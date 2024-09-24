St. Mark Catholic School named 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

Sweet success! Cheers erupted from classrooms throughout St. Mark Catholic School on Sept. 24 as Principal Pam Steinkirchner announced the Plano school has been recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. It is the third time in the school’s history to be named a Blue Ribbon School. St. Mark was previously recognized in in 1992 and 2007.

To help celebrate the honor, students were treated to blue icing cupcakes and vanilla ice cream at lunchtime.

The prestigious recognition highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

“Our entire school community has just been so excited. This is a complete testament to our staff, our students, and our teachers,” Steinkirchner said. “As a Blue Ribbon School, St. Mark stands out because of the opportunities and experiences that students have here.”

St. Mark Catholic School students cheer on Sept. 24 as Principal Pam Steinkirchner announces that the Plano school had been named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School. (Michael Gresham/The Texas Catholic)

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at the schools.

“The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities,” Cardona said. “As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success.

