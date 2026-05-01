Bishop honors parishioners for service to the Church

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

During the celebration of an April 11 Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Edward J. Burns honored recipients of the 2026 Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church, recognizing 136 parishioners from 70 parish communities whose acts of faith and service, he said, are essential to the Church’s mission.

“It’s an honor and it’s a privilege to be your bishop,” Bishop Burns said. “You are not ordinary. Your faithfulness and your dedication are an absolute gift from God, and all that you do in your parishes truly is extraordinary.”

Established in 2012, the award recognizes lay men and women in the Diocese of Dallas for outstanding service and personal sacrifice, with nominations submitted by pastors and parish administrators.

Drawing from the Gospel, Bishop Burns in his homily highlighted the universal call to evangelization and discipleship, reminding the faithful that Christ — even with the Apostles — did not choose perfect followers.

“He sends those who have encountered him, who love him,” Bishop Burns said, stressing that the laity “are not mere helpers” in the life of the Church. “You’re just not sitting on the sidelines … By your baptism, you share in the full mission of Jesus Christ.”

The bishop described how the lay faithful are called to sanctify the world from within — in their homes, families, workplaces, and parishes — through faithful love, integrity, generosity, and sacrifice. He also thanked the families and friends of the honorees for supporting and sharing their loved ones with the Church.

Addressing the award recipients directly, Bishop Burns offered heartfelt thanks for their service.

“Thank you for all you do. You are a blessing,” he said. “Thank you for the love you show your parish. Thank you for your perseverance when things go wrong. Thank you especially for doing the things that no one else sees. It’s an offering to God.”

Bishop Burns explained that, like a gift, he brings that offering to the altar along with the bread and wine of the Eucharist.

“You’re a gift, and I offer all of you as your shepherd to Almighty God, asking that he will continue to bless you,” he said. “Thank you for the ‘yes’ that you have given time and time again.”

In nominating Collin Bass for the award, Father Milton Ryan, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, said Bass has made an impact at the Oak Lawn parish through his leadership in the young adult ministry as well as through a weekly men’s Bible study at his home.

“Collin consistently goes above and beyond in his service,” Father Ryan wrote in his nomination. “Rain or shine, he is present — offering his time, energy, and encouragement to help strengthen the faith life of our young adults. His leadership has inspired many to grow in their commitment to Christ and to become more active participants in parish life.”

For Bass, it was a day of gratitude, both for the honor and for the bishop who took the time to celebrate those who serve.

“It’s so cool to see a bishop who takes the time to get to know his people and who also really understands what’s happening at the intricate level of each parish,” Bass said. “I was really blown away to learn that he hosts an event like this and that he would give up his Saturday during the Octave of Easter to make it happen.”

Bass said service reframes a person’s perspective, revealing unexpected personal fulfillment in giving of oneself.

“You probably get more out of it than the people you serve,” he explained. “It’s incredibly fulfilling, and it’s a very meaningful way to get more out of the work you do and out of going to church every Sunday.”

He encouraged others to find ways to serve their parish communities, adding that such service deepens a person’s connection to parish life.

“It’s one thing to attend a church and be part of a parish,” Bass said. “It means so much more to be part of the church family and to bring more people along with you.”

Those nominated to receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church this year included:

All Saints Catholic Parish, Dallas

Paul Kamanda

Ron Kwiat

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Dallas

Amalia Macias

Patricia Medrano

Catholic Campus Ministry at SMU, Dallas

Alexander V. McCormick

Marie V. Schrampfer

Christ the King Catholic Parish, Dallas

Bryant McCrary

Tim D. Stark

Church of the Incarnation, Irving

Andrew Rawicki

JoAnna Rawicki

Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Parish, Mesquite

Felipe D. Ayala

Leslia N. Ayala

Epiphany Catholic Quasi-Parish, Italy

Valdemar Luna Garcia

Johanna Paz

Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Garland

Jorge M. Leal

Joanne Salzman

Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Dallas

Jacquelon Rodgers

Moises Vega

Holy Family Catholic Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne

Mary Ellen Pereyra

Juan Ramos

Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish, Irving

Perry Anderson

Steven Porter

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Duncanville

Nancy Nardelli

Angelina Spillman

Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Dallas

Collin Bass

Daniela Mejia

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Corsicana

Maryann Hailey

Mario Rodriguez

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie

Ana Lilia Franco

Jorge Franco

Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish, Farmers Branch

Lorenzo Gutierrez

Mater Dei Personal Parish, Irving

Dean Crawford

Rebecca Crawford

Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Garland

Thu-Huong Vu Dao

Kim Nguyen

National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dallas

Maria S. Garcia Perez

Soel Marcos Tarax Zarat

Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish, Dallas

Claudia Aguero

Claudia Barco

Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen

Mary Elizabeth Gilligan

Thu Trang Mai Hoang

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish, Dallas

Carol Esquivel

Edward S. Esquivel

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Dallas

Alejandra Carranza

Juan Torres

Our Lady of San Juan de los Lago-St. Theresa Catholic Quasi-Parish, Dallas

Dora Isabel Iturbe

Bernadette Michelle Peña

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish, Rockwall

Eric A. Norton

Vicky McKenney

Prince of Peace Catholic Parish, Plano

Mary Hahn

Lindsey Thompson

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Chinese Catholic Parish, Plano

Julie Pan

Yuan Yi Shen

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Carrollton

Tuan Luong

Võ Thành Tiến

Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Rowlett

Diego A. Avila

Emersyn Gatje

San Juan Diego Catholic Parish, Dallas

Evangelina R. Ramirez

Jose A. Sandoval

Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish, Dallas

Emilio Campos

María de la Luz López

St. Andrew Kim Catholic Parish, Irving

Jaehoon Lee

Abraham Park

St. Ann Catholic Parish, Coppell

Jorge Diez

Brandy and Jason Osterberger

St. Ann Catholic Parish, Kaufman

Diego Ramirez

Margarita Venegas

St. Anthony Catholic Parish, Wylie

Warren Bissig

Ruth Ann Evins

St. Augustine Catholic Parish, Dallas

Juan Pablo Arriaga

Armando Lopez

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Parish, Dallas

Maricela Perales

Cristal Rivera

St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, Dallas

Ma del Carmen Servin

Emma B. Torrijos

St. Edward Catholic Parish, Dallas

Lucilla Landin

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, Plano

Denis Drury

Sarah Proctor

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Parish, Dallas

Jim Treadway

Don Pepe

St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish, Bonham

Richard Felter

Ricky Rodriguez

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco

Lorena Gonzalez

Loren Lacy

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Lancaster

Teresa Martinez

Jaime Torres

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney

Marsha Aaron

Heather Scheffman

St. James Catholic Parish, Dallas

Nuvia García

Lydia M. Soto

St. John Nepomucene Catholic Parish, Ennis

Cheri Pollard

Kendal Pollard

St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish, Terrell

Brian Moss

David Vasterling

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Commerce

Brendan Keane

Heidi Scarbrough

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Richardson

Harold Hansen

Lynda T. Nguyen

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Waxahachie

Gabriela Hicks

Philip Usher

St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie

Hà Huy Quang

Trần Hõng Anh

St. Jude Chapel, Dallas

Sharif K. Abboud

Daisy Varghese

St. Jude Catholic Parish, Allen

Mary Romero

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Parish, Plano

J. Guadalupe Moreno

Nancy Saucedo

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Parish, Forney

Julia R. Talavera

Christopher Zmolik

St. Mary of Carmel Catholic Parish, Dallas

Rosaerlinda Cisneros

Jose Adriann Velazquez

St. Mary Catholic Parish, Sherman

Maria Escalera

Carmen Martin

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Garland

Carlo Cueto

Dolores Martinez-Lucio

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie

Ronnie Buentello

Dolores Hernandez

St. Michael the Archange Catholic Parish, McKinney

Susan Dean Fennema

Francisco Lopez

St. Monica Catholic Parish, Dallas

Everaldo Perez

Marguerite Trapp

St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Dallas

William Larson

Terese Tellini

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Parish, Richardson

Anthony Casmus

Daniel de Lira

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas

Charles M. Ayers

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas

Sandra A. Cortinas

Diana Alvarez

St. Pius X Catholic Parish, Dallas

Jill Castloo

Mario Garcia

St. Rita Catholic Parish, Dallas

Patricia Stein

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Dallas

Tom McCrary

Valerie McCrary

St. William Catholic Parish, Greenville

Brenda Olguin

Raquel Yanez

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, left, congratulates Mario Garcia, a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Parish, for receiving a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church during the celebration of a Mass honoring this year’s recipients April 11 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (CHARLES LONGORIA/Special Contributor)