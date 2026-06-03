Annual celebration highlights diocese’s unity in diversity

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

COPPELL — Catholics from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas gathered May 16 at St. Ann Catholic Parish for a celebration of unity in diversity. The event began with a multilingual rosary and Marian procession, followed by the annual diocesan Multicultural Mass, celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns, and a festival featuring international foods and musical performances.

The day opened in prayer as the faithful joined together in multiple languages to pray the rosary and take part in a Marian procession around the parish campus. The multilingual rosary included prayers in 15 languages, including Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Indonesian, Burmese, Mandarin, Tamil, Lingala, Igbo, Wolof, Polish, French, Latin, Spanish, and English.

The faithful then filled the pews of St. Ann Catholic Church as Bishop Burns celebrated a Mass coordinated by the diocesan office of Worship that featured a multilingual choir made up of musicians and singers from eight parish communities.

“The rosary beautifully reflected the universality of the Catholic Church, with the faithful praying together in many languages but united in one faith,” said Helen Ta, director of the diocesan office of Intercultural Ministries, who organized the celebration. “The Marian procession and multilingual rosary were especially powerful moments, showing how Catholics from around the world can honor the Blessed Mother and pray together while preserving the beauty of their own cultural traditions.”

Following the celebration of Mass, parishioners gathered for a multicultural fair featuring food, music, and traditions representing communities across the diocese.

Ta said events such as the diocesan Multicultural Mass and Celebration are important because they reflect the true universality of the Catholic Church.

“Celebrations like this help foster unity, belonging, and mutual understanding among the faithful,” Ta said, noting that the Diocese of Dallas is home to many different ethnic and cultural communities. “These gatherings remind people that, while we may speak different languages and come from different cultural backgrounds, we are united through one faith, one Eucharist, and one Church.”

She added that such events also create opportunities for communities to share their traditions, strengthen relationships, and help people feel welcomed and valued within the diocese.

“The celebration truly embodied the spirit of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and Bishop Burns’ vision of bringing ‘people to Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ to His people,’” Ta said.

She added that one of the highlights of the event was the hospitality and generosity shown by participating communities.

More than 50 cultural dishes were shared during the festival, offering attendees a wide range of culinary traditions, Ta said. Many participants also expressed that they were “blown away” by both the food and the welcoming spirit present throughout the event.

A universal Church

During his homily for the Multicultural Mass, Bishop Burns reflected on the significance of the gathering and the universality of the Catholic Church.

“This liturgy is such a wonderful opportunity for us to gather as people from so many nations, as well as people of faith who are one in our Lord Jesus Christ and one in the body of Christ,” he said.

Drawing on Christ’s words before the Ascension, Bishop Burns said Catholics experience a sense of belonging wherever they worship.

“When we enter a Catholic church and attend Mass, we know we’re home,” he said. “We know that it is our Lord Jesus Christ who we are celebrating and that we are celebrating, even though we don’t know them, with our brothers and sisters.”

Bishop Burns expressed gratitude for the diversity present in the Diocese of Dallas and the unity it reflects.

“All of that we cherish in this diocese,” he said, “and I will tell you, as your shepherd, how proud I am that all of us, from many nations, from many backgrounds, from many cultures, come together to celebrate the universality of our Church.”

Celebrating the feast of the Ascension, Bishop Burns reflected on Christ’s mission of redemption and the promise of salvation.

“We celebrate a mystery that lifts our hearts,” the bishop said. “Let us give thanks to almighty God for the very gift of salvation.”

He also pointed to the Church’s mission to proclaim the Gospel throughout the world and said the multicultural gathering reflected that calling.

“As you look at the many cultures that exist here tonight, look also at the cultures that make up the universality of our Church,” Bishop Burns said. “We gather together as one people, proclaiming one faith in one Lord through our one baptism, and we cherish that.”

Bishop Burns concluded by encouraging the faithful to live with their hearts focused on heaven while continuing Christ’s mission on earth.

“Let us live as people of the Ascension — hearts set on heaven, while our feet are still on the ground. We lift our eyes to heaven, because we know that one day, by his grace, we shall follow where he has gone.”

Cutline for featured image: A group of women performs a traditional Vietnamese hat dance during the Diocese of Dallas Multicultural Mass and Celebration on May 16 at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell. In addition to performances, the evening featured more than 50 different international food samplings. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)