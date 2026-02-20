Skip to main content Scroll Top

From talks to tuition, Puente helps families navigate path to Catholic schools

February 20, 2026

By Constanza Morales
Special to The Texas Catholic

When she speaks with school principals, pastors, or parents, Isabel Puente sees them all the same: as family. The 28 year old has spent four months traveling throughout the Diocese of Dallas to show them how children can be educated in Catholic schools using the recently created Texas Educational Freedom Accounts.

“I speak to them as if I’ve known them before, because if they trust me, they’ll be more open to understanding the importance of Catholic education,” said Puente, who serves as the TEFA liaison for Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas.

The state program, set to begin accepting applications in early February, allows eligible families to use state funds to pay for private school tuition and other education-related expenses.

Seeds of faith

Puente believes today’s parents face an increasingly difficult challenge in keeping their children close to the faith as they pursue their education.

“Most of the time, parents don’t have the time to dedicate to their children,” Puente explained. “Children spend more time at school and, in the public system, Catholic values aren’t cultivated. Catholic schools help parents to shape their children’s hearts and prevent them from losing their faith.”

Next fall, private schools across the state, including Catholic campuses, will welcome the first students to qualify for a TEFA account.

With the TEFA program, Puente is hopeful that the number of children and youth in diocesan classrooms will continue to grow.

“Families are always more open to Catholic education but are held back by the costs, an issue fueled by misinformation and ignorance,” she explained.

Through the informational talks she gives at schools and parishes across the diocese, Puente has helped bring clarity to parents who value a Catholic education for their children but had long been kept away by financial concerns.

“There is a need to grow our Catholic schools, and thanks to TEFA accounts, we have a good opportunity to encourage more families to think about our schools and seriously consider the option of educating their children with us,” Puente said.

Traveling throughout the diocese and speaking to large groups has not always been an easy task for Puente, who considers herself an introvert.

However, she credits her longtime involvement in Pastoral Juvenil Hispana — a Catholic ministry in the United States dedicated to the holistic formation, evangelization, and accompaniment of Hispanic young adults — as the “best school” that prepared her for the role she began four months ago with the diocesan office of Catholic schools.

“I learned to feel comfortable despite being uncomfortable,” she explained. “I had to step out of my comfort zone, and this role has me doing this every single session.”

When she feels exhausted at the end of a day of multiple talks, Puente recalls the pilgrimages she has done in the past for World Youth Day and the 2025 Jubilee in Rome.

“In those encounters, you always walk. I think it’s a beautiful thing, because you’re always walking toward Jesus, and he made everything wonderful for us. I can also show our families in Dallas wonderful opportunities,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: Isabel Puente, Texas Educational Freedom Accounts liaison for the Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools, poses on Jan. 13 at St. Pius X Catholic Parish. (TACHO DIMAS/Special Contributor)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022