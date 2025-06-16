St. Ann Parish celebrates Father’s Day with worship — and a viral shirt prank

Special to The Texas Catholic

This Father’s Day, what began as a joyful morning of worship and family celebration at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell turned into an unexpected viral sensation — thanks to a lighthearted prank and a whole lot of dads in the same shirt.

More than 200 men showed up to Mass on Sunday, June 15, wearing an identical green-and-white striped polo shirt emblazoned with a Chi Rho symbol — unaware they had all been lovingly duped by their wives and kids. The prank was sparked by parishioner Kristen Combo, who floated the idea to a few friends. It quickly gained traction among dozens of families across the parish, spreading through text chains, group chats, and lots of quiet coordination behind the scenes.

“It was one of those moments you couldn’t plan,” Father Edwin Leonard, pastor of St. Ann, said. “What made it even better was that it happened here — at a church where joy and community are part of our identity.”

Photos and videos from the morning quickly gained traction online, with millions across the country smiling along with the Coppell congregation. National outlets including CBS and FOX 4 News covered the story, calling it a “viral Father’s Day prank with a whole lot of heart.”

More than a prank, the moment reflected the mission of St. Ann Catholic Parish: to bring people to Jesus, form disciples, and send them out to transform the world. It was a reminder that faith and family life can be joyful, united, and even a little playful — and that the Church can be a place where people feel at home.