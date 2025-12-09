Annual celebration highlights faith through service

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

More than 450 altar servers from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas gathered Nov. 8 with family and friends for a Mass recognizing recipients of the 2025 Serra Club Altar Server Awards.

The annual awards are the initiative of Serra Clubs in the Diocese of Dallas, including the Serra Club of North Central Dallas, Serra Club of Metropolitan Dallas, Serra Club of Dallas, and Serra Club of University of Dallas.

During his homily for the Mass, Father Mark Garrett, who serves as the vocations director for the Diocese of Dallas, expressed his gratitude to the altar servers for their ministry, which is rooted in a desire to draw close to Christ.

“We need you by our side. We need you helping us. We need you helping the people of God. Help us do this well, for the sake of the salvation of souls,” Father Garrett said. “Brothers and sisters, thank you for your work … thank you for your service.”

He noted that the foundation for many who have discerned a vocation to the priestly or religious life began with a deep connection to the faith they felt through being an altar server.

“If you have a vocation, it’s going to begin there. It’s going to begin with that relationship with the Eucharist. It’s going to begin with your relationship with the Mass,” Father Garrett said. “It’s going to begin with the proximity that you can find by being as close as possible to this place of sacrifice, and when you serve at the altar, that is where you are.”

Father Garrett shared that his own vocation began as an altar server.

“I would not be a priest today if I had not first served at the altar,” he said. “That invitation opened the doors to what service in the Church means.”

He encouraged the altar servers to see their ministry as a call to conversion and deeper relationship with Christ.

“It’s not just about proximity to the altar; it’s about showing the people of God what it means to love Jesus Christ,” Father Garrett said. “You witness to us what it means to love Jesus on the cross, to serve him, to accompany him.”

Father Garrett concluded by thanking the servers for their witness.

“Whether your future vocation is priesthood, marriage, or another call, it begins here with your relationship to the Eucharist and the Mass,” he said. “Thank you for your service in your parishes, schools, and communities. Thank you for helping show us what it means to love Christ.”

Altar servers receiving Serra Club awards included:

Jessica Meneces

All Saints Catholic Community, Dallas

Ryder Smith

Bishop Dunne Catholic School, Dallas

Zach Garner

Bishop Lynch High School, Dallas

Kenneth Paul Utz III

Christ the King Catholic Parish

Porter Schmidt

Church of the Incarnation at the University of Dallas, Irving

Nick Hauser

Cistercian Preparatory School, Irving

Axel Cruz

Divine Mercy of Our Lord Catholic Parish, Mesquite

Gabriel Estrada

Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Garland

Yamileth Guadalupe Salas

Holy Cross Catholic Parish, Dallas

Michael Leo Pringle

Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish, Irving

Julieta Conde

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Duncanville

Isaiah Paz

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie

Juliana Hernández

Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Corsicana

Vanessa Herrera

Mary Immaculate Catholic Parish, Farmers Branch

Pablo A. Preza

Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish, Dallas

Phoebe Enriquez

Our Lady of Angels Catholic Parish, Allen

Janely Guadalupe Rojas

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish, Dallas

Isaiah Moreno

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish, Dallas

Mason Peters

Prince of Peace Catholic Community, Plano

Canon Blackwell

St. Ann Catholic Parish, Coppell

Ian Mendoza

St. Anthony Catholic Parish, Wylie

Pablo Ivan Correa

St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Parish, Dallas

Angel Emiliano Nuno

St. Cecilia Catholic Parish, Dallas

Pablo Arevalo

St. Edward Catholic Parish, Dallas

Christian Darmstedter

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Parish, Dallas

Anthony Foley

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Frisco

Ricardo Romero

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Lancaster

Anna Jane James

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney

Emily Perez

St. James Catholic Parish, Dallas

Bryan Lemus

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Richardson

Chad Jurik

St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Waxahachie

David Hoang Nguyen

St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie

Mark Gregory Church

St. Jude Catholic Parish, Allen

Stacy Romero

St. Luke Catholic Parish, Irving

Michael Wilson

St. Martin of Tours Catholic Parish, Forney

A.C. Wright

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Garland

Ian Noguerra

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Grand Prairie

James Baumgarten

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, McKinney

Christian Cosse

St. Monica Catholic Parish, Dallas

Adam Garthoff

St. Patrick Catholic Parish, Dallas

Sebastian Narvaez

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Parish, Richardson

Azael Abad Vázquez

St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Parish, Dallas

Joslyn Martinez

St. Pius X Catholic Parish, Dallas

Charlie Dinh

St. Rita Catholic Community, Dallas

Reed Pledger

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, Dallas

Damian Martinez

San Juan Diego Catholic Parish, Dallas

Kevin Castillo

Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish, Dallas

Bao Chau Nguyen

The Highlands School, Irving

Cutline for featured image: Father Arthur Unachukwu, center, joins fellow priests and women religious in posing with recipients of the 2025 Serra Club Altar Server Awards after a Mass honoring the award winners Nov. 8 at Bishop Lynch High School. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)