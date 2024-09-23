Aviation Mass: ‘Offering prayers of thanks…for all that you do’

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

Members across the aviation industry gathered on Sept. 14 for the Diocese of Dallas’ inaugural Aviation Mass. The Mass was concelebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns and Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly at Christ the King Catholic Church.

“I want to say a word of welcome to all those who accepted our invitation to be here for this Aviation Mass—those who work in the aviation industry, our pilots, our flight attendants, our ticket agents… all who help us along the way,” Bishop Burns said to those gathered.

The Aviation Mass, which honors and blesses those who assist in air travel, is the newest of several Diocesan Masses celebrating the work of specific groups of professionals, including the Blue Mass for law enforcement and first responders, the White Mass for those in the medical industry, and the Red Mass for members of the legal field.

During the Aviation Mass, Bishop Burns expressed gratitude for the service that those in the aviation industry provide to the wider community. He emphasized the role that these professionals play in encountering their traveling neighbors.

“In the words of our Lord, ‘For I was a stranger, and you welcomed me,’” the bishop said. “What we see is that those who work in the travel industry, and in particular aviation, you truly do give of yourself in all that work. And we who benefit from those in the aviation industry, we now come before God in this Mass and offer prayers of thanks for you, for all that you do.”

At the conclusion of the Mass, Bishop Burns bestowed a special blessing upon the members of the aviation industry in attendance, calling upon the protection of the “Eternal God and Father, who made the winds and clouds obey.” A reception followed the Mass.

Elizabeth Adair Ahrens, a retired flight attendant with a long and full career in aviation, said she knew right away that she wanted to attend the Aviation Mass.

“I don’t often come out that much anymore; but I thought, ‘I have got to go to this! I have got to have some fun and meet some people,’” she said.

Ahrens shared that she was honored to be surrounded by other Catholics who play such vital roles in aviation. “It’s been really grand.”

Jeremy Ringwood, a St. Ann Catholic Church parishioner currently attending flight school, also said that the Aviation Mass was a special opportunity, especially to connect with a diverse group of aviation professionals.

“Obviously, DFW is a big aviation-aerospace hub, but it’s hard to day-to-day meet other pilots, meet other people in the same world,” he said. “So, it’s cool to see not only aviation professionals but also Catholics who are practicing their faith.”

Carlos Arango, a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi in Frisco and the director of maintenance for a private aircraft, said he heard about the Aviation Mass through other Catholic friends in the industry.

“This being such a special Mass with Bishop Burns, we definitely had to be here and partake,” he said. Arango, who has worked in aviation for more than two decades, added, “For me, it’s a blessing that Bishop Burns took the time to really give us a blessing… You feel the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ saying, ‘I gave you a passion, and you’re following me; and you’re doing really well.’ So, it was very special.”

Cutline for featured image: Elizabeth Adair Ahrens stands with other members of the aviation industry at the end of the Diocese of Dallas’ inaugural Aviation Mass Sept. 14 to receive a special blessing from Bishop Edward J. Burns.