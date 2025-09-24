Scroll Top

Preaching for Encounter program forms clergy in homiletics

September 24, 2025

Special to The Texas Catholic

Dale and Joyce Szyndrowski of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plano listened carefully to Deacon Luis Boy preach his Sunday homily. For this past year, they have participated in the St. Joseph’s Preachers program, a lay listener course offered through the Institute for Homiletics where parishioners learn how to listen attentively during homilies.

“We are really pleased to get to work with Deacon Luis, who has already become more prayer-centered and focused,” Dale said. “Now, because of his homily, I know what I can do to apply the Gospel message in my life.”

Both Deacon Boy and Father Jason Cargo, pastor of St. Mark, currently participate in the Preaching for Encounter program offered through the Institute for Homiletics.

“This work is essential,” Father Cargo said. “Making real connections with people during the homily is one of the most important things a preacher can do.”

For instance, Joyce recalled one of Father Cargo’s homilies that connected the Gospel with expectant mothers.

“Father Jason invited us to imagine the Holy Family traveling with baby Jesus — and even what might have been in their ‘diaper bag,’” she said. “At the end, he handed that bag to a newly expectant mother. Walking with her in the months that followed was special.”

Joyce said that since she and her husband have learned how to actively listen to a homily, they have become amazed how often their preachers make them more aware of someone in their midst.

Almost 800 lay people around the country have participated in the St. Joseph’s Preachers program since 2022, including 380 people from the Diocese of Dallas. Participants pray for, encourage, and walk alongside a priest or deacon as he grows in preaching.

Nancy Crowe has led a lay group at All Saints in Dallas since 2022. The group continues even though their preacher graduated from the Preaching for Encounter program in 2024.

The All Saints group boasts a variety of backgrounds.

“When we come together in faith, any barriers are gone,” she explained. “We support our deacon, and we learn so much together. It is easy to hear what was shared in the homily echoed in conversations around the parish, and it is strengthening our community.”

“When homilies touch the hearts of the faithful, they can then carry the fire of the Gospel into their homes, workplaces, and their everyday lives,” explained Karla J. Bellinger, the founding executive director of the Institute for Homiletics. “The opportunity for evangelization through the Sunday liturgical homily is tremendous.”

Through the programs of the Institute for Homiletics, both preachers and their lay supporters work together to strengthen the Church by helping liturgical preaching to flourish.

“For our children and our children’s children who are seeking some answers,” Jim Moroney III said, “we need to preach to them in a way that sets their hearts on fire for Jesus’ love.”

Moroney, former publisher of The Dallas Morning News, has a passion for effective preaching. He will be honored with the annual Catholic Foundation Award for 2026, in part for his philanthropic work in raising funds to endow the Institute for Homiletics at the University of Dallas.

Moroney recognizes the homily as one of the most powerful opportunities for people to meet God. Without an encounter, he notes, it is easy to lose interest in faith — especially for young people.

“We know priests and deacons are already stretched thin; yet, if the Apostles had not gone out and preached, there would be no Church,” he said. “I believe the Holy Spirit wants us to help preachers craft homilies that can become a true ‘doorway to the Eucharist.’”

Editor’s Note: For more information and to support the growth of these initiatives, visit www.instituteforhomiletics.org.

Cutline for featured image: The current cohort of the Preaching for Encounter program comes from California, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. Each preacher has a group of lay parishioners walking alongside him. The next cohort is now forming to begin the program in the Spring of 2026. (Courtesy photo)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022