Skip to main content Scroll Top

Parishioners come together to make rosaries for beatification

September 24, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

ALLEN — Beads clicked against tabletops as parishioners threaded them into rosaries, pausing for conversation and laughter as children and adults worked side by side. At St. Jude Catholic Parish on Aug. 26, more than 100 people took part in an effort that combined fellowship and faith, ultimately producing 600 World Mission Rosaries to be donated to people attending the Sept. 24 beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen in St. Louis, Missouri.

Paula Mattei, a St. Jude parishioner of 11 years and a member of the Diocese of Dallas Diocesan Mission Team, helped organize the effort. Mattei and fellow parishioner Raymond Corral were asked to represent St. Jude on the team, which promotes awareness of The Pontifical Mission Societies, a worldwide network that supports missions and young churches in 1,000 territories.

The Pontifical Mission Societies launched a nationwide effort May 1 to gather 75,000 World Mission Rosaries for people attending Archbishop Sheen’s beatification. The organization encouraged individuals and groups to contribute 1,000 or more rosaries, noting the cost of making or purchasing them in such quantities and asking communities to contribute what they could. Each rosary will be blessed before the beatification.

The World Mission Rosary was designed by Archbishop Sheen in 1951 during his tenure as national director of The Pontifical Mission Societies. Each decade represents a different part of the world where missionaries continue to share the Good News of Jesus.

The rosary uses five colors to represent different parts of the world: green for Africa; blue for the islands of the Pacific; white for Europe, home of the Holy Father; red for the Americas; and yellow for Asia.

Once she learned of the initiative, Mattei approached Father Andrew Semler, pastor of St. Jude, and Mary Boyle, parish administrator, about participating in the national effort.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” Mattei said.

Annie Nguyen, a St. Jude parishioner who makes rosaries, also saw an opportunity to bring others into the project. She learned about the national effort from a priest who knew of her rosary making and ordered 50 rosaries to make for the beatification herself.

“Oh, this is amazing!” Nguyen recalled saying. “I think it’s a great opportunity for me and my Welcome Sisters to get together to make it.”

Nguyen and the Welcome Sisters, a group of women who have participated in the parish’s biannual “Welcome” retreat, began preparing for the project. After a trial run, Nguyen joined Mattei in organizing the larger parish effort.

“Annie was very instrumental in helping me,” Mattei said, “and spent many hours of her own time preparing the materials and inspecting them to ensure they were just right.”

Because of the limited time available, Mattei initially suggested that St. Jude’s parishioners make 250 rosaries. Boyle later asked whether the parish could increase the goal to 500 after seeing the enthusiasm for the project.

The parish met that goal, ultimately producing 600 rosaries. Several of Nguyen’s group had already made a total of 50 before the Aug. 26 gathering, while another 50 rosaries came from St. Jude parishioner Laura Ullsphar.

Once completed, the rosaries would be shipped to St. Louis, where they will be blessed and distributed to those attending the beatification. Mattei said attendees will pray the World Mission Rosary before the beatification Mass and can continue using the rosaries after the event.

The Aug. 26 gathering at St. Jude was organized as a come-and-go event. Four stations were set up in the parish hall’s lecture room, with two additional stations in the lobby. As more people arrived, two more tables were added, according to Mattei.

“I was blown away by the response,” said Mattei, who estimated that around 100 people participated. “I was especially inspired and warmed to see men and women of all ages participating as well as families with young children helping.”

Among those families was Krista Kelley, who attended with her children, including 7-year-old Fulton.

Fulton was nearly given a different name, according to Kelley. Two weeks before his birth, the family began looking for a Catholic name and eventually chose Fulton from a list of Catholic boys’ names.

“I had heard of Fulton Sheen. I didn’t know a whole lot about him, but I knew he was a very popular TV figure and just a great evangelist,” she said. “Once we decided to name him Fulton, we started learning more about Archbishop Sheen.”

The connection gave special meaning to the family’s participation in the project, as Fulton helped make rosaries honoring the archbishop who shares his name.

The parish’s participation reflected the missionary focus of The Pontifical Mission Societies.

“One in Christ, United in Mission” is the motto this year for The Pontifical Mission Societies, according to Mattei.

“Including the St. Jude parish community in making these rosaries fit perfectly in connecting our parish to this missionary spirit as well as being a small part of honoring one of the greatest evangelists in American history,” she said.

The effort also connected the parish with The Pontifical Mission Societies’ World Mission Sunday, which will be observed Oct. 18 and is a focus of the Diocese of Dallas Diocesan Mission Team.

Cutline for featured image: On Aug. 26, St. Jude Catholic Church parishioners gathered to craft more than 500 rosaries to be donated to attendees of the Sept. 24 beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

St. Jude community gathers in prayer for peace and healing

Eight candles solemnly sat before the altar at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen. Each candle lit as the name of victims whose lives were lost May 6 during a deadly shooting at a nearby outlet mall was read aloud. 

11 May 2023
Archbishop Sheen’s beatification ‘inevitable’ amid growing devotion, says foundation head

Despite a few high-profile delays in recent years, the canonization of Venerable Fulton J. Sheen — the popular, scholarly archbishop and 20th-century pioneer of Catholic broadcasting — is “inevitable,” said the head of the foundation supporting his cause.

03 Dec 2024
Initiative allows parishes to explore land lease opportunities

In a forward-thinking approach to meeting the needs of a growing and evolving community, the Diocese of Dallas has announced a pilot program to explore the potential of leasing diocesan-owned land for broader community and ministry purposes.

12 Feb 2025
Hundreds gather for 25th Annual Women’s Retreat

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church welcomed nearly 300 women into its Parish Hall Feb. 22 for the 25th Annual Women’s Retreat.

07 Mar 2025
Plano parish notes ‘sudden’ growth in OCIA process

Over the past year, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano has seen significant — and unprecedented — growth in the parish’s Order of Christian Initiation of Adults. The growth has been “sudden,” according to Director of Faith Formation Bruce Baumann, who said that the program had essentially tripled its number of participants from the year before.

02 Apr 2025
Beatification cause for Minnesota Benedictine sister opens

The beatification cause for Sister Annella Zervas, a Benedictine sister from Minnesota, will formally begin this fall, Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, announced Aug. 20.

21 Aug 2025
Estonia celebrates historic beatification of bishop who ‘did not abandon’ the flock

Estonia celebrated a historic milestone Sept. 6 when Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, a German-born Jesuit, became the country’s first Catholic to be beatified.

09 Sep 2025
Tributes salute Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen as beatification now moves ahead

Catholics in the U.S. are sharing their gratitude for Venerable Fulton J. Sheen following the announcement Feb. 9 that the Vatican has permitted the cause of the late American archbishop and televangelist to proceed to beatification, the final step before canonization.

10 Feb 2026
Sept. 24 beatification of Archbishop Sheen to be ‘a moment of immense grace’

Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen will be beatified on Sept. 24 in St. Louis, the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints announced March 25.

25 Mar 2026
Pope Leo calls Archbishop Fulton Sheen ‘a light of faith’ who touched millions with the Gospel

Pope Leo XIV praised Venerable Fulton J. Sheen on June 1 as “a light of faith, hope, and love” whose radio and television broadcasts brought the Gospel to millions of Americans — including the pope himself as a child.

01 Jun 2026
Pope Leo praises newly beatified Salesian martyrs killed for their fidelity to Christ

Nine Polish Salesian priests killed in German Nazi concentration camps during World War II were beatified June 6 at the Sanctuary of St. John Paul II in Kraków during a Mass that highlighted not only their martyrdom but also their lives as educators, pastors, and mentors to young people.

16 Jun 2026
Faithful around US craft World Mission Rosaries for Archbishop Sheen’s beatification

A parish-based rosary-making ministry in Kentucky is on a mission to create 1,000 World Mission Rosaries for the beatification of Venerable Fulton J. Sheen.

06 Aug 2026
Ahead of beatification, the women behind Archbishop Sheen’s missionary work remember hidden labor

For almost two decades, behind Archbishop Sheen’s extraordinary reach stood a largely unknown group of women who opened thousands of letters, recorded donations, thanked contributors, and helped transform his words into material support for missionaries and young churches around the world.

18 Aug 2026
Technological advancements are not rivals to faith, pope says

Progress in science and technology is not contrary to belief in God, and Christians should be actively involved in shaping that progress so that it serves human dignity and the common good, Pope Leo XIV said.

23 Sep 2026
Sheen beatification ‘a gift’ and a call to mission, say pilgrims in St. Louis

From across the United States and around the world, faithful of all ages have traveled to St. Louis for the Sept. 24 beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen — and several pilgrims described the occasion as both a “gift” and a call to be missionary disciples.

24 Sep 2026