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Bishop honors parishioners for service to the Church

May 1, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

During the celebration of an April 11 Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of  Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Edward J. Burns honored recipients of the 2026 Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church, recognizing 136 parishioners from 70 parish communities whose acts of faith and service, he said, are essential to the Church’s mission.

“It’s an honor and it’s a privilege to be your bishop,” Bishop Burns said. “You are not ordinary. Your faithfulness and your dedication are an absolute gift from God, and all that you do in your parishes truly is extraordinary.”

Established in 2012, the award recognizes lay men and women in the Diocese of  Dallas for outstanding service and personal sacrifice, with nominations submitted by pastors and parish administrators.

Drawing from the Gospel, Bishop Burns in his homily highlighted the universal call to evangelization and discipleship, reminding the faithful that Christ — even with the Apostles — did not choose perfect followers.

“He sends those who have encountered him, who love him,” Bishop Burns said, stressing that the laity “are not mere helpers” in the life of the Church. “You’re just not sitting on the sidelines … By your baptism, you share in the full mission of Jesus Christ.”

The bishop described how the lay faithful are called to sanctify the world from within — in their homes, families, workplaces, and parishes — through faithful love, integrity, generosity, and sacrifice. He also thanked the families and friends of the honorees for supporting and sharing their loved ones with the Church.

Addressing the award recipients directly, Bishop Burns offered heartfelt thanks for their service.

“Thank you for all you do. You are a blessing,” he said. “Thank you for the love you show your parish. Thank you for your perseverance when things go wrong. Thank you especially for doing the things that no one else sees. It’s an offering to God.”

Bishop Burns explained that, like a gift, he brings that offering to the altar along with the bread and wine of the Eucharist.

“You’re a gift, and I offer all of you as your shepherd to Almighty God, asking that he will continue to bless you,” he said. “Thank you for the ‘yes’ that you have given time and time again.”

In nominating Collin Bass for the award, Father Milton Ryan, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, said Bass has made an impact at the Oak Lawn parish through his leadership in the young adult ministry as well as through a weekly men’s Bible study at his home.

“Collin consistently goes above and beyond in his service,” Father Ryan wrote in his nomination. “Rain or shine, he is present — offering his time, energy, and encouragement to help strengthen the faith life of our young adults. His leadership has inspired many to grow in their commitment to Christ and to become more active participants in parish life.”

For Bass, it was a day of gratitude, both for the honor and for the bishop who took the time to celebrate those who serve.

“It’s so cool to see a bishop who takes the time to get to know his people and who also really understands what’s happening at the intricate level of each parish,” Bass said. “I was really blown away to learn that he hosts an event like this and that he would give up his Saturday during the Octave of Easter to make it happen.”

Bass said service reframes a person’s perspective, revealing unexpected personal fulfillment in giving of oneself.

“You probably get more out of it than the people you serve,” he explained. “It’s incredibly fulfilling, and it’s a very meaningful way to get more out of the work you do and out of going to church every Sunday.”

He encouraged others to find ways to serve their parish communities, adding that such service deepens a person’s connection to parish life.

“It’s one thing to attend a church and be part of a parish,” Bass said. “It means so much more to be part of the church family and to bring more people along with you.”

Those nominated to receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church this year included:

All Saints Catholic Parish, Dallas
Paul Kamanda
Ron Kwiat

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Dallas
Amalia Macias
Patricia Medrano

Catholic Campus Ministry at SMU, Dallas
Alexander V. McCormick
Marie V. Schrampfer

Christ the King Catholic Parish, Dallas
Bryant McCrary
Tim D. Stark

Church of the Incarnation, Irving
Andrew Rawicki
JoAnna Rawicki

Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Parish, Mesquite
Felipe D. Ayala
Leslia N. Ayala

Epiphany Catholic Quasi-Parish, Italy
Valdemar Luna Garcia
Johanna Paz

Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Garland
Jorge M. Leal
Joanne Salzman

Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Dallas
Jacquelon Rodgers
Moises Vega

Holy Family Catholic Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne
Mary Ellen Pereyra
Juan Ramos

Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish, Irving
Perry Anderson
Steven Porter

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Duncanville
Nancy Nardelli
Angelina Spillman

Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Dallas
Collin Bass
Daniela Mejia

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Corsicana
Maryann Hailey
Mario Rodriguez

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
Ana Lilia Franco
Jorge Franco

Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish, Farmers Branch
Lorenzo Gutierrez

Mater Dei Personal Parish, Irving
Dean Crawford
Rebecca Crawford

Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Garland
Thu-Huong Vu Dao
Kim Nguyen

National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dallas
Maria S. Garcia Perez
Soel Marcos Tarax Zarat

Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish, Dallas
Claudia Aguero
Claudia Barco

Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen
Mary Elizabeth Gilligan
Thu Trang Mai Hoang

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish, Dallas
Carol Esquivel
Edward S. Esquivel

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Dallas
Alejandra Carranza
Juan Torres

Our Lady of San Juan de los Lago-St. Theresa Catholic Quasi-Parish, Dallas
Dora Isabel Iturbe
Bernadette Michelle Peña

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish, Rockwall
Eric A. Norton
Vicky McKenney

Prince of Peace Catholic Parish, Plano
Mary Hahn
Lindsey Thompson

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Chinese Catholic Parish, Plano
Julie Pan
Yuan Yi Shen

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Carrollton
Tuan Luong
Võ Thành Tiến

Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Rowlett
Diego A. Avila
Emersyn Gatje

San Juan Diego Catholic Parish, Dallas
Evangelina R. Ramirez
Jose A. Sandoval

Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish, Dallas
Emilio Campos
María de la Luz López

St. Andrew Kim Catholic Parish, Irving
Jaehoon Lee
Abraham Park

St. Ann Catholic Parish, Coppell
Jorge Diez
Brandy and Jason Osterberger

St. Ann Catholic Parish, Kaufman
Diego Ramirez
Margarita Venegas

St. Anthony Catholic Parish, Wylie
Warren Bissig
Ruth Ann Evins

St. Augustine Catholic Parish, Dallas
Juan Pablo Arriaga
Armando Lopez

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Parish, Dallas
Maricela Perales
Cristal Rivera

St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, Dallas
Ma del Carmen Servin
Emma B. Torrijos

St. Edward Catholic Parish, Dallas
Lucilla Landin

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, Plano
Denis Drury
Sarah Proctor

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Parish, Dallas
Jim Treadway
Don Pepe

St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish, Bonham
Richard Felter
Ricky Rodriguez

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco
Lorena Gonzalez
Loren Lacy

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Lancaster
Teresa Martinez
Jaime Torres

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
Marsha Aaron
Heather Scheffman

St. James Catholic Parish, Dallas
Nuvia García
Lydia M. Soto

St. John Nepomucene Catholic Parish, Ennis
Cheri Pollard
Kendal Pollard

St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish, Terrell
Brian Moss
David Vasterling

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Commerce
Brendan Keane
Heidi Scarbrough

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Richardson
Harold Hansen
Lynda T. Nguyen

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Waxahachie
Gabriela Hicks
Philip Usher

St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
Hà Huy Quang
Trần Hõng Anh

St. Jude Chapel, Dallas
Sharif K. Abboud
Daisy Varghese

St. Jude Catholic Parish, Allen
Mary Romero

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Parish, Plano
J. Guadalupe Moreno
Nancy Saucedo

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Parish, Forney
Julia R. Talavera
Christopher Zmolik

St. Mary of Carmel Catholic Parish, Dallas
Rosaerlinda Cisneros
Jose Adriann Velazquez

St. Mary Catholic Parish, Sherman
Maria Escalera
Carmen Martin

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Garland
Carlo Cueto
Dolores Martinez-Lucio

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
Ronnie Buentello
Dolores Hernandez

St. Michael the Archange Catholic Parish, McKinney
Susan Dean Fennema
Francisco Lopez

St. Monica Catholic Parish, Dallas
Everaldo Perez
Marguerite Trapp

St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Dallas
William Larson
Terese Tellini

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Parish, Richardson
Anthony Casmus
Daniel de Lira

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas
Charles M. Ayers

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas
Sandra A. Cortinas
Diana Alvarez

St. Pius X Catholic Parish, Dallas
Jill Castloo
Mario Garcia

St. Rita Catholic Parish, Dallas
Patricia Stein

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Dallas
Tom McCrary
Valerie McCrary

St. William Catholic Parish, Greenville
Brenda Olguin
Raquel Yanez

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, left, congratulates Mario Garcia, a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Parish, for receiving a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church during the celebration of a Mass honoring this year’s recipients April 11 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (CHARLES LONGORIA/Special Contributor)

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