Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pew: Catholicism down in Latin America, but belief in God ‘remains high’

January 21, 2026

By Gina Christian
OSV News

Catholicism has waned in Latin America over the past decade, with more individuals foregoing religious affiliation — although belief in God remains “high across the region,” according to a new report.

The findings were released Jan. 21 by Pew Research Center, based on survey data gathered in spring 2024 from more than 6,200 Latin American adults in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, the region’s most populous countries.

Despite the downturn, Catholicism remains Latin America’s largest religion, with Catholics in the study’s six focus nations ranging from 46% to 67% of the respective general populations.

However, Pew noted, “Catholic numbers have dropped by 9 percentage points or more in all six countries over the past decade.”

That decline comes as the number of religiously unaffiliated adults — or “nones,” defined by Pew as agnostic, atheist, or having no particular faith identity — has risen by 7 points or more, representing anywhere from 12% to 33% of the population in the six focus nations.

Colombia saw the largest loss of Catholics, down 19 points from 79% in 2013-2014 to 60% in 2024.

Close behind were Chile (46%, down from 64%), Brazil (46% from 61%) and Mexico (67% from 81%).

Argentina’s Catholics have dwindled from 71% to 58%, while Peru, where Catholics fell from 76% to 67% of the population, saw the smallest drop among the six countries.

Since 1900 — when “the vast majority of Latin Americans were Catholic,” Pew said — Catholicism has declined significantly in the region.

Using data from the World Religion Database (which included adjusted estimates for adults and children) along with its recent data, Pew charted what in some nations was an almost 50% drop over the past century and a quarter.

Once at 95%, Catholicism in both Brazil and Chile has declined to 46%, while Argentina saw a decrease from 97% to 58%. Mexico and Peru, respectively, fell from 91% and 95% to 67%.

Between 1900 and 1970, Catholicism in Colombia rose from 80% to 95%, and has since receded to 60%.

Pew said that “religious switching” — where adults raised in a faith tradition no longer identify with it — is “one reason for the decline of Catholicism and growth of religiously unaffiliated populations in Latin America.”

In the six focus countries, approximately 2 in 10 or more adults have switched out of Catholicism, with many becoming religiously unaffiliated, and smaller shares in some nations “now identifying as Protestant,” Pew said.

Across the region, Protestantism “has remained relatively stable,” Pew said.

Of the six nations surveyed, Brazil has the highest percentage of Protestants, now at 29%, up 3% over the past decade.

Chile (19%), Peru (18%), Argentina (16%), and Colombia (15%) all had significant shares of Protestants as well, with each nation seeing increases of 1 to 2 percentage points since 2013-2014. Just 9% of Mexican respondents identified themselves as Protestant.

The data showed that Pentecostal Protestantism — a charismatic movement that originated in the 20th-century U.S. — “continues to be widespread across the region,” Pew said.

However, “the percentage of Protestants who are Pentecostal has declined over the past decade as other traditions have grown,” the report said.

At the same time, Pew said, “there are now more religiously unaffiliated adults than Protestants in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.”

Still, Pew said, “Latin Americans remain quite religious, on average.”

The report said that “belief in God” among Latin Americans is “widespread,” with “around nine-in-ten or more adults surveyed in each country saying they believe in God.”

That belief has held fairly steady over the past decade, and even majorities of religiously unaffiliated adults indicate they share it, Pew said.

Religion “matters deeply to many people in the region,” said Pew, which found that about half or more of those surveyed in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru regard it as “very important” in their lives.

Prayer in Latin America is “fairly common,” Pew said, noting that “majorities of Brazilian, Colombian, and Peruvian adults” report praying “at least once a day.”

In fact, said Pew, “by these measures, Latin Americans are more religious than adults in many other countries” it has surveyed in recent years — particularly in Europe, “where many adults have left Christianity since childhood.”

Large shares of adults in the six nations say they pray at least daily or more often, attend religious services monthly or more, and wear or carry religious items or symbols, Pew said.

Brazil topped the list for prayer (76%) and attendance at religious services (62%), followed by Colombia, where 71% reported praying daily and 56% said that they attended religious services.

Smaller numbers reported praying daily in Peru (58%), Mexico (44%), Chile (41%), and Argentina (39%).

More than half of Mexicans (59%) and Peruvians (53%) attend religious services at least monthly, while only about a quarter to a third do so in Chile (22%) and Argentina (30%).

Pew stressed that “levels of engagement vary widely among Catholics, Protestants, and religiously unaffiliated people in Latin America.”

Among the six nations surveyed, Pew found that “Protestants are more likely than Catholics and ‘nones’ to say religion is very important in their lives.”

Protestants in the region are also more likely than their Catholic and religiously unaffiliated counterparts to report attending religious services at least weekly or more, Pew said.

Pew also said that “Catholics and religiously unaffiliated adults in Latin America are generally more likely than Protestants to believe that parts of nature — such as mountains, rivers, or trees — can have spirits or spiritual energies.”

Catholics are also more likely than both Protestants and “nones” to say they wear or carry religious items or symbols, the report said.

Pew found that across the six countries surveyed, “younger adults are much less likely than older adults to identify as Catholic,” instead describing themselves as “atheist, agnostic, or ‘nothing in particular.'”

Pew also reported “no significant differences by age in the shares of adults who identify as Protestant in each country, or who identify as Pentecostal Protestants,” and “no significant differences in the shares of Latin American men and women who identify as Catholic, Protestant, or religiously unaffiliated.”

Along with Catholicism, Protestantism, and religious disaffiliation, the region is home to a number of Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Brazilian, and Latin American Indigenous religions, Pew noted.

Such religions broadly include a range of beliefs in reincarnation, magic, the influence of ancestral spirits, and spiritual energies in animals, nature, and objects.

In its study, Pew included questions to determine the broader embrace of such beliefs, and found “differences between Catholics and Protestants on some of these measures.

“For example, Catholics across the region are more likely than Protestants to consult a fortune teller or horoscope to see the future and to believe that the spirits of ancestors can help or harm the living,” Pew said.

Cutline for featured image: People pray inside Santa Ana Ixtlahuatzingo Catholic Church in Tenancingo, Mexico, July 25, 2022. (OSV News photo/David Maung, file)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022