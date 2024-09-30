Bishop calls on delegates to embrace synodal mission

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

“My friends, we have work to do.”

Those words are how Bishop Edward J. Burns closed a Mass for nearly 300 faithful who gathered Sept. 14 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe for a Mass to be commissioned as delegates for the Diocese of Dallas Synod assembly later this year.

“This is an opportunity for us to look at what we’ve been doing as a diocese and see if there is another way to do it better in the future,” Bishop Burns told the delegates. “The resolutions you will receive are the fruit of years of discussions. The work ahead is massive, but we know that this diocese is unique and vibrant. Our challenges may be different, but our determination and commitment must deepen as we bring all people to Jesus Christ.”

In commissioning the delegates, Bishop Burns called for unity and dedication, urging them to be disciples of Christ.

“As delegates to this assembly, you must strive for unity and love,” he said. “Remember, we are all one body because we share in the body and blood of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Together, let us continue to bring forth a Church that is vibrant, alive, and inviting others to experience Jesus Christ.”

Following the Mass, the delegates gathered in the Grand Salon for an afternoon workshop to get better acquainted with the synodal assembly process and receive information about the proposed resolutions.

“The preparation day needed to set the tone for delegates to enter into a period of prayerful reflection before our assembly,” said Lacy de la Garza, executive director of the Diocese of Dallas Synod. “It was important to give context and allow them to meet in an environment that would foster camaraderie and discussion. I am pleased with this great start! December will be here before we know it.”

Bishop Burns called for the diocesan synod in February 2021 with the release of his pastoral letter, “The Journey Through Lent, Easter, Ascension and Pentecost: Diocesan Synod and Post-Pandemic Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Dallas,” which he called an historic response to the historic COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, 285 delegates from throughout the diocese will gather to discern a catalog of resolutions as part of the third diocesan synod. The diocesan assembly will be held Dec. 1-4, signaling the conclusion of the synod’s preparatory process as it transitions into its implementation phase.

‘An exciting opportunity’

Rob Hays, a parishioner at St. Ann in Coppell, and Susie Aleman, a parishioner at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Dallas, both served as members of the synod’s preparatory commission and will be participating in the synod assembly in December as delegates.

“It’s been a long journey, but it’s been an exciting one,” Hays said, adding that his commitment has allowed him time to get to know and understand Bishop Burns and his vision for the diocese. “I think, particularly coming off the pandemic—such a difficult time for both the country and the world, Bishop Burns wanted to breathe new life and vision into the diocese. It’s been exciting to see that right from the inception.”

From February 2022 to November 2023, the diocese held 30 formal listening sessions, gathering feedback and information from Catholics and non-Catholics that was analyzed and used to write synodal resolutions to be considered at the synod assembly.

“It’s great to see that we’re all coming together and keeping in mind all the opinions and wishes of the people of the diocese that we’ve heard through those listening sessions,” Aleman said. “Now we have a chance to do our best to represent their vision and share that with the bishop, so he can ultimately decide what’s best for our diocese.”

Hays said the effort that went into that preparatory process has been impressive.

“Just the amount of work it’s taken to do all the listening sessions, to go through all of the data, to really listen to the people of the diocese—it’s been both a spiritual journey and a practical one,” he said. “It’s very gratifying to be part of a team that’s been in the trenches, putting it all together.”

Hays called the work that lies ahead for the delegates a “tremendous opportunity and responsibility.”

“Through our prayer, through our different experiences and perspectives, we have an opportunity to propose to the bishop what these initiatives should be. What are the focuses? What are the opportunities for the diocese to grow,” Hays said. “There’s a seriousness about it that I hope the delegates—and I know they will—take to heart.”

Aleman agreed, noting she understood the gravity of the task.

“It makes it all very real. There’s a lot of importance and responsibility in taking on this role and representing our diocese,” she said. “With the fruits of this synod, we hope the diocese will continue to grow and thrive.”

As the diocesan synodal process moves forward, Hays expressed optimism about the future of the Dallas diocese.

“We’re now kind of on the cusp of a very important moment for the future of our diocese,” he said. “I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what the Lord can do here over the next 5, 10, 20, 50, or even 100 years.”

Cutline for featured image: Joined by priests throughout the Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Edward J. Burns offers a blessing as he commissions delegates for the Diocese of Dallas Synod during the celebration of a Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sept. 14.