integration mandate and will lead to widespread pain and suffering among persons with disabilities and their families,” the letter said.

“We urge Congress to do everything in its power to affirm the rights of persons living with disabilities to flourish in their families and communities,” it said. “Congress must act to protect the programs, policies, and resources that persons with disabilities and their families rely on to thrive.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said in a written statement to OSV News, the slip opinion “answered an ordinary-course request about updating guidance documents and the proper scope of Olmstead. It interprets statutes Congress enacted and a decision the Supreme Court issued.”

Michael Waddell, a member of the National Catholic Partnership on Disability’s Ethics and Public Policy Committee, told OSV News the administration’s new interpretation “represents a radical departure from how the mandate has been understood for more than thirty years.”

“In other words, they’re saying that people with disabilities do not have a right to live and receive services in the most integrated appropriate environment,” he said of the memo. “This is the exact opposite of how these matters have been understood by virtually everyone for the past several decades.”

Waddell said that “neither the Americans with Disabilities Act nor section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act nor Olmstead v. L.C. can be fundamentally altered by the DOJ’s mere statement of an opinion about the integration mandate. Until either Congress or the courts say otherwise, those statutes and precedents would still seem to entail a right for people with disabilities to live and receive services in the most integrated appropriate environment.”

“However — and this is really important — the statements the DOJ issued last summer suggested that they would no longer protect this right for disabled people if states should choose to provide services only in segregated, institutional contexts,” he continued, “and actions that the DOJ has taken in the wake of those statements have borne this out. “So, it really looks like people who have disabilities will no longer be able to count on the federal government to help them defend their right to live and receive services in the most integrated appropriate environment. For those who aren’t in a position to fight to defend that right for themselves — for example, through expensive lawsuits — the result might be that they are forced to live in institutions, and that is really scary.”

A bipartisan resolution introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in September would affirm “the Olmstead decision’s vital importance to ending the unjustified institutionalization and segregation of individuals with disabilities” and urge federal and state officials to uphold the longstanding interpretation of the decision.

Cutline for featured image: Tyler Jedwabny pushes his son Brett’s wheelchair during the 1.7-mile children’s Walk to Mary May 2 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion in Champion, Wis. (OSV News photo/Sam Lucero)

Related Posts

Retrospect: A look back at DCYC

FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.

28 Feb 2024
A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Catechetical Sessions and Listening Sessions: What’s the Difference?

On Feb. 15, the final catechetical session concluded. This represented the end of one phase of the diocesan synodal process and the beginning of another. On March 26, the first public listening session will take place. Because these terms might be unclear, I thought it would be helpful to distinguish between the two and provide more information about these upcoming listening sessions.

24 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
‘We offer our prayers for peace’

A standing-room crowd filled the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe March 25 as Bishop Edward J. Burns joined Pope Francis and the universal Church in the Act of Consecration for Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

26 Mar 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Eight men ordained to transitional diaconate

Declaring it “a day of jubilation for the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Edward J. Burns celebrated a Mass on April 23 for the ordination of eight men to the transitional diaconate at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco.

24 Apr 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
A blessing for those who serve

On Saturday, Aug. 6, members of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Dallas Fire and Rescue, and other first responders joined Bishop Edward J. Burns at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe for a Blessing of the Fleet and the Diocesan Blue Mass in recognition and thanksgiving for their service.

11 Aug 2022
Building upon the growing faith at UTD

As Isaias Salgado stood amongst a crowd making their way into the new University Catholic Center at the University of Texas at Dallas on Aug. 28, he couldn’t help but smile.
“I really can’t put into words how amazing all this is,” said Salgado, a senior neuroscience major and member of the Newman Catholic Ministry, a Catholic student organization at UTD. “It’s amazing. It’s such a blessing.”

31 Aug 2022
‘Called to live life, proclaim life, and defend life’

Reminding the faithful that it is a gift from God, Bishop Edward J. Burns on Aug. 22 called on them to continue to proclaim the Gospel of life in their everyday lives.

27 Aug 2022
Embracing truth, celebrating faith with the synod

More than 300 people gathered Aug. 20 at Bishop Lynch High School to dialogue about Catholic social and moral teaching as well as the Church’s role in the world. The discussion was the latest in a series of listening sessions held as part of the preparatory phase of the Diocese of Dallas Synod.

26 Aug 2022
Record-breaking day for Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament benefits Catholic schools

By Michael Gresham The Texas Catholic Sunny skies and an equally sunny disposition permeated the scene Sept. 19 as a…

21 Sep 2022