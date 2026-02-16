Skip to main content Scroll Top

Lent: Training for the soul

February 16, 2026

By Father Alex Fry
Special to The Texas Catholic

When I was in seminary, I decided to do something I had never done before: run a half marathon. I had run a little in high school, but never more than two miles, so I knew this was going to stretch and challenge me. I did the research, got the right shoes, and began training. I ran several times a week at a slow pace, slowly building strength and endurance.

At first, it was hard to get into the routine; but after a while, I started to look forward to my runs. Even on the hard days, I felt a sense of healthy pride and confidence knowing that the momentary discomfort was making me stronger.

Lent is a lot like training for a marathon. In fact, the word asceticism comes from the Greek “askesis,” which means practice, bodily exercise, and even athletic training. Lent, then, is a special season dedicated to training the body, mind, and soul — so that we can grow in virtue and become the saints God created us to be.

Often, we focus only on the pain: the fasting, the self-denial, the penance. But just like running, the point is not the discomfort. The point is where we are going and who we want to become.

When we keep our eyes fixed on the finish line — on Easter, on new life, on deeper freedom in Christ — we become much more willing to endure the temporary sacrifice. We understand that spiritual training, like physical training, strengthens our hearts and our wills over time.

So, as you think about how to live Lent this year, remember the same practical wisdom that applies when starting a workout routine.

First: Have a plan. Be intentional. Do not just “give something up” without knowing why. Choose practices that will actually help you grow closer to God.

Second: Do not lift too much weight at once. Start small. Lasting change comes through consistency, not extreme promises we cannot keep.

Third: Train with others. Faith grows in community. Pray with friends; encourage one another; and walk the journey together.

For me personally, Lent usually follows a simple training plan. I fast every Wednesday and Friday, in addition to abstaining from meat. I add intentional prayer time to my daily routine. I choose a concrete way to serve others. And I read a book or follow a Lenten study focused on holiness and the spiritual life.

Crossing the finish line on race day, I was rewarded with all the pancakes I could eat; but the real prize was realizing I had accomplished something I once thought was impossible — simply through dedication and daily effort. If we enter into Lent with that same focus and determination, we can expect God to do amazing things in our lives. It really is that simple.

Father Alex Fry is parochial vicar at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Marcella Bryan and Natalie Zamora kneel in prayer with ashes on their foreheads after receiving Communion during an Ash Wednesday Mass on March 5, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waxahachie. Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lenten season, will be observed this year on Feb. 18. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

