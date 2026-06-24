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Parish marks 125 years with joy and hope

June 24, 2026

By Violeta Rocha
Special to The Texas Catholic

Parishioners gathered June 7 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Oak Cliff to celebrate the parish’s 125th anniversary with a special Mass held on the feast of Corpus Christi.

“This celebration is primarily in gratitude for God’s extraordinary faithfulness to us as a family,” said Father Jimwell Goyo, parish pastor. “Throughout the years, we honor the pioneers and founders who came before us.”

The parish was founded on March 25, 1901, by Bishop Edward J. Dunne who designated Father J.L.M. Campbell as its first pastor.

Originally named Corpus Christi and later renamed Blessed Sacrament, the parish has served Oak Cliff families for more than a century as a pillar of faith, education, and community.

The tree of donors

A milestone of this magnitude brought the community together in various liturgical celebrations that began on May 21 and concluded with two open-air Masses celebrated June 7.

José Monero, a member of the parish for 15 years, was one of the volunteers who worked to set up two tents, which housed more than 2,000 parishioners at the Masses held on June 7.

A bilingual Mass was held at 9 a.m. June 7; while a Spanish-language Mass was celebrated at 5 p.m. the same day.

Following the liturgical celebrations, the community gathered outside the church for live music and performances. For many parishioners, the anniversary celebration carried deep personal significance.

“This is where God rescued me,” Monero said. “This is also where Jesus teaches us to serve.”

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish currently has 1,750 registered families, said Mara Linan, who serves as the parish’s business manager.

The parish celebrates six Masses in Spanish and one in English every Sunday.

At a vigil Mass on June 6, Father Goyo encouraged the community to “continue growing in faith and serving one another with true love.”

The priest, who has served the parish for a decade, also praised the contribution of the Hispanic community, which makes up more than 80% of its parishioners.

“They always respond with great generosity and humility,” Father Goyo said.

An example of that generosity was captured in the “Donors Tree,” a mural painted inside the church in which each donation of $125 is represented by a leaf.

More than 300 donors contributed to the mural, and with the funds collected, the parish covered the expenses of this historic celebration.

“The mural will be a reminder of the contribution they made to the celebration of this anniversary,” said artist Elsa de la Garza, a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Dallas, who began painting the mural in August 2025.

Her work was blessed by Father Goyo on June 6.

“Thank you for the gifts you have so generously shared, helping to sustain our most sacred space and ensuring that our parish continues to be a beacon of hope and faith,” Father Goyo said.

Adding to the joy of the parish’s 125th anniversary was the reaffirmation of their commitment that day by more than 150 parish ministers, including extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist, ministers of hospitality, and members of the music ministry.

“The light of Christ must shine both inside and outside the parish community,” said Alex Martinez, who was among more than 30 eucharistic ministers who renewed commitment that day.

“We are one big family, and I have witnessed how much it has grown and flourished,” said Martina Durán, who serves as coordinator of the ministry of liturgy and safe environment.

Durán recalled special moments in the parish’s history, such as the renovation of the altar five years ago and the construction of the Belén Hall in 2019, where religious education classes are taught today.

More than a century after its establishment, the parish continues planning for the future, Linan said.

Among the future projects, she mentioned the demolition of the old rectory building to make way for the extension of the roof to protect parishioners from inclement weather, when they participate in activities outside the sanctuary.

Beyond building projects, parishioners said the future of Blessed Sacrament also depends on continuing to foster faith, service, and unity.

“For the future of our parish, we want to see the many ministries continue growing in unity,” said Mónica Cordero, who serves as catechist, eucharistic minister, and member of the Divine Mercy group. “We also desire that each of us parishioners continues growing in faith and reach and love to others.”

Cutline for featured image: Parishioners stand in prayer during the 125th anniversary Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on June 7. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)

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