Summer moments, sacred moments

By Father Jacob Dankasa

Special to The Texas Catholic

Summer arrives each year with a familiar sense of anticipation. For many, it is a season of rest, a chance to step away from the usual routines and breathe a little more deeply. Families plan vacations, children celebrate the break from school, and communities fill their calendars with festivals, barbecues, and outdoor gatherings. Others use the long days to catch up on projects, reconnect with loved ones, or simply enjoy the warmth that invites us outdoors. However we experience it, summer is a season people look forward to, a time that feels like a gift.

Yet, as Christians, we know that every season, including summer, carries a deeper invitation. Beyond the travel, the celebrations, and the slower pace, God offers us a gentle call: to make room for him. Summer gives us a unique opportunity to listen more intentionally, pray more quietly, and allow our spirits to be renewed. It is a season not only for rest of body but also for rest of soul.

When Jesus invited his disciples to “come away… and rest a while,” he was not only speaking of physical rest. He was inviting them into a deeper communion with him, a rest that restores the heart. Summer can be that sacred pause for us. It can be a time when we step back from the noise and rediscover the presence of God in our lives.

We often think of spiritual renewal as something reserved for Advent or Lent, but the quieter rhythms of summer can be just as spiritually fruitful. The long evenings, the slower mornings, the break from school schedules — all of these create space for God to speak to us in ways we may not hear during the busier months. God does not take a vacation from us; he continues to walk with us, waiting for us to notice his presence.

This summer, I invite you to be intentional about making it a summer with God. That does not mean abandoning your plans or giving up the joys of the season. Rather, it means making God part of your summer days.

You might choose to spend a few extra minutes each morning in quiet prayer, allowing the peace of the early hours to settle your spirit. You might take a spiritual book with you on vacation, letting your time away become a moment of reflection. You might attend a retreat, a parish mission, or a faith‑enriching program that nourishes your relationship with God. Even a simple walk can become a prayer when we open our hearts to the beauty of creation and the God who made it.

Summer also offers opportunities for families to grow together in faith. Parents can use the break from school to pray with their children, read Scripture together, or attend Mass as a family more intentionally. These small acts plant seeds that will continue to grow long after summer ends.

And for those who find summer difficult, especially those who feel lonely, overwhelmed, or burdened, know that God desires to meet you in this season as well. He is close to the weary and the searching. A summer with God is not only for those who feel joyful; it is for all of us, wherever we find ourselves.

As we enjoy the blessings of this season, let us remember that true rest comes from the Lord. Vacations end, schedules resume, and the pace of life picks up again, but the peace we receive from time spent with God remains. It strengthens us, guides us, and prepares us for whatever lies ahead.

May this summer be more than a break. May it be a time of grace, renewal, and deeper communion with the One who loves us. May it be a season in which we rest not only from our work but in God himself.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish.

Cutline for featured image: The St. Joan of Arc Chapel can be seen on the Milwaukee campus of Marquette University in this summer 2019 photo. (Catholic News Service)