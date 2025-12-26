St. Rita teen witnesses firsthand Pope Leo’s digital encounter with U.S. youth

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

Thousands of young voices joined together in hearty chants of “Leo! Leo! We love Leo!” following Pope Leo XIV’s first live digital encounter with the youth of the United States this November. As an onstage participant in the encounter, St. Rita Catholic Church parishioner Rebekah Billmeier had a “front row” seat to the stirring moment of Church history.

During the encounter, which took place Nov. 21, the Holy Father appeared live from the Vatican on a large screen at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. His digital arrival was greeted by the enthusiastic cheers and applause of thousands of American teenagers gathered in the stadium for the National Catholic Youth Conference.

“The fact that it was his first digital encounter, and he chose to do it with the youth in the National Catholic Youth Conference, I think speaks volumes,” Diocese of Dallas director of the office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries Josh Salinas said of Pope Leo’s digital appearance. “[To] put focus on the youth so early in his papacy, especially the youth here in America, highlights the growing movement of the Holy Spirit here in the nation.”

Over the course of the nearly hour-long exchange, five youths hailing from dioceses across the U.S. stood on a stage in the center of the stadium to present their questions to the pontiff; Rebekah,15, witnessed the historic encounter from her seat nearby.

“Being on the National Youth Advisory Council for NFCYM [National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry], I was asked to be an onstage participant for the papal dialogue … Then, I was invited to the post-luncheon to continue the discussion with bishops and other guests,” the high school sophomore shared. “I’m realizing with every day how big of a deal it is.”

During the digital encounter, questions raised by youth participants touched upon a range of topics — from the mercy of God to the prevalence of technology. Of the words of wisdom shared by the pope during the dialogue, Rebekah said, the pontiff’s thoughts on artificial intelligence were especially striking.

Voices of Faith: Rebekah Billmeier In this episode of Voices of Faith, St. Rita Catholic Church parishioners Rebekah and Julie Billmeier share about their firsthand experience of Pope Leo XIV’s first-ever digital encounter with the youth of the United States.

“He said to allow it to be used as a tool and to let it serve us, but not let us serve it,” she remarked. Noting the “lack of negativity that the Holy Father had toward AI,” she added, “It was cool to hear him talk about all of the topics and to respond in an authentic way, in a real way, and in a way that we can understand.”

Rebekah’s mother, Julie Billmeier, who was also present for the digital encounter, said that Pope Leo’s remarks provided profound guidance for the teenagers gathered; but parents, she noted, could also glean insights from his words.

“One thing that I really heard as a parent [from] him speaking to the teenagers was how they can build up their relationship with Christ,” Julie said. “He called them to adore him in his Blessed Sacrament, adoration; go to Mass frequently; frequent the sacrament of confession.”

“I think that was a challenge to the teens to look at how they’re spending their time throughout high school but also to the parents,” she continued. “We help shape and guide how our children are spending their time, and we really want to help build that relationship with Christ.”

Julie, who has spent decades in ministry and currently serves as assistant director of faith formation at St. Rita, also commented on the pope’s apt recognition of young people as not only the Church of tomorrow but also the Church of today.

“They’re the Church now; and to hear Pope Leo say that to this stadium full of teenagers and our chaperones and to the world, it hits differently,” Julie said. “Pope Leo told the teenagers not only that they have gifts for the Church, but they have gifts that the Church needs now … It was a beautiful thing to witness; and my hope is to be able to bring that back here in our diocese and in our parishes.”

Cutline for featured image: St. Rita Catholic Church parishioner Rebekah Billmeier attended Pope Leo XIV’s Nov. 21 address in Indianapolis during the National Catholic Youth Conference. (Courtesy photo)