Preparations under way for Diocese of Dallas synod assembly

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

In December, nearly 300 delegates from throughout the Diocese of Dallas will gather to discern a catalogue of resolutions as part of the third diocesan synod. The Diocese of Dallas Synod Assembly will be held Dec. 1-4, signaling the conclusion of the synod’s preparatory process as it transitions into its implementation phase.

Bishop Edward J. Burns called for the diocesan synod in February 2021 with the release of his pastoral letter, “The Journey Through Lent, Easter, Ascension and Pentecost: Diocesan Synod and Post-Pandemic Pastoral Plan for the Diocese of Dallas,” which he called an historic response to the historic COVID-19 pandemic.

The Synod Preparatory Commission formed Aug. 2021 and an opening Mass for the synod preparatory phase was celebrated in December 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell.

From February 2022 to November 2023, the diocese held 30 formal listening sessions, gathering feedback and information from Catholics and non-Catholics that was analyzed and used to write synodal resolutions to be considered at the synod assembly.

Though the assembly is more than four months from now, preparations are well under way. Lacy de la Garza, executive director of the Diocese of Dallas Synod, said those preparations are three-fold: preparing delegates, finalizing resolutions, and putting into place the process for implementation of Bishop Burns’ initiatives following the assembly.

Delegate preparation

The 285 delegates for the synod assembly include a mix of lay persons, clergy, and religious sisters. Those delegates at the assembly will discern resolutions and provide a consultative, non-binding vote on the topics for Bishop Burns’ consideration.

According to de la Garza, the focus between now and December is to help those delegates begin spiritually preparing for the work of offering counsel to the bishop at the assembly.

“We’re preparing them with practical knowledge and information that will be relevant to their votes on the resolution,” de la Garza said, explaining that with the diverse backgrounds of delegates efforts are being made to provide everyone with the resources they need to make the most informed decisions. “While everyone was chosen for specific reasons and the beauty of what they can bring overall, we would like to ensure that people have an adequate knowledge of everything that is going on within the diocese as it pertains to the resolutions being discussed.”

The process has included a series of meetings with de la Garza, Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly and diocesan personnel and entities to dialogue about proposed resolutions. The goal of those meetings was to receive feedback and gather pertinent information to assist delegates in discerning their decisions about the resolutions before the assembly.

Finalizing resolutions

A final number has yet to be determined but delegates likely will consider around 75 resolutions that encompass a number of different aspects of the Church in Dallas. Resolutions have been grouped into sections to help delegates better discern how they impact the diocese. The resolutions also include bullet points, offering more information and details as to how they are vital to the diocese’s workings.

“We want to ensure that we are comprehensive in our coverage of the information of the diocese,” de la Garza said.

Delegates will receive the finalized resolutions in September following the celebration of a commissioning Mass at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Implementation

In the final months leading up to the synod assembly, most of the attention is focused on preparation for that assembly; however, de la Garza said preparations also are being considered for what happens beyond December.

“The work of the synod does not stop with the synod assembly,” said de la Garza, noting that the implementation phase of the diocesan synod continues until December 2031.

According to de la Garza, the diocesan Synod Implementation Commission will be formed prior to the assembly, with its members relieving the Synod Preparatory Commission of its duties in January 2025.

Following the synod assembly, Bishop Burns will consider the consultative votes made on resolutions and then discern a pastoral letter and action plan for the Church in Dallas moving forward. The Synod Implementation Commission members will play a vital role in putting that plan into action.

While much of the work behind the scenes is aimed at preparing delegates for the December assembly, Catholics throughout the Diocese of Dallas are being called to assist with the synodal process.

“Pray, pray, pray,” de la Garza said. “We need their prayers.”

According to de la Garza, prayer has been foundational to planning the diocesan synod since its inception. As the assembly draws near, she sees it as being even more vital.

“We especially need prayers for specific intentions,” she explained. “Pray for the synodal process. Pray for the wisdom of Bishop Burns. Pray for the preparatory commission. Pray for the delegates. Pray for our priests. And pray for an increase to the vocation of priesthood as well as those who are called to uphold marriages.”