Skip to main content Scroll Top

Israeli police prevent Latin patriarch, custos, from entering Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Palm Sunday

March 30, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News 

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, and Father Francesco Ielpo, the custos of the Holy Land, were prevented from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher by Israeli police on Palm Sunday, the Latin patriarchate said.

In a statement published March 29, the Latin Patriarchate said that although abiding by restrictions due to the Israeli-U.S.-led war in Iran, “the two were stopped en route, while proceeding privately and without any characteristics of a procession or ceremonial act, and were compelled to turn back.”

“As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass” at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the patriarchate said.

“This incident is a grave precedent, and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world who, during this week, look to Jerusalem,” it said.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher was among several holy sites in the Old City of Jerusalem, including the Western Wall and the Temple Mount, that were closed since Feb. 28, after Israel and the U.S. launched their joint attack against Iran.

The Custody of the Holy Land said in a statement March 21 it was in dialogue with authorities and was awaiting “clear indications” regarding Holy Week celebrations.

In the joint statement March 29, the Custody of the Holy Land and the Latin Patriarchate said that since the start of the war, it had complied with “with all imposed restrictions,” including cancelling public gatherings and making arrangements for Holy Week celebrations to be broadcast.

However, the Israeli authorities’ actions in preventing the entrance of Cardinal Pizzaballa and Father Ielpo, “who bear the highest ecclesiastical responsibility for the Catholic Church and the Holy Places, constitutes a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure,” the statement read.

“This hasty and fundamentally flawed decision, tainted by improper considerations, represents an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the status quo,” it said.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land expressed its “profound sorrow” to Christians around the world, noting that prayers “on one of the most sacred days of the Christian calendar have thus been prevented.”

Pope Leo XIV echoed those sentiments before praying the Angelus prayer with the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square to celebrate Palm Sunday.

The pope offered prayers for the Christians of the Middle East “who are suffering the consequences of a brutal conflict and, in many cases, are unable to observe fully the liturgies of these holy days.”

“Just as the Church contemplates the mystery of the Lord’s Passion, we cannot forget those who today are truly sharing in his suffering. Their ordeal challenges all our consciences,” the pope said.

“Let us raise our prayer to the Prince of Peace that he may sustain the peoples wounded by war and open concrete paths to reconciliation and peace,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: A server carries a cross adorned with leaves during a procession as Palestinian Christians attend a Palm Sunday Mass at Holy Family Church, in Gaza City, March 29. (OSV News/Dawoud Abu Alkas, Reuters)

Related Posts

Bishop Burns calls for prayers for peace in Holy Land

As war between Israel and Hamas rages, Bishop Edward J. Burns called the faithful in the Diocese of Dallas to join him in offering prayers for peace in the Holy Land.

14 Oct 2023
As war frightens away tourists, Catholic activists pray for peace during Holy Land pilgrimage

The Holy Land’s sacred sites overflow with tourists in normal times, but with war in Gaza, most airlines have canceled flights to the region. The streets of the Old City of Jerusalem are deserted with merchant’s stalls shuttered. Yet for two Catholic peace activists from the United States, it was the perfect time to visit.

30 Aug 2024
Pope meets former Israeli and Palestinian officials promoting peace

Pope Francis met a former prime minister of Israel and a former Palestinian foreign minister who believe they have a workable peace plan for the Holy Land.

17 Oct 2024
What it takes to be a military chaplain: ‘It’s a call within a call,’ says priest

A small group of priests serve one of the largest archdioceses in the United States. But their parish could be as far away as a military base in Japan, or be confined to serving on a warship.

11 Nov 2024
We need hope in this wounded land, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem says ahead of Christmas

Speaking just hours after his wartime Christmas visit to Gaza City Holy Family Parish, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, delivered a poignant Christmas message during a press conference at the Latin Patriarchate Dec. 23.

24 Dec 2024
Pope: Vocation of military and police is to defend life, peace, justice

Thanking members of the military and the police for their service, Pope Francis asked them to be on guard against seeing other people as enemies and instead dedicate their lives to defending life, peace, and justice.

10 Feb 2025
Oldest religious sister in US turns 112; ‘Her presence, her joy’ is real, says prioress

For decades, Dominican Sister Francis Dominici Piscatella immersed herself in the ministry of teaching, not retiring until she was 84.

23 Apr 2025
‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025
Pope thanks media, urges them to be peacemakers

Pope Leo XIV asked journalists to be peacemakers by shunning prejudice and anger in their reporting, and he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for their work.

12 May 2025
Pope Leo prays for vocations, for peace and for mothers on Mother’s Day

With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

11 May 2025
‘We look toward the new pontiff with Christian hope,’ says ecumenical patriarch

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he hopes Pope Leo XIV will “be a dear brother and collaborator … for the rapprochement of our churches, for the unity of the whole Christian family, and for the benefit of all of humankind.”

13 May 2025