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Bishop institutes 40 men on path to permanent diaconate as acolytes

April 13, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

Forty men preparing for the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Dallas were instituted as acolytes March 22 by Bishop Edward J. Burns at Mount St. Michael Catholic School, marking a significant step toward ordination.

The Institution of Acolytes is one of several steps in the nearly six-year formation process to become a permanent deacon, according to Deacon David Banowsky, who serves as the diocesan director of diaconal ministry and formation.

“After two and a half years of discernment and formation, a man is formally admitted as a candidate for Holy Orders,” Deacon Banowsky said. “Roughly a year later, the man will be instituted as a lector, a permanent and stable ministry that the man will exercise in his parish.”

This year’s acolytes, now in the final stage of formation before ordination as permanent deacons, were instituted as lectors on March 29, 2025. They will be ordained as deacons in May 2027.

Permanent deacons assist priests at the parish level by proclaiming the Gospel, preaching homilies, presiding at funeral services, preparing couples for marriage, and witnessing marriages, among other duties.

Deacon Banowsky said that, as acolytes, the men are expected to assist the priest presider during eucharistic celebrations, especially on Sundays.

“As acolytes, the men are instituted into a stable and permanent ministry for service at the altar that prepares them for their liturgical functions once ordained deacons,” he said.

A ministry begins

In his homily on March 22, Bishop Burns reflected on the realities of suffering in the world and the Church’s mission to bring life and reconciliation. Drawing from the Scriptures, he compared the challenges faced in today’s world to the tomb of Lazarus.

“As Jesus stood before the tomb of Lazarus, sometimes we stand before tombs. We look at the very tomb of hatred. We look at the tomb of war that takes place in our world. We look at the tombs of indifference,” Bishop Burns said, adding that when the faithful look at the many tombs in this world, “it’s important for the Church to bring forth life and to bring forth reconciliation.”

Referencing the Gospel account of Lazarus, Bishop Burns emphasized Christ’s command to free those who are bound. After Jesus calls Lazarus from the tomb, he noted, the Lord instructs others to take action.

“He gives a command: Untie him, and let him go,” Bishop Burns said. “My friends, there’s an important moment in our ministry, in serving like Jesus Christ, that we have to untie people who are bound by sin or addiction, who are bound by things that can bring about their own spiritual death. We have to untie them and let them go free.”

Addressing those being instituted as acolytes, Bishop Burns highlighted the beginning of their ministry and the responsibility entrusted to them.

“This is where your ministry begins,” he said. “The world is filled with people who are called by Christ, but they continue to be bound up. They’re bound by sin; they’re bound by fear; they’re bound by despair. They’re bound by suffering.”

Bishop Burns reminded the men that authentic ministry begins with their own relationship with Christ.

“If you’re to help untie others,” he said, “then you have to let Jesus Christ set you free.”

He encouraged them to remain rooted in the Eucharist as they continued their formation.

“Brothers, stay close to the Eucharist; let it shape your life,” Bishop Burns said. “Ask the Lord today to fill you with his spirit and make you instruments of his freedom.”

The newly instituted acolytes come from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas and will continue their preparation for ordination as permanent deacons.

Those men instituted as acolytes included:

  • James A. Bailey, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco
  • James R. Bloss, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • Anthony V. Cimo, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco
  • Hipolito A. Dancel, Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Parish, Mesquite
  • Jorge W. Davila, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • Victor De Hoyos, St. Jude Catholic Parish, Allen
  • Douglas L. Doss, St. Jude Catholic Parish, Allen
  • Gerardo P. Estrella, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • Mark E. Gorman, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • Scotty L. Hargrave, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
  • Mark E. Heinen, St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Denison
  • Vinhson T. Hoang, Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Parish, Carrollton
  • Emmanuel U. Ibe, Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish, Irving
  • Mark M. Janicki, St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Dallas
  • Scott C. Latta, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • Vinh D. Le, Mother of  Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Garland
  • Anthony B. Lenhoff, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen
  • Thomas W. Marek, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Dallas
  • Michael F. McDermott, St. Anthony Catholic Parish, Wylie
  • Terry D. McNeeley, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • Darren E. Meyer, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
  • David L. Monroy, St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Richardson
  • Leon A. Monzon, Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish, Irving
  • Thomas V. Nguyen, Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Parish, Carrollton
  • Agapito D. Oquindo III, St. Luke Catholic Parish, Irving
  • Agustin M. Padrón, Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Rowlett
  • Bernardino P. Pedraza, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas
  • Kevin W. Pond, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
  • Robert R. Reis, All Saints Catholic Parish, Dallas
  • Robert T. Riggs II, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish, Rockwall
  • Erwin G. Roceles, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen
  • Oscar L. Rojas, St. Augustine Catholic Parish, Dallas
  • Laurentius Ronny Rusli, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, Plano
  • Globen A. Sabado, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Garland
  • Raymond P. Simpson, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen
  • Zivan D. Snively Catholic Parish, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco
  • George H. Soriano Jr., St. Monica Catholic Parish, Dallas
  • Thanush T. Thamban, Prince of Peace Catholic Community, Plano
  • Jay P. Trapp, Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Duncanville
  • Keith A. Wilson, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, front left, poses with 40 candidates for the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Dallas who were instituted as acolytes during a Mass celebrated by the bishop March 22 at Mount St. Michael Catholic School. Also pictured are Deacon Vince Vaillancourt, third row, far left, and Deacon David Banowsky, third row, far right. (SCOTT WAGNER/Special Contributor)

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