Bishop honors parishioners for service to the Church

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic
During the celebration of an April 11 Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Edward J. Burns honored recipients of the 2026 Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church, recognizing 136 parishioners from 70 parish communities whose acts of faith and service, he said, are essential to the Church’s mission.
“It’s an honor and it’s a privilege to be your bishop,” Bishop Burns said. “You are not ordinary. Your faithfulness and your dedication are an absolute gift from God, and all that you do in your parishes truly is extraordinary.”
Established in 2012, the award recognizes lay men and women in the Diocese of Dallas for outstanding service and personal sacrifice, with nominations submitted by pastors and parish administrators.
Drawing from the Gospel, Bishop Burns in his homily highlighted the universal call to evangelization and discipleship, reminding the faithful that Christ — even with the Apostles — did not choose perfect followers.
“He sends those who have encountered him, who love him,” Bishop Burns said, stressing that the laity “are not mere helpers” in the life of the Church. “You’re just not sitting on the sidelines … By your baptism, you share in the full mission of Jesus Christ.”
The bishop described how the lay faithful are called to sanctify the world from within — in their homes, families, workplaces, and parishes — through faithful love, integrity, generosity, and sacrifice. He also thanked the families and friends of the honorees for supporting and sharing their loved ones with the Church.
Addressing the award recipients directly, Bishop Burns offered heartfelt thanks for their service.
“Thank you for all you do. You are a blessing,” he said. “Thank you for the love you show your parish. Thank you for your perseverance when things go wrong. Thank you especially for doing the things that no one else sees. It’s an offering to God.”
Bishop Burns explained that, like a gift, he brings that offering to the altar along with the bread and wine of the Eucharist.
“You’re a gift, and I offer all of you as your shepherd to Almighty God, asking that he will continue to bless you,” he said. “Thank you for the ‘yes’ that you have given time and time again.”
In nominating Collin Bass for the award, Father Milton Ryan, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, said Bass has made an impact at the Oak Lawn parish through his leadership in the young adult ministry as well as through a weekly men’s Bible study at his home.
“Collin consistently goes above and beyond in his service,” Father Ryan wrote in his nomination. “Rain or shine, he is present — offering his time, energy, and encouragement to help strengthen the faith life of our young adults. His leadership has inspired many to grow in their commitment to Christ and to become more active participants in parish life.”
For Bass, it was a day of gratitude, both for the honor and for the bishop who took the time to celebrate those who serve.
“It’s so cool to see a bishop who takes the time to get to know his people and who also really understands what’s happening at the intricate level of each parish,” Bass said. “I was really blown away to learn that he hosts an event like this and that he would give up his Saturday during the Octave of Easter to make it happen.”
Bass said service reframes a person’s perspective, revealing unexpected personal fulfillment in giving of oneself.
“You probably get more out of it than the people you serve,” he explained. “It’s incredibly fulfilling, and it’s a very meaningful way to get more out of the work you do and out of going to church every Sunday.”
He encouraged others to find ways to serve their parish communities, adding that such service deepens a person’s connection to parish life.
“It’s one thing to attend a church and be part of a parish,” Bass said. “It means so much more to be part of the church family and to bring more people along with you.”
Those nominated to receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church this year included:
All Saints Catholic Parish, Dallas
Paul Kamanda
Ron Kwiat
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Dallas
Amalia Macias
Patricia Medrano
Catholic Campus Ministry at SMU, Dallas
Alexander V. McCormick
Marie V. Schrampfer
Christ the King Catholic Parish, Dallas
Bryant McCrary
Tim D. Stark
Church of the Incarnation, Irving
Andrew Rawicki
JoAnna Rawicki
Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Parish, Mesquite
Felipe D. Ayala
Leslia N. Ayala
Epiphany Catholic Quasi-Parish, Italy
Valdemar Luna Garcia
Johanna Paz
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Garland
Jorge M. Leal
Joanne Salzman
Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Dallas
Jacquelon Rodgers
Moises Vega
Holy Family Catholic Quasi-Parish, Van Alstyne
Mary Ellen Pereyra
Juan Ramos
Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish, Irving
Perry Anderson
Steven Porter
Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Duncanville
Nancy Nardelli
Angelina Spillman
Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Dallas
Collin Bass
Daniela Mejia
Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Corsicana
Maryann Hailey
Mario Rodriguez
Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
Ana Lilia Franco
Jorge Franco
Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish, Farmers Branch
Lorenzo Gutierrez
Mater Dei Personal Parish, Irving
Dean Crawford
Rebecca Crawford
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Garland
Thu-Huong Vu Dao
Kim Nguyen
National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dallas
Maria S. Garcia Perez
Soel Marcos Tarax Zarat
Nuestra Señora del Pilar Catholic Parish, Dallas
Claudia Aguero
Claudia Barco
Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen
Mary Elizabeth Gilligan
Thu Trang Mai Hoang
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish, Dallas
Carol Esquivel
Edward S. Esquivel
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Dallas
Alejandra Carranza
Juan Torres
Our Lady of San Juan de los Lago-St. Theresa Catholic Quasi-Parish, Dallas
Dora Isabel Iturbe
Bernadette Michelle Peña
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish, Rockwall
Eric A. Norton
Vicky McKenney
Prince of Peace Catholic Parish, Plano
Mary Hahn
Lindsey Thompson
Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Chinese Catholic Parish, Plano
Julie Pan
Yuan Yi Shen
Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Carrollton
Tuan Luong
Võ Thành Tiến
Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Rowlett
Diego A. Avila
Emersyn Gatje
San Juan Diego Catholic Parish, Dallas
Evangelina R. Ramirez
Jose A. Sandoval
Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish, Dallas
Emilio Campos
María de la Luz López
St. Andrew Kim Catholic Parish, Irving
Jaehoon Lee
Abraham Park
St. Ann Catholic Parish, Coppell
Jorge Diez
Brandy and Jason Osterberger
St. Ann Catholic Parish, Kaufman
Diego Ramirez
Margarita Venegas
St. Anthony Catholic Parish, Wylie
Warren Bissig
Ruth Ann Evins
St. Augustine Catholic Parish, Dallas
Juan Pablo Arriaga
Armando Lopez
St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Parish, Dallas
Maricela Perales
Cristal Rivera
St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, Dallas
Ma del Carmen Servin
Emma B. Torrijos
St. Edward Catholic Parish, Dallas
Lucilla Landin
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish, Plano
Denis Drury
Sarah Proctor
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Parish, Dallas
Jim Treadway
Don Pepe
St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish, Bonham
Richard Felter
Ricky Rodriguez
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco
Lorena Gonzalez
Loren Lacy
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Lancaster
Teresa Martinez
Jaime Torres
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney
Marsha Aaron
Heather Scheffman
St. James Catholic Parish, Dallas
Nuvia García
Lydia M. Soto
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Parish, Ennis
Cheri Pollard
Kendal Pollard
St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish, Terrell
Brian Moss
David Vasterling
St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Commerce
Brendan Keane
Heidi Scarbrough
St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Richardson
Harold Hansen
Lynda T. Nguyen
St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Waxahachie
Gabriela Hicks
Philip Usher
St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
Hà Huy Quang
Trần Hõng Anh
St. Jude Chapel, Dallas
Sharif K. Abboud
Daisy Varghese
St. Jude Catholic Parish, Allen
Mary Romero
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Parish, Plano
J. Guadalupe Moreno
Nancy Saucedo
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Parish, Forney
Julia R. Talavera
Christopher Zmolik
St. Mary of Carmel Catholic Parish, Dallas
Rosaerlinda Cisneros
Jose Adriann Velazquez
St. Mary Catholic Parish, Sherman
Maria Escalera
Carmen Martin
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Garland
Carlo Cueto
Dolores Martinez-Lucio
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie
Ronnie Buentello
Dolores Hernandez
St. Michael the Archange Catholic Parish, McKinney
Susan Dean Fennema
Francisco Lopez
St. Monica Catholic Parish, Dallas
Everaldo Perez
Marguerite Trapp
St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Dallas
William Larson
Terese Tellini
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Parish, Richardson
Anthony Casmus
Daniel de Lira
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas
Charles M. Ayers
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas
Sandra A. Cortinas
Diana Alvarez
St. Pius X Catholic Parish, Dallas
Jill Castloo
Mario Garcia
St. Rita Catholic Parish, Dallas
Patricia Stein
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Dallas
Tom McCrary
Valerie McCrary
St. William Catholic Parish, Greenville
Brenda Olguin
Raquel Yanez
Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, left, congratulates Mario Garcia, a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Parish, for receiving a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church during the celebration of a Mass honoring this year’s recipients April 11 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (CHARLES LONGORIA/Special Contributor)