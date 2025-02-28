Bishop Burns: Displaying the heart of a good shepherd

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Gospel reminds us that the Good Shepherd knows His sheep, and they know Him, and He calls them by name to lead them where they are needed most (John 10:14-16). In the same way, we trust in God’s providence as He now calls Bishop Greg Kelly to shepherd a new flock in east Texas. This sacred mission is a testament to Bishop Kelly’s faithful service and his readiness to answer God’s call wherever it may lead.

On Feb. 24, after more than 40 years as a priest faithfully serving the people of the Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Kelly was installed as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Tyler.

As bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, it is with a heart full of gratitude and bittersweet joy that I offer my profound thanks and bid farewell to Bishop Kelly, whose service to our diocese has been nothing short of extraordinary. With his departure from our diocese, we fondly reflect on his legacy in Dallas and give thanks to Almighty God for his dedicated ministry.

Since his ordination to the priesthood in 1982, Bishop Kelly has exemplified the heart of a good shepherd, dedicating himself tirelessly to the pastoral care of the faithful, the formation of priests, and the proclamation of the Gospel. Bishop Kelly’s wisdom, humility, and deep pastoral sensitivity have been invaluable in guiding the diocese through times of both challenge and growth. Whether offering spiritual support to his brother priests, accompanying parish communities, or engaging in diocesan initiatives, Bishop Kelly has consistently demonstrated a Christ-centered approach that inspires all who know him.

In particular, I have been personally blessed by Bishop Kelly’s close collaboration as an auxiliary bishop and friendship as a brother in Christ since my installation as bishop for the Diocese of Dallas in 2017. From the very beginning of my ministry here, Bishop Kelly has been a steady and reliable source of wisdom and encouragement. His insights into the pastoral needs of our diocese have been invaluable, and his ability to navigate complex situations with humility and grace has been a model for all who work with him. Whether in moments of joy or challenge, Bishop Kelly’s unwavering faith and genuine kindness have strengthened our shared mission to shepherd the people of God. He has not only been a trusted colleague but also a true brother, whose friendship I will deeply cherish as he takes on this new role.

During this time, we truly rejoice with the priests and faithful of the Diocese of Tyler, who are receiving a wonderful shepherd to lead them. While we will deeply miss Bishop Kelly here in Dallas, we recognize that he possesses a servant’s heart and will undoubtedly shepherd the people of God in the Tyler diocese with great faith and love.

On behalf of all the priests, deacons, religious, and faithful of the Diocese of Dallas, I extend our heartfelt prayers and affection to Bishop Kelly as he embraces this new chapter in his ministry. Through the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe, may God bless and sustain him in his mission to serve the people of Tyler with the same pastoral care and dedication that have defined his decades of service in Dallas.

And, as we bid farewell to a beloved brother in Christ, let us remain united in prayer, trusting in God’s providence and the continued outpouring of His grace upon Bishop Kelly and the Diocese of Tyler. May the Good Shepherd guide him always. Thank you, Bishop Kelly, for your unwavering dedication, and may you carry with you the love and gratitude of the Diocese of Dallas.

Faithfully in Christ,

Most Reverend Edward J. Burns

Bishop of Dallas

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns, right, elevates the host as Bishop Gregory Kelly looks on during a Mass celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Frisco on May 18, 2024. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Find more coverage of Bishop Gregory Kelly in the Feb. 28 print edition of The Texas Catholic.