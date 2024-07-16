Respectful dialogue despite political differences is needed, says USCCB president

By Carol Glatz

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Political discourse in the United States has devolved into people shouting at and not listening to each other, showing a need to promote respectful dialogue despite political differences, said the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In an interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services said, “One thing that all of us can do is to remember and to promote the dignity of the human person.”

“Even if someone disagrees with me, he or she is still created in the image and likeness of God. And therefore, has a dignity that I have to recognize and that I have to respect,” he said in the interview posted online July 16.

If people were more aware of their common-held dignity, he said, “then we might be able to discuss as rational human beings, the problems and the disagreements that we have, and perhaps come to some solutions.”

“But it’s tragic that political discourse in this country has reached a point where people just shout at each other, and there’s no space to listen to the other. And I think that’s something that Pope Francis has urged us constantly to recognize, this basic human dignity and to respect it in every way that we can,” he said.

“This tragic event is really a call to action to all of us to measure our discourse and to move forward in pathways of peace and reconciliation and (for) an honest assessment of whatever political differences there are and however we can work together to find solutions,” he said.

The archbishop was asked to comment on the recent assassination attempt of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. Gunfire killed one attendee, Corey Comperatore, and injured three others including Trump, whose right ear was grazed by a bullet. The suspected gunman was killed and his possible motives were still under investigation.

In his interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Broglio expressed his sympathy and condolences to the Comperatore family and his “promise of a prayer” for the repose of the deceased man’s soul. “And also to those who were wounded, including former President Trump, a message of consolation and the assurance of my prayers, and (I) assure the prayers of all of the faithful of the United States.”

He said his initial reaction to the event was “one of horror that violence would take place in what is supposed to be a democratic society, that we’re not able to talk to one another.” That someone was able to make an attempt on Trump’s life, he added, is “certainly very, very tragic.”

When asked, as president of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference, what bishops could do to foster peaceful dialogue or coexistence, he said, “I think all of us in our dioceses can certainly promote the importance of dialogue, the importance of respect for the other.”

The commitment to protect human life, he said, “is based on this notion that the human person is worthy of our respect from the moment of conception until the moment of death. And I think we have to be constant in that.”

Archbishop Broglio noted the importance of the National Eucharistic Congress being held July 17-21 in Indianapolis, Indiana, saying, “I think that will be a great opportunity for us to promote dialogue and reconciliation.”

“In Jesus Christ, we find our salvation, and we also find a way forward. Obviously in the person of Christ, we find a code of conduct and I think the more we do to promote that, the better off our society will be,” he said. “We can’t do it all by ourselves, but we can certainly lay a foundation and urge those that we’re responsible for to promote this dignity and this dialogue.”

Cutline for featured image: Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, speaks during a briefing about the assembly of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican Oct. 25, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)