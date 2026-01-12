Skip to main content Scroll Top

Father Fry: Keeping the hearth warm

January 12, 2026

By Father Alex Fry
Special to The Texas Catholic

When I was in seminary abroad, I traveled to Ukraine over winter break to visit friends. I stayed in a 600-year-old house in the eastern part of the country. It was a simple home with few modern comforts. In fact, I was only ever in the main living space, gathered around a large wood-burning hearth that served as the heart of the house.

That single room was where everything happened. We shared meals there. The family kept their valuables there. And at night, it became my bedroom. The hearth warmed the entire house, but that room — closest to the fire — was the warmest of all. Winter in Ukraine is unforgiving, so I did not complain about sleeping near the hearth.

Each night before bed, my friend would carefully load the hearth with logs, fitting them together like a tight jigsaw puzzle. It did not take much — just a few well-placed pieces of wood — to keep the house warm through most of the night.

By morning, though, the fire had burned low. I would wake with freezing toes and clouds of breath hanging in the air. Then came the wait: until my friend, a notoriously late sleeper, finally woke up and stirred the fire back to life.

There is something analogous in the spiritual life. The days of Advent and Christmas are like lighting the hearth, filling our hearts with warmth and peace. The prayers are familiar, the churches are full, and even the surrounding culture seems to echo something of the season’s hope. It does not take much effort to feel close to the fire.

But as we turn the corner into January and February, it can feel as though the flames begin to dim. The decorations come down. The routines return. The days grow long and gray. With our natural energy low and the exhaustion of the holidays setting in, the cold can creep back in quietly.

The tradition calls this temptation “acedia” — a kind of spiritual weariness that is not quite sadness and not quite laziness but a dull resistance to the demands of love and faithfulness. It whispers that prayer can wait, that Sunday can be skipped, that the effort is no longer worth it. Nothing dramatic — just a slow cooling of the heart.

The contrary virtue to acedia is diligence — not a forced cheerfulness or sudden burst of motivation, but a steady faithfulness that endures when feeling fades. Diligence is the quiet decision to keep tending the fire even when it no longer gives immediate warmth. It shows up in small, ordinary acts: returning to prayer when it feels dry, staying close to the sacraments when the excitement of the season has passed, choosing to love and serve even when the heart feels tired. This kind of perseverance does not chase consolation; it trusts that warmth will return in time. And so, rather than staying in bed as the fire goes out, diligence teaches us to place another log on the hearth and to remain nearby, confident that God is still at work, even in the cold.

In the quiet stretch between Christmas and Lent — those ordinary days when Ash Wednesday (Feb. 18 this year) still feels far off — we are given a gentle invitation. This is a good time to recommit ourselves to the simple obligations of prayer, or even to take up a small new practice to keep the fire in our hearts from going cold. It is this steady tending that allows warmth to endure through the long winter.

For further reading, Robert Hayden’s poem “Those Winter Sundays” offers a quiet and moving meditation on hidden love, faithful labor, and those people in our lives who light the fires that keep us warm. For a deeper spiritual treatment of the theme, Abbot Jean-Charles Nault’s “The Noonday Devil: Acedia, the Unnamed Evil of Our Times” provides a clear and compelling exploration of spiritual weariness and the steady virtue that keeps the heart attentive and alive.

Father Alex Fry is parochial vicar at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Children and youth from St. Rita Catholic Community rehearse Jan. 3 for their Epiphany celebration, where they will portray the arrival of the Three Magi. (MARÍA OLIVAS/Special Contributor)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Dankasa: ‘I don’t believe in Lent…’

I want you to know how much I believe in and love Lent, and I want you to know how much I wish that no one would say “I don’t believe in Lent.”

11 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022