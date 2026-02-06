Skip to main content Scroll Top

Fostering fellowship one cup at a time

February 6, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

FRISCO — What was once a lone espresso machine on the campus of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church has transformed into a much more sophisticated coffee operation at the Frisco parish — and a truly unique spot in the Diocese of Dallas: Gubbio’s Coffee & More.

Today, the parish coffee shop is a cozy space with booths and tables and a blazing fireplace; but not long ago, it was just a concept. The idea can be traced to Father Rudy Garcia, pastor of the parish, who in turn traces it to his time in the Eternal City. Rome, he said, may be known for its historic churches and grand basilicas; but the city is also noted for its café culture.

“I was always inspired by the fact that you could walk into these coffee shops, and you would have these people, these Italian people, talking politics passionately right over a cup of coffee,” Father Garcia said. “The church is a place of community, and so I wanted to bring that experience here.”

The project started modestly, with the single espresso machine, but the pastor had hopes to grow that small seed into a more fruitful project: a dedicated space where community could be formed and strengthened over a cappuccino, an americano, or a cup of hot tea.

“It’s unique to have a coffee shop in a Catholic church,” Father Garcia said, “but we thought it was worth the risk. We had a vision, and we wanted to implement it.”

Gubbio’s Coffee & More, located in the parish’s pastoral center, opened its doors in April of 2024, becoming “the only formal coffee shop of this size in the diocese and also probably [among other parishes] in the United States,” the pastor said. The café took on the name of Gubbio’s, a reference to the Italian city of Gubbio, which is said to have been terrorized by a wolf before St. Francis of Assisi, the Frisco parish’s namesake, remedied the situation.

“St. Francis, with his humility, with his capacity for dialogue, was able to turn the wolf from an enemy into a friend of the city,” Father Garcia said. “Those who we thought were our enemies can become our greatest friends through humility, through dialogue, through conversation; and so that’s why we named this place Gubbio’s, because we hope that this is a place where strangers become neighbors and relationships are deepened and tensions dissolve into conversations.”

Catalyst for connection

Mystical Rose, Amazing Grace, Salt of the Earth — these are just a few signature drinks from a longer list of orders on the Gubbio’s menu that cheekily nod toward Catholicism; but Gubbio’s manager Kevin Murphy, a longtime St. Francis parishioner, still prefers his coffee black.

In his role as manager of the coffee shop, Murphy is tasked with ensuring the coffee shop runs smoothy during its hours of operation, both by scheduling shifts for the more than 90 Gubbio’s volunteers and by tracking the inventory of coffee and supplies — including the approximately 25 to 35 pounds of espresso beans and 20 to 30 pounds of coffee beans that the café tends to use up each week. He also keeps track of the array of parishioner-made tasty treats in the café, from cake pops to chocolate-covered pretzels to kolaches.

As he oversees the coffee shop each week, the manager said, he remains mindful of the fact that the project is about more than just espresso and pastries; it is about community, connection, and even evangelization.

“We’re seeing a lot more general public coming in,” Murphy shared. “Friends bring other people around, just to be able to sit here, see what kind of space it is, and see how peaceful it is.”

Parishioners, too, are able to connect in meaningful ways in the coffee shop — both with each other and with the clergy of the parish. Many times, the manager has spotted patrons spontaneously connecting with a parish priest or deacon, sometimes even producing a rosary or a medal to be blessed by the cleric then and there.

“As a pastor,” Father Garcia said, “this place has been very important and has born much spiritual fruit, because it allows me to be closer to my people in a more informal setting.”

The parish priest recalled a time when two college students approached him in Gubbio’s as he enjoyed a cup of coffee and asked: How can we become Catholic?

“Had I not been here at that precise moment, who knows if they would have engaged in that way,” he said. “Coffee is a catalyst for dialogue, for good conversation, for community building, and that’s what we see happening here.”

A place to linger

With its large windows that let in the sunshine and its aroma of coffee beans in the air, Gubbio’s is meant to be a place where parishioners are invited to linger — after Mass or a Bible study session or a faith formation class — and conversationally unpack what they experienced there.

“It basically says, ‘Come here. Meet here. Stay here,’” St. Francis parishioner Bernadette Dozier said of the space, which she described as open and cozy. “With our parish being so large, having a place like this makes it feel a lot smaller, just makes it feel like there’s sort of, I don’t know, a common space, a place where you can feel grounded and rooted.”

In the comfort of the coffee shop, she said, anyone can create community between sips of coffee. Parishioner Ana Acuna echoed the sentiment, sharing her own story of connection at the café.

“Last year, my daughter Maria did her first Communion, and we came every Sunday to take the formation classes,” she said. At the time, Acuna did not know many people from the community, but as she started waiting for her daughter each Sunday at Gubbio’s, that changed.

“I started talking to one mom and then we met one more,” Acuna recalled. “I met, I don’t know, 10 people being here, because the environment is nice, the coffee is good.”

To this day, she said, she gathers with those friends at Gubbio’s each Sunday to talk — about life, about church, about anything at all — with a latte in hand.

“I hope it continues to be a place where strangers become neighbors,” Father Garcia said. “I hope it continues to be a place where the great conversations are had around faith and about life; and I hope that it continues to build up our community.”

Cutline for featured image: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church parishioners Ana Acuna, left, and Cristina Ezquer hold drinks from Gubbio’s Coffee & More on Jan. 16. (AMY WHITE/The Texas Catholic)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022