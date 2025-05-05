Scroll Top

St. Gabriel couple gives back to faith family

May 5, 2025

By Seth Gonzales
Special to The Texas Catholic

Since becoming parishioners of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney 23 years ago, Steven and Rita Aguirre have been paying it forward to the community that has become an extension of their own family.

What they did not realize is how their own dedication would extend to all eight of their own children.

“To me, it was kind of surprising,” Steven, who together with his wife received the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church during a Mass on April 26, said. “It does take commitment, but to me that was the blessing. It’s important to build the spiritual side of your children’s lives.”

The couple joined St. Gabriel after moving to McKinney in 2001. Rita, then a new parent who was homeschooling her children, took them to daily Mass as often as she could. Parishioners who were “regulars” at the Mass quickly became “tios and tias” to the growing young family.

“Everyone was so friendly, and they cared how your family was doing,” Rita said. “I really felt like they noticed you.”

Eventually, Rita, a self-proclaimed introvert, was invited to become a lector, a sacristan, and then a member of the Holy Spirit Prayer Group. From there, her involvement grew; and today, she spreads her time between eight different ministries.

Rita shares some of those ministries with her husband, Steven, a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a eucharistic minister, and an influential leader within the parish’s youth group. Their involvement, they said, has rubbed off on their children, two of whom have even taken leadership positions in the youth group.

“A lot of the ministries we participate in are a bigger blessing to us because we do them together,” Steven said. “Even the young ones wanted to help, so we gave them little jobs. It kept the family together.”

Their oldest, Clarissa, now 25, remains an active member of the parish as a eucharistic minister, sacristan, a leader in the young adult group, and member of the Holy Spirit Prayer Group. She said the message all of her siblings received from her parents was simple: You can do it too.

“One of the first ministries that rubbed off on me were the liturgical ministries, because my parents were always involved,” Clarissa, a recent graduate of the University of Dallas, said. “If they weren’t eucharistic ministers, they were lectors at Mass. I’ve seen the power of prayer they have, and they have such immense trust in the Lord; so that’s where you kind of follow in their footsteps.”

Pam Criss and her husband Mark have known Steven and Rita for the last 20 years. They said it is easier to talk about what Steven and Rita do not participate in, rather than what they do.

“It sounds trite to say, but they really do help us to be better people,” Pam said. “They’re just great examples of people who walk the walk. Seeing the fruits of how they live their life and how it’s passed down is such a beautiful thing.”

Cutline for featured image: Steven and Rita Aguirre, parishioners of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney, were among those honored with a Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church on April 26 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (SETH GONZALES/Special Contributor)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Serving with great joy and love

In the more than two decades that John and Dorrie O’Mara have been parishioners at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church of McKinney, they have donated their time and effort to various charitable causes. This year, they will receive the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church to honor their benevolence.

27 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022